TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?

TigerNet Staff by

Defensive tackle is certainly a candidate for Clemson’s deepest defensive position -- if not any position -- within the ACC era. It is lined with more than a three-deep of All-Americans and a whole host of accolades along the way. The first up in the TigerNet Top-5 formula is late 70s standout in Jim Stuckey. More on Stuckey... TigerNet Top-5: DT Played: 1976-79 Notable career stats: 36 TFLs, 18 sacks, 314 total tackles in 46 games (40 starts). Why he’s here: Stuckey earned first-team All-America and All-ACC honors as a senior in 1979. He led the Tigers that season with 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, posting 106 total stops.

Stuckey also earned first-team All-ACC as a junior, totaling 87 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks.

The Cayce, South Carolina native was picked 20th overall in the first round of the 1980 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he earned All-Rookie honors and was a two-time Super Bowl champion with 44 career starts over 93 games.

TigerNet Top-5: DT

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Jim Stuckey

TigerNet Top-5: DE

TigerNet Top-5: QB

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)

Who are your top-5 Clemson defensive tackles in the ACC era?