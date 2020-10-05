Swinney on Miami matchup: "This will be a good one"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Another night game in Death Valley, a top-10 matchup, two of the best quarterbacks in the country, and ESPN’s College GameDay in town. Welcome to Miami week in Clemson.

Clemson and Miami renew acquaintances Saturday (7:30 pm, ABC) in an early-season chance for one team to claim early supremacy in the ACC. As head coach Dabo Swinney told us Sunday evening, it promises to be a good matchup.

"They don't usually pick those bad matchups for GameDay, so this will be a good one. I have just seen them on TV,” Swinney said of Miami. “We'll all get into the tape in a few minutes. We got everything graded late last night. We came out of our staff meeting a little bit ago. This will be an incredibly fast, physical, and confident team. I saw some of their UAB game and some of the Louisville game. We know their style of play. They have good players all over the field. Their quarterback is a difference-maker for them for sure."

Swinney said the Tigers left a lot “out there” in the 41-23 victory over Virginia.

"Travis Etienne was special and our quarterback was incredibly efficient. We gave up one sack up front. The offensive line played well,” Swinney said. “Our effort and communication up front was good. We played better up front than we did last year vs. Virginia. I loved how we blocked on the perimeter. We had a ton of yards after contact. But we left a lot out there. Trevor (Lawrence) missed a couple of easy throws. We had some drops which would have been big plays.

“There is so much we have to improve on fundamentals defensively, space-tackling. That was some bad football on the last drive before the half. To our standard, we didn't wrap up like we needed to. Some of it is alignment, position, eyes. Leaving our feet too early. We took a couple of bad angles. Definitely a bunch of things we can correct. All fundamental stuff and technique things. Just a lot of things we can clean up. This was the first four-quarter game we had and Virginia is a good team. Virginia will give everybody problems."

Many outside of the program thought the offensive line struggled against Virginia, but Swinney lauded that group’s effort.

"I can't say enough about that first-team offensive line. They're playing as well as any offensive line group I've ever coached,” Swinney said. “Every single one of them graded a winner. That first group, they are playing some outstanding football for us. They got after them and played great. They had a couple of plays here and there where they got on the edges, but they played really well. It's fun to watch the tape."