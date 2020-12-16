Signing Day Central 2021

TigerNet Staff by

Check back all day on Wednesday to see the latest on Clemson's 2021 recruiting class. Last Updated: 8:23 AM Early Signing Period is finally here! Clemson's latest recruiting class is in competition for one of the top rated class in the nation according to several recruiting services. It should be an exciting day so get your popcorn and follow along as future Tigers sign up to play in TigerTown.



# Name POS HT, WT Espn Rivals 247 TigerNet Rank Hometown Status 1. Ryan Linthicum C 6-4, 275 #4 C #1 C #8 OC 4.45 Damascus, MD SIGNED 7:05AM 2. Zaire Patterson DE 6-6, 230 #29 DE #11 DE #6 WDE 4.50 Winston Salem, NC SIGNED 7:10AM 3. Nathaniel Wiggins CB 6-2, 170 #15 DB #12 DB # 6 CB 4.71 Atlanta, GA SIGNED 7:15AM 4. Troy Stellato WR 6-0, 175 #46 WR #17 WR #32 WR 4.80 Fort Lauderdale, FL SIGNED 7:17AM 5. Dacari Collins WR 6-3, 200 #23 WR #38 WR #43 WR 4.49 Atlanta, GA SIGNED 7:20AM 6. Cade Denhoff DE 6-4, 235 #10 DE #10 DE #8 SDE 4.74 Lakeland, FL SIGNED 7:25AM 7. Phil Mafah RB 6-1, 215 #13 RB #8 RB #11 RB 4.45 Loganville, GA SIGNED 7:28AM 8. Payton Page DT 6-4, 360 #4 DT #4 DT #16 DT 4.82 Greensboro, NC SIGNED 7:30AM 9. Bubba Chandler QB 6-4, 195 #25 QB-PP #27 QB #11 PRO 4.03 Bogart, GA SIGNED 7:32AM 10. Will Shipley RB 5-11, 198 #2 RB #1 RB #1 APB 4.69 Matthews, NC SIGNED 7:34AM 11. Barrett Carter S 6-1, 220 #12 LB #1 LB #2 OLB 4.87 Suwanee, GA SIGNED 7:37AM 12. Marcus Tate OL 6-4, 318 #17 OL #6 OL #12 OG 4.51 Miami Gardens, FL SIGNED 7:39AM 13. Will Taylor QB 6-0, 175 #80 ATH NR #128 ATH 3.02 Columbia, SC SIGNED 7:40AM 14. Jeremiah Trotter Jr LB 6-0, 210 #1 LB #7 LB #1 ILB 4.05 Philadelphia, PA SIGNED 8:10AM 15. Andrew Mukuba S 6-0, 185 #5 S #16 DB #14 S 4.71 Austin, TX SIGNED 8:12AM 16. Dietrick Pennington OL 6-5, 326 #9 OL #20 OL #8 OG 4.29 Cordova, TN SIGNED 8:20AM 17. Jake Briningstool TE 6-6, 220 #2 TE-H #4 TE #3 TE 4.71 Brentwood, TN SIGNED 8:23AM * Clemson signing day web show 11-12:15 am * Dabo Swinney National Signing Day Virtual Press Conference 12:30 pm *** Commits Ceremonies *** Bubba Chandler 7:00 AM - Will Taylor 7:00 AM - Payton Page 7:00 AM - Marcus Tate 12:30 PM - Andrew Mukuba 2:15 PM - Barrett Carter 3:00 PM - Ryan Linthicum 3:00 PM - Jake Briningstool 3:00 PM - Will Shipley 3:30 PM - Jeremiah Trotter 3:30 PM - Beaux Collins 4:30 PM - Cade Denhoff Morning 4.45 Ryan Linthicum C 6-4, 275 Damascus, MD4.45 Ranked as the No. 120 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which listed him as the best center in the nation and the fifth-best player from Maryland … 247Sports ranked him as the eighth-best center in the nation and 21st-best player from Maryland … ESPN.com ranked him among its top 300 prospects nationally as well as the fourth-best center in the nation and 14th-best player from Maryland … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … did not have a 2020 high school season due to COVID-19 pandemic … committed to Clemson on Sept. 23, 2019 … recruited by Robbie Caldwell and Mike Reed … played football, basketball and lacrosse in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … played for Josh Klotz at Damascus High School … became Clemson’s second signee from Damascus in a two-year span, joining 2020 signee Bryan Bresee … born Sept. 7, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: This is an early commitment that Clemson built a relationship with when they were recruiting his high school teammate Bryan Bresse. Linthicum is a prospect that some have as the nation’s top center prospect. He can run and bend. The video that made some fans take even more notice was some impressive weight room footage. This is a position that usually takes time to develop, but Linthicum starts ahead of many centers of recent classes. Reminds Plyler of: Justin Falcinelli 4.50 Zaire Patterson DE 6-6, 230 Winston Salem, NC4.50 National top 100 player according to 247Sports, which listed him as the nation’s No. 97 overall player, the sixth-best defensive end and the sixth-best player from North Carolina … also top 300 player nationally according to ESPN.com … rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247Sports … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … did not have a fall 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic … had 181 career tackles, 43 tackles for loss, including 25 sacks, three interceptions and 10 caused fumbles in 21 games over two seasons … in 2019, had 129 tackles, including 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks … also had three interceptions for 78 return yards … recorded a remarkable nine caused fumbles … had his best game against Bishop McGuinness when he recorded a career-high 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and three caused fumbles … also had 14 tackles, including five tackles for loss, against West Columbia that year … had 69 tackles in his last five games of the 2019 season … had 52 tackles, including 16 sacks, and three blocked punts in nine games as a sophomore in 2018 … also played three years of high school basketball … averaged 5.