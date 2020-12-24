Signing with Clemson a "dream come true" for California receiver

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s national recruiting presence has resulted in the signing of top players from all over the country. The Tigers made another trip out West in the 2021 class, returning to Death Valley with one of the top players in the state of California. Beaux Collins is one of the newest members of WRU, signing with Clemson last week during the early signing period. The 6-3, 205-pound 4-star receiver is the No. 83 player in the nation and the No. 9 player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Collins comes to Clemson from Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco, where his most recent high school football season resulted in a state championship as a primary target for current Clemson quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei. Collins was the first commitment for first-year wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, giving a verbal commitment to Clemson on January 25th. Collins is now set to early enroll, and signing his letter of intent is a day he’s always dreamed of.

“It’s really just a dream come true. Growing up playing football, you see days like that on TV. It’s just a great feeling,” Collins told TigerNet of signing with Clemson.

Coming to Clemson is going to be a big change of scenery for Collins, but it’s a change that he’s looking forward to.

“I would say a new atmosphere,” Collins said of what he’s looking forward to about Clemson. “Growing up here in Los Angeles, all I really see is Los Angeles. Just getting in to a different atmosphere that’s a little bit more quiet. And just getting in touch with all of the guys in person. We really haven’t had a chance to go on any trips together, so I’m excited to get with those guys and meet the guys that I haven’t had the chance to meet yet.”

Collins is one of three receivers in the ’21 recruiting class for Clemson, along with Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato. All three are coming from winning traditions in high school and looking to continue those winning ways.

“I would just say a lot of competition,” Collins said of what to expect from the incoming receivers. “We all come from winning programs. Troy just won a state championship, Dacari is going after one, and I had the chance to win one last year. We’re all just really competitive.”

Collins and the ’21 class are looking to leave a winning legacy at Clemson, and his goals for his freshman season are a reflection of those aspirations.

“As a class, just continue to win, not lose any games at home, and at least three championships for the entire class,” Collins said of the legacy for the ’21 class. “As far as a team goal goes in my first year, I really want to push the guys and push myself to win a national championship. Nothing less than that.”

What will the Tigers be getting from Collins when the elite receiver enrolls on January 3rd?

“As a person, a genuine, God-fearing young man. I’m willing to grow with coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach Grisham and all of the coaches up there. As a player, they’re getting a dog and a hard worker.”

Although Collins did not have the chance to play a high school season in California this year, Collins has continued to train in the weight room and run 7-on-7’s with St. John Bosco. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 high school season in California, Collins was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-American Football Team. Collins was also selected to the Under Armour All-American High School Football Game.