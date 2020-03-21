Spartanburg kicker even more impressed with Clemson after visit

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the Palmetto State’s top prospects for the 2021 recruiting cycle continues to stay in touch with the Clemson coaching staff and comes away more impressed with every visit to Death Valley. Will Fowler has been a frequent visitor to Clemson’s campus, with the most recent visit coming at Clemson’s Junior Day. The 6-0, 175-pound kicker from Spartanburg (SC) has drawn interest from many of the top schools around the country. Fowler knows that the upcoming summer of visits and camps is going to be big for him, and one of those camps awaiting him will be in Clemson. “I talk to Coach (Danny) Pearman, Coach (Mike) Reed, and Coach Swinney all pretty often,” Fowler told TigerNet. “I’m mainly hearing that Clemson is the place to be and that the camp this summer will provide a really important opportunity for me. I am very impressed with what the program provides facility wise. It’s the best of the best. You can say the same thing about the staff too. Genuine people coaching and continuing to fuel the dreams of the guys they coach.” Fowler has been no stranger to Clemson, and the visit for Clemson’s Junior Day provided him the opportunity to talk more with the Clemson staff and build relationships with Clemson’s other 2021 commits and targets.

“At the Junior Day, Troy (Stellato) and I were talking a good bit. I was talking a little with Jordan Hancock and Dakota Mitchell. I’m good friends with all the ’21 commits,” Fowler said.

Fowler has visited Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and UNC. Fowler doesn’t currently have a leader, but Clemson seems to be in good shape with the dynamic kicker.

“Every school has ways that they stand out,” Fowler said. “I really like Clemson, but I am trying to visit all the schools I am interested in and find the place that’s best for me to be. Clemson, UNC, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Notre Dame are the main ones I talk to.”

Fowler continues to work on his craft with kicking coach Dan Orner. Fowler has had the chance to work alongside NFL kickers, including a former Clemson great.

“When I go out to train with Dan (Orner), he often brings NFL kickers out to come kick with us. I’ve kicked with Chandler Catanzaro, who is one of the greatest to ever do it at Clemson,” he said. “I work every day to perfect my technique in a way that helps me become the best kicker I can be.”

What else is Fowler looking for when it comes to deciding where he will attend college?

“The value of a degree from wherever I go is huge for me,” Fowler said. “I’m looking for a team with good culture and a coaching staff I can rely on and have good relationships with.”

Fowler plans on attending roughly ten college camps this summer to showcase his talents. What can those coaches expect to see from him?

“My biggest strength is that I kick off at an elite level,” he said. “I can kick off 75-plus yards and have automatic touchbacks. I’m a well-rounded specialist as well. I can kick field goals with college-level height from 60 yards and in, and I can also punt well.”

Fowler currently holds an offer from Army and looking to pick up more over the summer. Fowler is also a multi-sport athlete at Spartanburg High School, helping the Spartanburg soccer team jump out to an impressive start to the season.