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2019-20 … committed to Clemson on May 26, 2020 … recruited by Lemanski Hall and Mike Reed … played for De’Ron Middleton at Winston-Salem Prep … born Oct. 22, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Patterson has really filled out over the past year as he continues to grow into his long frame. He is an explosive pass rusher who uses his quickness and reach. He is also a player who runs down ball carriers on the perimeter. Patterson is a prospect who could grow into a role after a power hour year with Joey Batson. Reminds Plyler of: Clelin Ferrell 4.71 Nathaniel Wiggins CB 6-2, 170 Atlanta, GA4.71 Ranked as a four-star recruit by all major services … ranked as the No. 75 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also had him as the sixth-best cornerback in the nation and the ninth-best overall player in Georgia … ranked No. 149 overall by Rivals.com, the 12th-best cornerback in the nation and 13th-best player in talent-rich Georgia … ESPN.com ranked him No. 225 overall, as well as the 15th-best cornerback and 25th-best player in Georgia … In the first nine games he played at Westlake High School in Atlanta in 2020 he was very productive on offense despite limited appearances on that side of the ball…had a 71-yard rush for a touchdown, had one kickoff return for 75 yards and had 11 receptions for 323 yards and four touchdowns…averaging 29.4 yards per reception…played at Grady High School in 2018 and 2019…also played basketball at Grady…had 18 receptions for 262 yards and two scores in 2018… selected for All-American Bowl … had two career interception returns for touchdowns, including one of 100 yards … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 12, 2020 after originally committing to LSU prior to the 2020 season … recruited by Mike Reed … played for Bobby May at Westlake High School, the same high school that produced former Clemson cornerback and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell and fellow 2021 signee Dacari Collins … born Aug. 28, 2003. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: For the second consecutive year, Clemson flipped a cornerback late from LSU. Wiggins is a tall corner with great speed and ball skills. He is not a polished corner yet, but he has the raw skills that coaches covet. It is rare to find corners with height, but Wiggins is exactly what this staff was looking for. He looks like a safety and may very well end up there, but Clemson and LSU both think he is a corner. Reminds Plyler of: AJ Terrell 4.80 Troy Stellato WR 6-0, 175 Fort Lauderdale, FL4.80 National top 300 player by all services … ranked No. 135 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Florida and 17th-best receiver in the nation … ranked No. 228 by 247Sports and No. 239 by ESPN.com … four-star signee according to ESPN.com and Rivals … posted 112 career receptions for 1,758 yards and 19 scores in 33 games … MaxPrep Preseason second-team All-American for 2020 … recorded 26 receptions for 325 yards and five scores in his first six games of a pandemic-shortened 2020 season … as a junior, recorded 42 receptions for 727 yards and nine scores, a 17.3 yards-per-reception average, in 13 games … as a sophomore, had 44 receptions for 706 yards and five scores in 14 games … had a career-long 77-yard catch and a 16.0 average that season … committed to Clemson on June 5, 2020 … recruited by Brent Venables and Tyler Grisham … played for Matt DuBuc at Cardinal Gibbons High School … born May 4, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: It’s nice to beat Ohio State on the field and in recruiting. Few schools can do both. Clemson’s staff targeted Stellato and zeroed in on him in this intense battle. I am impressed with his game video and his camp footage. Stellato doesn’t lack for confidence. You can tell he plays with an edge. On video, he makes the highlight catch, but I like his