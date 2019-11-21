Tigers play at home Thursday, head to Las Vegas this weekend

Eric Jackson by Correspondent -

The Clemson men’s basketball team is coming off a quality win against Detroit Mercy on Sunday. It was a game that saw Hunter Tyson, Aamir Simms, and Tevin Mack all score double digits as the Tigers won 87-65. Now the attention turns to Alabama A&M, who is winless on the year. Tip-off slated for 7:01 p.m. ET. Despite the zero in the win column, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell sees some good talent on the Bulldogs’ team. “They play primarily three smaller guards, that are all pretty quick,” Brownell said. “They space you out and try to get to the paint and make plays for themselves and each other.” After the Tigers take on the Bulldogs tonight, they head to Las Vegas for the MGM tournament, where their first matchup is against TCU. But before the team leaves, coach Brownell wants to see everyone’s focus and effort on Alabama A&M. “I just want us to keep getting better on things we are practicing. A little bit of it is continuing to follow game plans well. I thought we did a much better job in the Detroit game of executing that plan,” Brownell said. Clemson looks to take its record to 4-1 on the year with a win over Alabama A&M and continue the momentum they have built since their opening loss to Virginia Tech a couple of weeks ago.

The Tigers will take on TCU in Las Vegas at 10:30 Eastern Time on Sunday (ESPN2) and then will either play Wyoming or Colorado on Tuesday.

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• Hunter Tyson turned in a career performance against Detroit Mercy (Nov. 17), scoring 20 points on seven made field goals, including five 3-pointers.

• Tyson was the first Tiger to score 20 points coming off the bench since Marcquise Reed against South Carolina (Dec. 22, 2018).

• The Tigers tallied a season-high 20 assists in the 22-point victory over the Titans. The first 20-assist game for the Tigers since last year’s season opener against The Citadel (Nov. 6, 2018).

• Clemson boasted three players who scored at least 18 points in a single game for the first time since March 8, 2009 (Wake Forest, L 96-88). Demontez Stitt (21), K.C. Rivers (21) and Trevor Booker (18) led the Tigers in scoring.

• Hunter Tyson (20), Aamir Simms (19) and Tevin Mack (18) led the Tigers in scoring against Detroit Mercy. It was Clemson’s highest scoring game since scoring 100 against The Citadel last year (Nov. 6, 2018).

• Clemson signed both of its commits on Nov. 13, the first day of the national signing period. P.J. Hall (No. 1 in the state of South Carolina; No. 60 nationally according to ESPN) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (No. 82 nationally according to 247Sports) signed to join the Tigers program.

• Tevin Mack garnered five steals against Colgate on Nov. 10, adding to the Tigers’ 13 steals overall in the contest.

• He is the second player in the last four seasons to achieve five steals in a single game (Marcquise Reed).

• Clemson knocked down an impressive barrage of 3-pointers in its last outing, a 79-45 victory over Presbyterian.

• The Tigers made 14 threes for just the sixth time in program history.

Probable lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 4/4 9.5 2.5 3.3 29.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 180 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 4/4 8.8 2.3 2.8 27.1

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 4/4 11.8 4.5 2.3 28.8

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 4/4 14.8 4.5 1.5 25.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 4/4 10.8 9.8 1.0 30.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 4/0 8.0 3.0 0.0 12.5

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 4/0 6.3 2.5 1.8 17.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 1/0 2.0 0.0 0.0 4.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 3.9

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 4/0 2.8 3.5 0.8 12.5

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. –– –– –– –– ––

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 300 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 4/0 1.5 2.3 0.3 6.5

(--/--) Alabama A&M Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 3 Cameron Tucker 6-1 170 Fr. Birmingham, Ala. 4/4 5.3 2.8 2.5 29.0

G 10 Garrett Hicks 6-0 160 Fr. Madison, Ala. 4/4 10.8 1.5 1.5 31.0

G 13 Cameron Alford 6-1 200 Fr. Brownsburg, Ind. 4/4 12.8 4.8 2.3 28.3

F 0 TJ Parham 6-7 210 Gr. Chicago, Ill. 4/4 10.8 4.5 0.5 28.8

C 20 EJ Williams 6-10 275 Fr. Middletown, Ohio 4/4 6.0 1.8 0.0 18.8