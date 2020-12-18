Spot the Ball: Tigers and Irish tired of talking, ready to just go play

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s time to go play. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Friday afternoon, and both said their teams are tired of talking and practicing and waiting for kickoff. In other words: spot the ball. No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson square off Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game. When the two teams played on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana, the Fighting Irish worked double overtime before claiming a 47-40 victory. This time there is considerably more at stake -- namely, a guaranteed spot into the College Football Playoff for the winner. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Saturday (ABC) at Bank of America Stadium, and Swinney said he can’t wait to get things kicked off.

“Yeah, I mean really wasn't much to say in the opening statement there that hasn't already been said. Both teams are excited to play,” Swinney said. “This is what you’ve worked for all year. This is our next goal, is to win this league and you know that's really our only focus, you know just focusing on this moment, doing our job and being grateful for this moment. So, we're excited about it. Yeah, it's time to go play.”

Kelly agreed.

"Let's go. Let's go play. Enough statements,” Kelly said. “I don't know what else to say. We made it through testing. We had to test six times to get to this game so, enough talk. Let's go play. If we could play Friday, yeah, the guys would want to play Friday. Look, there's a similar feeling to when you're in camp, and you're practicing against each other, you get to that point where you're like, can we can we get this on now. We know Clemson, they know us.

“You got two really good football teams. There's a lot of excitement. The guys are ready to play. It's going to be exciting. Our guys have certainly committed, just like Clemson, have made an incredible commitment to get to this point, as I mentioned. We had to pass six tests just to get to this game. They want to play, so that's exciting. As coaches, you love watching your guys count it down to get to kick off."

Swinney said the next 24 hours are business as usual for his team.

“Well, I mean we're ready. I mean ready to go play the game, we've had two great weeks,” Swinney said. “I feel like we've used our time very well. Team is super excited to go play and compete for the championship. As far as our rest of the day, I'm going to shower up, get dressed and load the bus here in a little while. We've got lunch going on now and then we'll load the bus and we'll head up. We're just gonna stop off at the stadium for, you know, just a quick 10 minutes or so, take some pictures so the guys kind of see the venue. Then we'll head on to the hotel and just a normal Friday for us. It won’t be any different than any other Friday we've had all year. You know, chapel, meetings, dinner, we'll watch a movie, you know, kind of put them to bed at the end of the night. So, nothing different.”

Kelly’s team won’t leave South Bend until later in the day.

“We go to mass here in about 45 minutes, we'll have a team mass. Father Wills will take us through our Catholic football mass, which is approximately 18 minutes and 45 seconds. We call it the Catholic carwash, no disrespect out there, please,” Kelly said around noon Friday. “Then we'll go into meetings and then we'll have a walkthrough in our indoor. We'll go over situational stuff, two-point plays, we'll go over over time, we'll go over some red zone situations, offensively and defensively, onside kicks, things of that nature. We've got a number of different things that we go over relative to our Friday walkthrough. Then from there we'll have a special teams substitution drill meeting. We'll do a little special teams, call it a day, shower, head downtown. We eat at the city plaza downtown. A large ballroom. Then get on the plane and head to Charlotte. We'll just get a snack, go to bed and it's Saturday. Pretty simple schedule."

Kelly said playing at Notre Dame means his players are used to big games.

"You're not playing today, we're playing tomorrow. We remind them and they've got a pretty good sense. We've played a lot of big games at Notre Dame, so these guys have been in big games before,” Kelly said. “This is another big game for them and but they're on national TV all the time. They understand how they need to emotionally stay centered leading up to the big games. They're not playing the game on Tuesday or Wednesday. They do a really good job and we do a really good job of making sure that we channel that. Today is Focus Friday, so they'll stay focused on what's important now."

Swinney said his team expects to be on the big stage.

“They're a 10-0 football team and they're a really good team. For us, we expect to be here. This is a mindset that we have,” Swinney said. “This is what we work for all year long. At the end of the day, it's a football game. I guess you know in the past years, they'd be out recruiting this week, so you know it's different for everyone. I mean this is truly a normal Friday for us...So really just a normal Friday for us and I'm sure a normal Friday for them. It's the next game. You know, the biggest difference is, when this game is over, they hand the trophy out. That's the big thing.”

Swinney and the Tigers will stop at Bank of America Stadium later Friday, and he will let the team walk out onto the playing field so his players can get a visual of what Saturday will look like.

“I think it's important, I've always believed that. I think you have to have a vision for things. You’ve got to have a vision for it, you got to believe it, and you’ve got to go act upon it,” Swinney said. “We've always done that with wherever we've been to. Typically, if we go somewhere that's unique or a place we've never been before like Notre Dame or when we go up to Syracuse, we always go by the Dome there because it's different. It's unique. I just think you have new people every year, that maybe or have not been there.

“So, I think that's important to show guys so they can kind of have a visual of it and we've got a bunch of guys that haven't been in the stadium. I just think it's important, you know it’s what we do. We won't be there long, but, you know, take a picture or two. Take a little moment for these guys to be kids They all understand the importance of the game and it’s important for them to just be young people. Have some fun with their teammates, take a picture and enjoy the moment.”