consistency and the way he competes for the ball in the air. Reminds Plyler of: Adam Humphries 4.49 Dacari Collins WR 6-3, 200 Atlanta, GA4.49 Four-star prospect according to every major recruiting service … ranked as the No. 129 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com … also ranked by ESPN.com as the 23rd-best receiver and 17th-best player in Georgia … 247Sports ranked him as a four-star prospect … rated No. 207 overall and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … had a strong four-year career in the football-rich state of Georgia, with his reception and yardage totals increasing each season … has recorded 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 career games, averaging a strong 18.3 yards per catch for his career … in the first 11 games of the 2020 season, he had 48 catches for 842 yards and eight scores, averaging 17.5 yards per catch for a team that is currently 11-1… had his best game against Johns Creek, when he recorded 153 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches … had at least three catches in every game in 2020 … . as a junior in 2019, had 39 catches for 696 yards and six scores in 12 games … had catches in all 12 games in 2019, finishing with a streak of 23 straight games with a catch over his last two years … as a sophomore, caught 14 passes for 304 receiving yards and six scores … had eight receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Sept. 7, 2019 … recruited by Mike Reed and Tyler Grisham … played for Bobby May at Westlake High School, the same high school that produced former Clemson cornerback and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell and fellow 2021 signee Nathaniel Wiggins … born Nov. 4, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Collins is a prospect who many schools started recruiting as a freshman or sophomore. His profile hit the industry really early. Clemson liked him in camp and jumped out front with an offer. His size is what jumps out on video. He is another huge target with a good catch radius. Reminds Plyler of: Kevin Youngblood 4.74 Cade Denhoff DE 6-4, 235 Lakeland, FL4.74 National top 100 player according to ESPN.com and 247Sports … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 82 overall player in the nation, the 10th-best defensive end and the 15th-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 89 overall player by 247Sports, and was also listed as the eighth-best defensive end in the nation and 13th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 188 overall nationally by Rivals.com, which also ranked him as the No. 10 defensive end … rated as a four-star prospect by all services … five-year letterman at Lakeland Christian, as he played in nine games as an eighth grader … played 48 games overall, recording 282 career tackles, 26.5 sacks, seven caused fumbles and four fumble recoveries … played seven games and had 40 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, in pandemic-shortened 2020 season … had 92 tackles in 12 games, including 11 sacks and three caused fumbles in 2019 … had three double-figure tackle games that season, and had a career-high four sacks against King’s Academy … as a sophomore in 2018, had career-high 95 tackles in 11 games with 6.5 sacks and three caused fumbles … had three double-figure tackle games, including a career-high 13 stops against Berkeley Prep … had 44 tackles and seven sacks in nine games as a freshman, including a three-sack performance against Land O’ Lakes High School … had 11 tackles in nine games as an eighth grader in 2016 … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2020, the same day as fellow signee Jake Briningstool … recruited by Lemanski Hall and Mike Reed … played football, basketball and baseball in high school … played for Danny Williams at Lakeland Christian School … born Aug. 30, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Sometimes defensive end prospects come with a frame or skillsets that need to be developed. It is rare that a prospect already physically looks ready to play and has fundamentals that allow him to get on the field early, but this is what Denhoff gives the Tigers. I am not sure there are early opportunities at his position, but he has a high floor and a great starting point. Reminds Plyler of: Logan Rudolph 4.45 Phil Mafah RB 6-1, 215 Loganville, GA4.45 Unanimous top 300 player nationally … ranked No. 178 by 247Sports, which also listed him as the 11th-best running back in the nation and 16th-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 