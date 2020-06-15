TigerNet Top-5: Underclassman impact has Trevor Lawrence already among Clemson greats

Trevor Lawrence has undoubtedly earned the affection of the Tiger faithful after just two seasons. The former 5-star prospect gained a good chunk of the votes to make the semifinals of our TigerNet March Madness competition for the best Clemson competitor all-time. In the TigerNet Top-5 of the ACC era, the first two QBs on the list harkened back to another successful era of Clemson football in the late ‘70s and into the ‘80s with Homer Jordan and Steve Fuller. Lawrence’s underclassman seasons have boosted him into the top-three already in Clemson history, per this ranking system, and the season to come could have him on top soon. TigerNet Top-5: QB Played: 2018-current

Notable career stats: 6,945 passing yards, 66 passing TDs to 12 INTs, 740 rushing yards, 10 more TDs in 30 games (26 starts).

Why he’s here: Lawrence joined fellow Peach State product Deshaun Watson in the 2018 season as a winner of the Archie Griffin Award, which is given to the nation’s MVP after the postseason’s end.

Lawrence became the first true freshman QB to lead a national champion since 1985 -- and did so in style -- on the first 15-0 team in modern college football history. He passed for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns after taking over the starting role just before the midway point of the regular season.

The Tigers’ winning ways continued on an incredible 29-0 run into January’s title-game loss to LSU, earning first-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore with 36 touchdowns to eight interceptions and conference-leading marks in passing yards (3,665), completion percentage (65.8), yards per pass (9), TD responsibility (45) and QB rating (166.7).

The two-time Manning Award finalist’s career QB rating (162.2) currently out-paces the previous Clemson leader Watson (157.5).

Lawrence ended the 2019 campaign on a school-best streak of 239 passes without an interception.

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position (not applicable to Lawrence yet, obviously).

5. Homer Jordan

4. Steve Fuller

3. Trevor Lawrence

