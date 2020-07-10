State's top pitching prospect says Clemson is his dream school

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson baseball continues to add highly ranked players to their 2021 class, with the newest commit being the top ranked right-handed pitcher in South Carolina. B.J. Williams committed to Monte Lee and the Clemson staff on Wednesday, giving the Tigers another power arm in the ’21 class. Williams, a 6-4 212-pound pitcher from Georgia Premier Academy, made the announcement on Twitter, becoming the 5th pitcher and the 12th commit for Clemson’s ’21 class. Williams was recruited and offered by head coach Monte Lee, deciding to commit as soon as he learned of the offer. “Actually I got the offer last night and I committed on the spot,” Williams told TigerNet. “The main coach I talked to was Coach Lee. He was saying they like my body size, my arm slot, and that I can repeat my mechanics and throw strikes. He said that they would love to have me.”

A big reason for Williams’ commitment was the conversations he had with Coach Lee during his recruitment.

“With Coach Lee and the conversations we’ve had, he’s taken me in like family,” Williams said. “And that’s one of the biggest things in committing to a school was him treating me like one of his own and taking me in. That was my biggest thing.”

Williams called Clemson his dream school, attending Clemson baseball camps and going to football games with his late cousin, Christopher Simmons.

“The Clemson offer was a big one, that’s my dream school,” Williams said. “Once I got it, I was like yeah I have to commit. Last year my cousin passed away, and when we were younger we went to Clemson football games together. That was big for me too, being in the atmosphere of the football games.”

Williams possesses a live arm, running his fastball up to 92 MPH. What else does Williams bring to the mound?

“I’m a power arm for sure,” he said. “What I bring to the mound is a lot of energy. Players feed off of my energy. I really feed off of the crowd, that’s how I bring my energy to the field.”

Williams was also being recruited by NC State, Oregon, UAB, College of Charleston, and FIU. Williams’ fastball consistently sits at 88-92 MPH, with a changeup and breaking ball that keeps hitter off-balance. Williams is currently ranked as the No. 5 player overall in South Carolina and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher.

We would like to welcome 2021 RHP BJ Williams to the family, been with us for a week and already gained 7 lbs, #1 RHP in SC looking forward to seeing his development and growth over the next year, big things coming.@jensen_juicy @_JeremyBooth @MattPowers31 @mason_mcrae pic.twitter.com/jsiZw0AeFI — GeorgiaPremierSox (@premier_sox) April 29, 2020

2021 RHP BJ Williams (@Willkid21) impressed on the mound attacking hitters with his heavy low 90’s velocity while working in a solid changeup at our @NB_Baseball @Program15BB @ftrstarsseries Florida Combine. #UNCOMMITTED pic.twitter.com/qKPBV81bVN — ???????????? ?????????? ???????????? (@ftrstarsseries) June 11, 2020