148 by Rivals.com, which ranked him as the eighth-best running back in the nation and twelvth-best player in Georgia … ESPN300 member who was listed as a four-star prospect by all services … in three years at Grayson High, rushed for 2,526 yards on 288 carries, an 8.8-yard average, and scored 37 total touchdowns … had 10 100-yard rushing games in 29 career games … also recorded 20 career receptions for 224 yards and four scores … rushed for 1,130 yards on 130 attempts (8.7 per rush) in 2020, scoring 18 touchdowns and notching five 100-yard rushing games … team currently sits at 12-0 in 2020 and is ranked second in the state by MaxPreps … had career-high 222 rushing yards on 16 carries against McEachern, a 13.9-yard average, with two scores … followed that with games of 23 rushes for 175 yards, 19 for 142 yards and 20 for 146 yards … had 676 yards and a 10-yard average in 2019, missing four games with a broken collarbone … recorded 720 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018 … committed to Clemson on Aug. 29, 2019 as the Tigers first commit of the 2021 recruiting class … recruited by Mickey Conn and Tony Elliott … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … played for Adam Carter at Grayson High School … . attended same high school as several former Clemson players, including current New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman … born Oct. 24, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Mafah is a physical back who breaks tackles and punishes defenders. He plays for one of his state’s best programs and is a prospect many have followed for the past three seasons. On video, he gets extra yards after contact and runs through arm tackles. This year he displayed some surprising top-end speed. That is the biggest change in his game this season. When he proved he could run away from defenders his stock soared. Clemson will lose Etienne but will have some talented players like Mafah competing for carries in next year’s offense. Reminds Plyler of: Raymond Priester 4.82 Payton Page DT 6-4, 360 Greensboro, NC4.82 National top 40 player according to ESPN.com … four-star recruit by all services … ranked No. 30 in the nation by ESPN.com, the third-highest-ranked Clemson player in the class … Rivals.com ranked him the No. 50 player in the nation … ESPN.com listed Page as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the nation and third-best player in North Carolina … Rivals.com listed Page as the fourth-best defensive tackle and second-best player in North Carolina … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic … three-year starter … had 191 career tackles, including 55 tackles for loss … had at least one tackle for loss in every game his sophomore and junior seasons, a streak of 27 straight games … had 71 tackles, including 26 tackles for loss, in 2019 … had 80 tackles as a sophomore in 2018, including 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in the 14 games … model of consistency who had a sack in 10 different games that year … as a freshman in 2017, posted 40 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in 11 games … Dudley posted a 30-10 record over his three years on the team … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on July 28, 2020 … recruited by Robbie Caldwell and Todd Bates … played for Steven Davis at Dudley High School … graduate of the same high school as College Football Hall of Famer and current Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Player Relations Jeff Davis … selected Clemson over Tennessee and North Carolina … born Sept. 27, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Page is a massive run stopper who takes up double teams. Clemson only wanted one defensive tackle and the staff identified Page early. I can see Page pushing offensive linemen back on the pocket as a pass rusher at Clemson. He has a strong lower body that will allow him a shot to be a contributor at nose guard. Reminds Plyler of: Dorell Scott 4.03 Bubba Chandler QB 6-4, 195 Bogart, GA4.03 Two-sport athlete who will play both football and baseball at Clemson … originally committed to Georgia to play baseball … plays quarterback in football and shortstop/pitcher in baseball … has been clocked in the low 90s on the mound … ranked as No. 201 overall football player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the 11th-best pro style quarterback and 17th-best player in Georgia … four-star player according to ESPN.com … for his career, completed 227-of-434 passes for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed 