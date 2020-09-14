Tigers in good shape for 5-star safety

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Tigers are in good shape for one of the nation's top 5-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Clemson has positioned itself for a run at 2022 5-star freee Keon Sabb (6-3 195) of Williamstown (NJ). Sabb primarily plays free safety and had five interceptions last season, but he also moonlights at receiver and quarterback.

He’s an athlete along the lines of former Clemson All American Isaiah Simmons, and that’s Brent Venables and Mickey Conn envision using him in their defense if he picks Clemson..

“Since my recruiting with them just started the end of the school year, it’s been pretty good actually,” Sabb said. “I got a couple of comparisons to Isaiah Simmons, that they would utilize me in that type of way. They say I can cover the field pretty well, really fast. I can cover a lot of space. They are definitely a great school to be recruited by. It’s like a dream since I was a kid to be recruited by all these schools.”

Sabb actually visited Clemson as a seventh grader with his seven-on-seven team and hopes to get back as soon as the dead period ends. He did visit Rutgers and Penn State before the virus, and had visits to Ohio State and Notre Dame wiped out. Obviously he’s a national recruit with attention from coast to coast.

“My recruitment is still open to let all the schools get their opportunity,” Sabb said. “I’m not looking to commit anytime soon. I’m just waiting it out and feeling each school it out. I can’t really put them in a list right now. But I also talk to Penn State quite a lot, and Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Ole Miss and Ohio State.”

Sabb said his plan is to not decide on his college career until December of his senior season.

Sabb is ranked as the No. 13 prospect nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 athlete in the nation. He’s also the top ranked prospect in New Jersey for 2022.