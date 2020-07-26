TigerNet Top-5: Christian Wilkins left Clemson as one of most decorated defenders

Christian Wilkins left campus as one of the more decorated Tiger defenders in school history -- his status as a leader on two national-championship and four Playoff teams doesn’t hurt his stock either.

Wilkins emerges on top of an ultra-talented Clemson defensive tackle group in the ACC era, edging past the Perry brothers.

Here’s a couple more Tigers who were in consideration for a top-5 spot:

Carlos Watkins (2012-16): First-team All-America in 2016, two-time first-team All-ACC, top-10 school single-season in sacks (10.5), fourth-round NFL draft pick (Houston Texans).

Rob Bodine (1989-91): First-team All-America in 1991, two-time first-team All-ACC, top-5 in school single-season TFLs (27; led nation in 1991), top-10 in career TFLs (48).

More on Wilkins:

Played: 2015-18

Notable career stats: 41 TFLs, 250 total tackles, 16 sacks, 56 QB pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles in 59 games (45 starts).

Why he’s here: Wilkins’ ability to affect a play and versatility made him stand out as Clemson’s second-ever three-time, first-team All-American (Sammy Watkins the other).

He earned only the school’s fifth unanimous All-America honor as a senior, totaling 15 tackles for loss, six sacks and 57 stops on a national championship defense.

As a junior, Wilkins picked up the Willis Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive lineman.

Wilkins was picked 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft.

Off the field, Wilkins also notched the ‘Academic Heisman’ Campbell Award as a senior, given to the nation's top student-athlete.

TigerNet Top-5: DT

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Jim Stuckey

4. Dexter Lawrence

3. Michael Dean Perry

2. William Perry

1. Christian Wilkins

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)