139 times for 983 yards and nine rushing touchdowns … as a senior in 2020, completed 116-of-229 passes for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing 79 times for 548 yards and six scores on the ground … named team captain by his teammates as a senior … Region 8 4A Offensive Player of the Year … preseason all-state selection… as a junior, completed 167-of-220 passes for 2,098 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 505 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns … played baseball sparingly in spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic … hit .435 and struck out 16 in seven innings … in 2019, he hit .356 as a shortstop and posted a 7-0 record as a pitcher with 55 strikeouts in 41.1 innings … played in the Baseball Factory All-Star Game in Frisco, Texas, an event that welcomes the top 40 high school players in the nation … started on the basketball team as a freshman and sophomore … committed to Clemson on May 20, 2020 … recruited by Mickey Conn and Brandon Streeter … also had football offers from Louisville, Miami and Mississippi … played for Tyler Aurandt at North Oconee High School … born Sept. 14, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Clemson was going to have a hard time signing a highly-recruited quarterback in this class due to DJ Uiagalelei being a true freshman, so they had to get creative here. Chandler was a longtime University of Georgia baseball commitment. He is a highly-thought of baseball prospect who could be drafted in next summer’s MLB draft. He is not as polished on the gridiron yet but has a good skill set. On video, his arm strength stands out. He is also a good athlete with mobility. Clemson baseball could benefit here as well. Reminds Plyler of: Brandon Streeter 4.69 Will Shipley RB 5-11, 198 Matthews, NC4.69 Ranked as five-star prospect by 247Sports and as a high four-star by ESPN.com and Rivals.com … ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best running back in the nation and second-best player from North Carolina … rated as the No. 1 all purpose running back and No. 45 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com… ranked No. 52 by 247Sports, the nation’s best all-purpose back and third-best player in North Carolina … invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina and Charlotte Observer Player of the Year for 2019 … led his 2019 team to a 16-0 record and the state 3A title … MVP of the 2019 state championship game when he rushed for 256 yards and scored four touchdowns in a win over Lee County for his program’s second straight state title … three-time all-conference and all-county selection who was also a two-time all-state selection and two-time MaxPreps All-American … did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic … rushed for 4,173 yards on 503 carries (8.3 yards per rush) in his three-year high school career … had 1,411 receiving yards on 84 catches for a 16.8-yard average … scored 80 touchdowns in his career — 55 rushing, 23 receiving and two on defense … had an incredible 2019 season when he had 2,066 yards rushing on just 188 carries (11.0 yards per rush) and scored 31 rushing touchdowns … also had 34 catches for 582 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 2019 … had 42 touchdowns that year, including 31 rushing, nine receiving and two on defense … as a sophomore in 2018, posted 1,417 yards rushing on 206 carries and scored 19 touchdowns … added 31 catches for 406 yards and six receiving touchdowns … added 49 tackles and two interceptions on defense … as a freshman, had 84 tackles and two interceptions … contributed 690 rushing yard and five rushing touchdowns on 109 carries, as well as 19 catches for 423 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, in his freshman campaign … also an outstanding lacrosse athlete who received college offers for that sport as well … scored 49 goals and had 59 assists in 38 career games … had 29 goals and 33 assists in 21 games in 2017 … helped his team to a pair of state lacrosse titles … won the state championship in 55 meters in the only year he ran indoor track, recording a time of 6.36 in the 55 meters … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on May 5, 2020 … recruited by Danny Pearman and Tony Elliott … played for Andy Capone at Weddington High School … straight-A student in high school … born Aug. 29, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Shipley was one of the nation’s most sought after running backs due to his explosiveness and speed. I