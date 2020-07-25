Talented 7-footer breaks down recruitment: "I could really see myself going to Clemson"

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the hottest basketball prospects in the 2021 class has turned a lot of heads recently, picking up multiple offers in the past week. One of the teams that has taken interest and offered is Clemson, and the talented big man has built a strong relationship with one of Clemson’s assistant coaches.

Jonas Aidoo is a 7-foot power forward/center from Charlotte (NC) Liberty Heights Athletic Institute. Aidoo plays his summer ball for Team Curry, an elite program sponsored by NBA All-Star, Stephen Curry. Aidoo has been a topic of conversation at tournaments this summer, and the 7-footer continues to gain the attention of college coaches around the country. Clemson offered Aidoo on July 16th, and TigerNet caught up with Aidoo to discuss his Clemson recruitment.

Aidoo’s Clemson recruitment has been handled by assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean, and Reynolds Dean is excited about the potential that Aidoo shows on the court.

“The conversations are great with coach Dean,” Aidoo told TigerNet. “He tells me about my game and how he loves it, and he also tells me how he can develop me into a big-time big. He likes how I finish strong and how I can stretch the floor as a big.”

Aidoo said that he can see himself playing for Reynolds Dean in the future and is hoping to make a trip to Clemson soon.

“I think very highly of him, and I believe he could develop my game a lot,” Aidoo said of Reynolds Dean. “For me, I would love to take a visit even though it’s hard to do that at a time like this. Then, I would see if I could really see myself going to Clemson.”

At 7-foot, Aidoo is a rare prospect because of his ability to handle the ball and draw defenders away from the rim with his shooting ability. What does Aidoo feel like are the strengths to his game?

“I feel like my strengths on the court are blocking and altering shots and stretching the floor,” he said.

As Aidoo’s recruitment continues to take off, what factors will Aidoo be looking for in a school?

“A place that feels like home,” Aidoo said. “A place where I know I can definitely get better. A place that helps me towards my dream.”

Aidoo’s dream growing up was to receive offers from ACC and SEC schools, and there seems to be more big offers coming his way soon. What will a school be getting when the talented 7-footer picks a school?

“A 7-footer with a dream and a very strong personality,” he said. “Someone who’s willing to learn and work hard.”

Aidoo was recently named the 17U MVP of the Big Shots Nationals, leading his team to an undefeated record. Aidoo currently holds offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech, Houston, Iona, Providence, Wichita State, and Appalachian State.

HOTTEST BIG IN THE COUNTRY...JONAS AIDOO @J0nasAid00 HAD BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE at BIG SHOTS NATIONALS



7’0 skilled 2021 C for @TeamCurry @LHAIbasketball picked up offers this weekend from:

Clemson

Houston

VA Tech

Providence

Wichita St@PaulBiancardi @Sim_Frazier @CoachWrightMike pic.twitter.com/1UZtEi8gj7 — BIG SH??TS (@BigShotsNation) July 20, 2020