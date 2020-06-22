The next Isaiah Simmons? Tigers in mix for versatile Kansas prospect

Jake Pierce

Clemson’s recruiting footprint has spread across the country, and the Tigers’ coaching staff returned to familiar territory to offer a 2022 prospect. Brent Venables has been successful in getting players from the Midwest to the Clemson program, bringing Isaiah Simmons to Clemson from Olathe, Kansas. Venables returned to Kansas to offer Dasan McCullough, a 6-5, 215-pound athlete from Blue Valley HS (KS) Olathe. McCullough’s versatility has brought on the comparisons to Simmons and made him the perfect candidate to play multiple positions in the Clemson defense. TigerNet caught up with McCullough to discuss his recruitment and where Clemson stands with the ’22 athlete. McCullough has primarily been recruited by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and Venables likes the multiple ways that McCullough can contribute on his defense.

“Coach Venables calls and checks in on me a lot,” McCullough told TigerNet. “He’s been letting me know to stay focused and that I have a bright future.”

McCullough has pulled in 40 offers so far in his recruitment from the likes of Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas. McCullough learned of a Clemson offer from Coach Venables on June 1st, which was a special feeling for the ’22 athlete.

“It was huge and very exciting,” he said. “It feels really different because I think I was the first hybrid that Coach Venables offered for 2022.”

Clemson has their eye on McCullough to play the safety/hybrid position, a position that Dorian O’Daniel and Isaiah Simmons played for Venables’ defense. McCullough has played nearly every position on defense in high school, another reason for the comparisons to Simmons. How does McCullough feel about the comparisons to Simmons?

“He (Venables) compares me to Isaiah Simmons with my length and versatility,” McCullough said. “That’s really the only comparison you can say. I’ve played every defensive position besides defensive tackle.”

McCullough recently released a top 10 of Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, FSU, Texas, LSU, and Michigan. McCullough plans on visiting Clemson as soon as possible, and there’s a few things he’s looking for when he takes his visits.

“The perfect school to me would have a great campus and a great football environment,” he said. “A place where I’m needed, not wanted. A place where I get along with the staff and a school that uses me correctly. And a school that can compete for championships.”

McCullough is currently rated as a 4-star by 247Sports. McCullough is ranked as the 73rd player overall in the 2022 class and the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas. McCullough is a missile on defense, flying all over the field and creating havoc in the secondary.

What really stands out on film about McCullough is his ability to diagnose a play early. Most of the time, McCullough lines up at free safety but flies downhill to make tackles before a running back has a chance to get to the second level. McCullough looks like a prototype of exactly what Venables looks for in the safety/hybrid position.

I AM BLEESED AND HONORED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cT1z5Wr6fY — Dasan Mccullough ¹??? (@Dasan2022) June 1, 2020