don’t recall ever seeing him get caught from behind in any video I have seen. He just pulls away from defenders. I also love the way he catches the football out of the backfield. Since he is from just outside of Charlotte, the most often comparison is Christian McCaffrey. Clemson has added a weapon here. I can’t wait to see how they use his speed. Reminds Plyler of: No real Clemson player comes to mind but McCaffrey is a great comp 4.87 Barrett Carter S 6-1, 220 Suwanee, GA4.87 Five-star athlete from Georgia ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the nation by 247Sports … Versatile athlete that will play safety at Clemson … also listed by 247Sports as the second-best linebacker in the nation and third-best player in Georgia … Rivals.com listed Carter as a five-star player, ranked as the nation’s No. 21 overall player, the top linebacker in the nation and the third-best player in Georgia … ESPN.com lists him as a four-star, the No. 103 overall player in the nation … in a 2020 state playoff game, he recorded 197 yards rushing on 17 attempts on offense and had eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery on defense … he accomplished that after running for 142 yards on just six carries in the regular season finale … for the season he rushed for 429 yards, a 9.3-yard average, and scored 10 touchdowns and added seven catches for 68 yards … finished the year with 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, to go with 38 tackles in seven games … had a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown … also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass … as a junior in 2019, he recorded 73 tackles and 10 sacks in 13 games … had 51 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 11 games as a sophomore … finished his career with 162 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, including 18 sacks … 116 of his tackles were solos … selected to play in the All-American Bowl … committed to Clemson on May 19, 2020 … recruited by Mickey Conn and Brent Venables … played for Bill Stewart at North Gwinnett High School … born Oct. 23, 2002. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Last year Clemson struck gold with Trenton Simpson. This year it gets another five star in Carter. This is a special talent. Carter explodes through and around blockers and blows up plays. He rushes the passer extremely well. He also drops into coverage and plays well in space. This is what a 5-star linebacker is supposed to look like. Reminds Plyler of: Trenton Simpson 4.51 Marcus Tate OL 6-4, 318 Miami Gardens, FL4.51 Ranked as the No. 112 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also listed him as the 6th-best offensive guard in the nation and 18th-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 132 overall player by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 17th-best player at his position and 19th-best player in Florida … top 225 player according to 247Sports, which ranked him as the 12th-best offensive guard … ranked as a four-star by all services … committed to Clemson on Sept. 24, 2019 … played for Daniel Luque at NSU School in 2020, he played his first three years at University School … that school cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID19, so he played for Tru Prep Academy in 2020, where he was a member of the 2020 State Championship team … wore No. 55 in high school … Committed to Clemson on Sept. 24, 2019 … recruited by Brent Venables and Robbie Caldwell … plans to enroll at Clemson in January … born Jan. 31, 2003 and is the youngest member of Clemson’s 2021 signing class. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: Tate fits right into the most recent offensive line recruiting efforts. He is long and athletic. His camp videos are extremely impressive. He has good feet and can bend. I was talking to a recruiting contact after his commitment and he was convinced Tate can play inside or outside at Clemson. If that is the case, Robbie Caldwell will love that kind of versatility. Reminds Plyler of: Brandon Thomas 3.02 Will Taylor QB 6-0, 175 Columbia, SC3.02 Two-sport athlete who will play football and baseball at Clemson … on the gridiron, led Dutch Fork to 2020 5A state title with a 28-6 win over T.L. Hanna … helped Dutch Fork become the first school to win five straight state titles, as the 2020 team ranked No. 18 in the nation according to USA Today … three-star prospect who is ranked among the top 25 players in South Carolina by Rivals.com … in 10 games in 2020, completed 136-of-203 