Tigers overcome cold, injuries and Tech gameplan to punch ticket to Charlotte

David Hood by Senior Writer -

BLACKSBURG, VA – A cold, windy night at Worsham Field at Virginia Tech had plenty of challenges, from the weather to the injury list to the Hokies' game plan. No. 3 Clemson persevered, however, overcoming the elements and the injuries to post a 45-10 victory over the Hokies and punch their ticket to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers were without the services of linebacker James Skalski, who had a previous injury feel sore again during pregame warm-ups (groin). With the cold and windy conditions, the coaches decided to err on the side of caution and hold Skalski for the matchup against Notre Dame.

Cornerback Andrew Booth suffered a deep thigh bruise in practice earlier this week and told the coaches during pregame work that he would be unable to go. Skalski’s backup at the middle linebacker spot, Jake Venables, suffered what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believed to be a broken arm during the first quarter and had to leave the game.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was running the clock, taking the play clock down to five seconds or less before snapping the ball, hoping to limit Clemson’s possessions.

“I knew this was going to be that type of game and it was going to take a little while to settle in unless some crazy things happened early because of their style of play,” Swinney said. “Give them credit. They completely kept the ball away from us in the first half. They had it like twenty minutes to our ten. We only had like four possessions. But we scored on three out of the four and that was really, really big.”

In the end, the Tigers were too talented and too deep for the Hokies, who played three different quarterbacks after starter Hendon Hooker and backup Braxton Burmeister were knocked from the game.

Next up is Notre Dame and the ACC Championship.

"It's our sixth trip in a row to the ACC Championship. I don't think anybody has ever done that at this level. It's a really unique opportunity for our team and our program,” Swinney said. “It's an honor to be a part of this group, and it's an honor to coach Trevor Lawrence, who now has 33 wins as the quarterback at Clemson, most in school history. What a neat moment in the locker room. Typical Trevor, very humble and thankful and appreciative for the opportunities he's had. Great team win and we are excited about what we've been able to do this season.”

Swinney said he was proud of the way his team responded on a cold night in what was an almost-empty stadium.

"Really proud of our guys. What a great moment and a great win for our team and I was proud of them and proud of our staff," Swinney said. "I knew that this was going to be that type of game and be uncomfortable early and at some spots but we settled in and did what we needed to do.

"I love the mindset and how they responded. There was no one here and the guys did a good job of creating their own energy and being excited to go play."

Swinney gave credit to the defense for making big plays in the second and holding the Hokies to almost half of their normal rushing total.

“Defensively, we really just settled in and dominated the second half,” Swinney said. “Just an incredible performance. We got three turnovers in the second half. It was just incredible. We held them to 130 yards rushing. Again, they are similar to an option team, rushing for 250-plus, ninth in the country coming into this thing. So, I am really proud of our guys. I knew it was going to be a a little uncomfortable early and probably in spots, but we settled in and did what we needed to do.”