Swinney excited to see Touchdown Jesus, Notre Dame Stadium in top-five matchup

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his top-ranked Tigers will take a little time on Friday to stop by Notre Dame Stadium and check out the historic field, Touchdown Jesus, and much more. After all, it’s what you do on your first trip to one of college football’s most iconic venues.

Swinney met with the media Tuesday to discuss this Saturday’s matchup at No. 4 Notre Dame (7:30 pm, NBC). Clemson opened as a five-point favorite over the Irish and to this point the line has remained steady.

Clemson, which won its lone trip to Notre Dame Stadium to date in 1979, is attempting to join USC (1931 and 1933), Michigan (1942 and 1978) and Missouri (1972 and 1978) as the only programs ever to win their first two games at Notre Dame Stadium. Of note: Michigan and Missouri won their second games at that venue in back-to-back games in 1978 against a Notre Dame squad led by Joe Montana coming off the 1977 national championship.

Swinney said that former Clemson SID (and Notre Dame alum) Tim Bourret has told him all he needs to know about the visit, including Touchdown Jesus.

"I'm excited about it. Tim Bourret has been talking about this game for two years,” Swinney said. “He can't wait. He'll be there for this one, definitely. We will go to the stadium on Friday. When we go to certain places we have not been, we usually go to the stadium to check it out. If we go to Syracuse, because it is a unique setting, we typically will stop off there. As far as Touchdown Jesus, I am excited to see it."

Swinney said the Tigers can’t make the same mistakes they’ve made over the past few weeks and expect to win.

“There is a small margin for error in this game. We will have to cut out some of the mistakes that we have had, especially giving up points to other teams,” he said. “Notre Dame is ranked No. 4 for a reason. They are disciplined, well-coached and play hard. Their offensive line is huge. They have experience. Their QB has been there awhile. He is a great player, instinctive, savvy. Their tight ends are big, physical guys. They have a bunch of personnel groupings. They have some receivers really emerging. They are a complete team. They are built to run the football, too. It all starts with their guys up front.

"Defensively, they are as good as you will see. They're talented. Their backers are physical, fast and smart. Their secondary, a lot of speed and athleticism. But that's what you would expect when you see a team ranked No. 4. It's going to be an exciting matchup. I have never been to Notre Dame. Their tradition is unbelievable. It is such a historic program and brand. We're excited about competing against the best at their place.”

The team won’t practice today – Election Day – and started game prep on Sunday.

"Our guys have had a good week to this point. We're making the best of it,” Swinney said. “Today is a prep day as a staff. We got a good start Sunday night. Yesterday was sort of a Tuesday-type practice for us. We'll head up there sometime after lunch on Friday and go kick it off Saturday night."

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who made his first start in the win over Boston College, will also start this weekend in South Bend and will have to make his reads and decisions quickly.

“That is the key to quarterback play. There is a lot going on. This isn't 1990 all over again where you just make some decisions in the pass game,” Swinney said. “These are decisions that are happening post-snap all the time in 2020. It could be a run, a screen, a pass, it could be a QB-run. You're processing what is going on coverage-wise and have to know your progressions. He did an amazing job in his first start. He missed a few easy throws, but he was at 72-percent completion. And BC made it a throw-game. And I don't blame them. D.J. was tremendous. The one sack we gave up was not on him or the line. We ran a wrong route and he had to hold the ball. This will be a different animal for him this weekend. Notre Dame has elite talent. We have to play clean and with good, crisp execution."

A matchup could happen again on Dec. 19th in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

"We're both top five teams. I would say it could be very likely. This will be a heck of a game,” Swinney said. “Whoever wins it, you don't get to punch your ticket. We don't have division play this year. No matter what happens in this game, if you win, you still have more games to play. If you get beat, it does not mean you're out. Both teams will fight, scratch and claw. We'll still have to get ready for the next opponent. Every single week is playoff football when it comes to trying to get to Charlotte. Our No. 1 goal is to win the league. Usually it is to win the division."