passes for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions … had 60 carries for 448 yards and 11 touchdowns, a 7.5-yard rushing average … in one game against River Bluff, completed 22-of-35 for 334 yards and four scores … in season opener against White Knoll, completed 14-of-21 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns … against Carolina Forest, had 12 carries for 224 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns … played his first three years of high school at Ben Lippen, throwing for 1,647 yards and rushing for 1,549 more in 2019 … in baseball, hit .432 for Ben Lippen as a sophomore in spring of 2019 … his junior spring (2020) was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic … played in the Baseball Factory All-Star Game in Frisco, Texas, an event that welcomes the top 40 high school players in the nation … also a three-time state champion in wrestling at Ben Lippen … committed to Clemson on August 30, 2020 … recruited by Brandon Streeter and Tyler Grisham … played for Tom Knotts at Dutch Fork High School … born Jan. 10, 2003. Recruiting Analyst Mickey Plyler says: I have known Will’s mom and dad for many years and Clemson is getting a terrific athlete and high character kid here. He led his team to another state title this season as a quarterback, but Clemson will play him at wide out. Taylor has very good acceleration and burst. He also changes direction and makes people miss. This is another highly thought of baseball prospect. I had one baseball scout tell me he has a chance to be a starting center fielder in Major League Baseball in the future. Reminds Plyler of: Tyler Grisham 4.05 Jeremiah Trotter Jr LB 6-0, 210 Philadelphia, PA4.05 Rated as the No. 7 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, including ranks as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and the top player in Pennsylvania … ranked No. 30 by 247Sports, including being listed as the country’s top inside linebacker and the second-best player in Pennsylvania … ranked No. 106 by Rivals.com … five-star prospect according to ESPN.com … Clemson’s highest-rated player in the 2021 class by ESPN.com and its second-highest by 247Sports … invited to play in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the All-American Bowl … helped lead St. Joseph’s to a No. 3 national ranking according to USA Today … helped team win two straight 6A state championships, including 2020, when the team won its championship game, 62-13 … missed nine games as a junior with a broken arm … wore No. 54 in high school, the same number as his father, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021… Committed to Clemson on Sept. 7, 2019 … recruited by Mike Reed and Brent Venables … Trotter Jr. played for Tim Roken at St. Joseph’s Prep … born Dec. 24, 2002. Plyler says: Last year Trotter’s high school team came to the area for a summer camp session and a local high school coach called me soon after raving about Trotter’s athleticism and work ethic. He said Trotter stayed after the session ended and conditioned for an extended amount of time, then thanked the coach for keeping the gates open while he worked. It’s pretty easy to see this is a special talent. He is the son of a former NFL All-Pro and a prospect who has benefitted from that experience. He diagnoses plays with great instincts, but then he has the ability to get to the football and finish off ball carriers. Brent Venables is gonna love this thumper. Reminds Plyler of: Ed McDaniel 4.71 Andrew Mukuba S 6-0, 185 Austin, TX4.71 Ranked as No. 152 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the fifth-best safety in the nation … ranked No. 205 and as the 14th-best safety by 247Sports … four-star player according to ESPN.com and 247Sports … won District Offensive Player of the Year as a senior … had 27 receptions for 427 yards and six scores … added 20 carries for 173 yards and two scores … on defense, had 60 tackles, six interceptions and four caused fumbles … in the state quarterfinals he had two interceptions on defense and also scored on a diving 19-yard catch on offense … District 12-5A Newcomer of the Year in Texas in 2019 … had 32 receptions for 635 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense … added 80 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles on defense … had two touchdowns on kick returns as well … All-State as a receiver that year … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Sept. 1, 2020 … recruited by Mickey Conn and Brent Venables … played for Jahmal Fenner at Lyndon