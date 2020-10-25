Tigers in good position with top-ranked linebacker for 2022 class

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s recruiting at the linebacker position has been a key reason why the defense remains nationally ranked in numerous categories. The Tigers are in a good position with another top-ranked linebacker in the 2022 class, who recently put Clemson in his list of top schools.

TJ Dudley released a top-6 on July 25th, including Clemson in a group consisting of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, and Oregon. Dudley is a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker from Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) Montgomery, currently listed as a 4-star by 247Sports. Dudley is ranked as the No. 179 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 16 outside linebacker in the nation, and the No. 8 player in the talent-rich state of Alabama.

Dudley received the Clemson offer on June 1st, the first day that the Clemson staff sent out offers to rising high school juniors.

“It was very special knowing I got the offer from Clemson,” Dudley told TigerNet. “My coach told me I had got the offer. I loved the staff at Clemson. Everyone was genuine and you could tell that every coach wanted to be there. I have some other top schools but Clemson is still at the top with others.”

Dudley has been recruited by defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, and the relationship with Bates is one of the reasons why Dudley holds Clemson in high regard.

“Continue to grind,” Dudley said of the message from Bates. “They told me that they not only recruit good players, but they also recruit good people and that’s more important to them. But they also said I’m a great player. You can tell they are all great people and really care about their players.”

Dudley has over 20 reported offers in his recruitment, and his top-6 schools are all traditionally strong football programs. What else is Dudley looking for in a school?

“Education and also the coaching staff,” he said. “And I’m looking at them actually caring about the players and it being about more than football.”

Clemson’s most recent outside linebackers, Dorian O’Daniel and Isaiah Simmons transformed the way an outside linebacker plays the position in the Clemson defense. Dudley looks to be that type of player, modeling his game after one of the most recent first-round picks from Clemson.

“Isaiah Simmons, due to the fact that he’s so versatile,” Dudley said. “You can put me anywhere on the field, offense or defense, and I’ll exceed at that position. My best skill is probably being a ball hawk and being aggressive. Where ever the ball is, I am.”

Dudley plans on visiting all of his top schools when recruiting resumes. Dudley comes from a family of gifted athletes, with his father, uncle, and grandfather all being former college athletes. Dudley finished the 2019 season with 131 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.