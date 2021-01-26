Tall Sunshine State safety breaks down Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the Sunshine State’s bigger safeties is excited about a Clemson offer. Edric Weldon is a 3-star 2022 safety prospect out of Miami Gardens (FL) Hallandale who picked up a Clemson offer from defensive coordinator Brent Venables earlier this week. Weldon already stands 6-5 and weighs 215 pounds, and his rare combination of size and speed has drawn offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech among others. However, the Clemson offer stands out. “It felt good to get the offer from Clemson knowing that they don't hand out offers a lot,” Weldon told TigerNet. “I worked hard and then the Lord blessed me to get an offer from Clemson and Coach Venables.”

Weldon said he is just starting to learn more about the Tigers.

“I don't really know too much about Clemson but their defense stands out to me,” he said. “I like how Coach Venables runs his defense with the 4-2-5 scheme. It's similar to how my coach run his defense, so I know If I was to go to Clemson, I would fit into the defense right away.”

His height at safety reminds some of Isaiah Simmons, but it also has some wondering if a move to linebacker will happen once he reaches the next level.

“It helps me cover more ground when I'm on the field and it's easier for me to see the field,” Weldon said. “But I also have so many people telling me I might play safety in college, but then I have other people saying I might play linebacker or a rover like a Isaiah Simmons.”

Do any of his offers stand out?

“To be honest with you, all the schools that offered me stand out and no I don't have a top group yet,” Weldon said. “But I would like to make a visit to Clemson and a thing I would like to see is what the football players meal plans are like and how would I split my time between football and the classroom.”

Weldon then went on to describe his dream school.

“It would be nice, the team would act as a family to me and the coaches would have a great bond with me and my family and would be able to understand who I am,” he said. “And the school would be having the activities I major in. I'm looking for loyalty in a school and making sure that I can play as a freshman and making sure that the coaches have a good bond with my family and making sure that they will actually take care of me and make sure that my mom doesn't have to stress.”