B. Johnson High School … born Dec. 7, 2002. Plyler says: For years, the Tigers have tried to recruit Texas and they have made a splash at safety with the last two classes there. Mukuba is a two-way superstar in high school. He changes games on both sides of the ball. I think his offensive ball skills will help him on the defensive side of the football at Clemson. I can see him as a safety or nickel in college. Mukuba is the new-era safety prospect because he can cover and play in space. Offenses are trying to create space and put so much pressure on safeties and defenses have changed by getting more cover guys at safety. This is the skill set that Mukuba brings to this secondary. Reminds Plyler of: K’von Wallace 4.29 Dietrick Pennington OL 6-5, 326 Cordova, TN4.29 Ranked among the top 215 players in the nation by 247Sports and ESPN.com … ranked No. 135 in the nation by 247Sports, the eighth-best offensive lineman and fourth-best player in Tennessee … ESPN.com ranked him as a top 300 player, the ninth-best at his position and sixth-best player in Tennessee … four-star signee according to ESPN.com and 247Sports … named Mr. Football for D2-AA in Tennessee in 2020 after being the runner-up for the honor in 2019 … preseason and postseason all-state honoree in 2019 … two-way starter on 2019 D2-AA state title team … MVP of the D2-AA West Region in 2019 and 2020 … postseason all-state D2-AA selection in 2018 … helped team to 9-4 record his senior year … graded at 93 percent or better for every game his junior and senior seasons … also recruited by LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia … also played basketball and threw shotput and discus … along with classmate Jake Briningstool, gives Clemson two signees from Tennessee for the second time under Dabo Swinney, joining the 2017 signing class that produced two of Clemson’s top 16 players in career receiving yardage (Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers, both of whom hailed from the Knoxville area) … committed to Clemson on July 29, 2020 … recruited by Lemanski Hall and Robbie Caldwell … played for Trey Adams at Evangelical Christian School … born Nov. 16, 2002. Plyler says: Clemson had Pennington in camp and the staff holds him in higher regard than the recruiting sites. This is a powerful prospect who often overpowers the defender. On video, he showcases the ability to finish blocks. Pennington has a good base and drives defenders downfield. Reminds Plyler of: Cedric Johnson 4.71 Jake Briningstool TE 6-6, 220 Brentwood, TN4.71 Unanimous four-star prospect who is also a unanimous top 100 national player … ranked 70th in the nation by Rivals, which also listed him as the fourth-best tight end in the nation and second-best player in the state of Tennessee … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 71 overall player in the nation, second-best tight end and the best player in Tennessee … 247Sports listed Briningstool as the No. 84 overall player, third-best tight end and best player in Tennessee … selected for the Under Armour All-American Game … had 39 receptions for 774 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2020 … also had a 51-yard kickoff return for a score, giving him 13 touchdowns for the year … on defense had 38 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble … for his career, recorded 111 receptions for 1,955 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns … three-year starter who led his Ravenwood team to a 30-10 record and made the playoffs each year … was 6A State Runner-up in 2019 and a 6A semifinalist in 2018 … Mr. Football finalist in Tennessee for 6A as a senior… Regional 6-6A Co-MVP in 2020… all-region in 2019 and 2020 … second-team All-Mid State as a junior … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2020 … recruited by Lemanski Hall and Danny Pearman … played for Matt Daniels at Ravenwood High School … born Dec. 9, 2002. Plyler says: Clemson was very selective this year at tight end. The staff knew they could openly take one and Briningstool was the one they chose. His camp video is impressive due to a couple of circus catches. I watched his game film this year and saw him live on TV as well and it’s easy to see what the staff likes here. He has the height and length to become a big target. He also can stretch the field. This staff loves using the tight end downfield and Briningstool brings a skill set that will enhance the passing game here. Reminds Plyler of: I can’t recall Clemson having a 6-6, 220-pound TE * Bios from Clemson Sports Information