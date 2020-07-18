Tigers are back on the prowl for defensive back, offer Alabama standout

The Tigers are back on the hunt for a defensive back, moving quickly after the decommitment of cornerback Jordan Hancock Tuesday.

The Tigers offered 4-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter (6-0 186) of Tuscaloosa (AL) American Christian and immediately got back into the conversation with him. Lassiter camped with the Tigers last summer, and he has been hearing some from them all along. Corners coach Mike Reed was back on the phone with him Thursday night.

“I definitely have to reevaluate everything,” Lassiter said. “I’m definitely going to have Clemson into consideration. I was somewhat surprised by the offer. There was a little bit of communication but there wasn’t as much as you would think. I was very surprised. I definitely know a good bit about Clemson. It’s a winning program. There’s not much more you can say about it. I feel pretty good about it. I feel the same about them as I do everyone else.”

Lassiter was able to show Reed his abilities by working out in front of him in the camp, so there’s an understanding between the two about what he can and how they want to use him.

“It comes down to I’m a great student and I really take pride in education,” Lassiter said. “I’m also very active. They like the way that I play. I’m very smart. I play with passion and emotion, but I’m too aggressive. They like a lot about me. They want me to play corner and Nickel.”

Lassiter was pretty far down the road with his recruiting process when Clemson offered this week. He had already narrowed his list to a six of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He’s visited all except for LSU.

Living in Tuscaloosa, it would be reasonable to think Alabama, or even Auburn, might have an edge with the in-state connection. But Lassister grew up in Savannah, Georgia, and moved to Tuscaloosa prior to his ninth grade, so he feels no great allegiance to either of the in-state programs.

“I’m not too drawn to Alabama because I’m not really from here,” Lassiter said. “There’s not really many ties here for me. I’m open to anything.”

Last season Lassister had four interceptions and broke up six passes. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the country.