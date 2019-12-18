Signing Day Central 2020

Check back all day on Wednesday to see the latest on Clemson's 2020 recruiting class. Last Updated: 11:00 AM Early Signing Period is finally here! Clemson's latest recruiting class is in competition for the No. 1 rated class in the nation according to several recruiting services. It should be an exciting day so get your popcorn and follow along as future Tigers sign up to play in TigerTown.



# Name POS HT, WT Espn Rivals 247 TigerNet Stars Hometown Status 1. Bryan Bresee DT 6-5, 290 #1 DT #1 DT #1 DT 5.00 Damascus, MD 7:15 AM 2. Sergio Allen LB 6-0, 217 #2 LB #15 LB #11 ILB 4.38 Fort Valley, GA 7:19 AM 3. John Williams OT 6-5, 270 #31 OL #27 OL #40 OT 4.26 Canton, GA 7:20 AM 4. E.J. Williams WR 6-3, 188 #21 WR #28 WR #16 WR 4.76 Phenix City, AL 7:23 AM 5. Demarkcus Bowman RB 5-10, 191 #2 RB #2 RB #2 RB 4.50 Lakeland, FL 7:28 AM 6. Demonte Capehart DT 6-4, 295 #2 DT #3 DT #4 DT 4.08 Hartsville, SC 7:31 AM 7. Myles Murphy DE 6-5, 260 #2 DE #2 DE #1 SDE 5.00 Powder Springs, GA 7:34 AM 8. Bryn Tucker OL 6-5, 305 #4 OL #8 OL #76 OG 4.52 Knoxville, TN 7:43 AM 9. Tre Williams DT 6-2, 306 #4 DT #16 DT #7 DT 4.75 Washington, DC 7:45 AM 10. Tyler Venables ATH/S 5-10, 191 #55 S NR #66 S 3.00 Central, SC 7:50 AM 11. Fred Davis II CB 6-0, 192 #4 DB #3 DB #6 CB 4.82 Jacksonville, FL 7:58 AM 12. Trenton Simpson LB 6-3, 224 #11 LB #2 LB #2 OLB 5.00 Charlotte, NC 8:00 AM 13. Kobe Pryor RB 5-10, 205 #31 RB #15 RB #66 RB 4.41 Cedartown, GA 8:01 AM 14. Kevin Swint LB 6-2, 243 #13 DE #25 LB #16 ILB 4.53 Carrollton, GA 8:03 AM 15. Malcolm Greene DB 5-10, 180 #20 S #17 DB #24 S 4.74 Highland Springs, VA 8:08 AM 16. RJ Mickens S 6-0, 197 #12 DB #15 DB #7 S 4.76 Southlake, TX 8:10 AM 17. Trent Howard OL 6-3, 283 #88 OL NR #83 OG 3.35 Birmingham, AL 8:17 AM 18. Sage Ennis TE 6-4, 220 #5 TE-H #27 TE #18 TE 3.58 Tallahassee, FL 8:23 AM 19. Tanner Tessmann K 6-2, 183 NR NR NR NR Birmingham, AL 8:50 AM 20. Walker Parks OL 6-5, 275 #13 OL #8 OL #7 OT 4.37 Lexington, KY 8:54 AM 21. Paul Tchio OL 6-5, 299 #5 OL #4 OL #3 OG 4.33 Alpharetta, GA 9:30 AM 22. Mitchell Mayes OL 6-3, 306 #2 OL #3 OL #51 OG 4.44 Raleigh, NC 9:40 AM 23. DJ Uiagalelei QB 6-4, 246 #1 QB-PP #1 QB #1 PRO 5.00 Bellflower, CA 10:13 AM * Clemson signing day web show 9-11 am * 4-star DB Malcolm Greene of Highland (Va.) Springs - 9:30 am * 5-star DE Jordan Burch of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond - 2:30 pm TV: ESPNU * Dabo Swinney press conference - 1:00 pm *** Commits Ceremonies *** - Trent Howard 7:00 AM - Paul Tchio 7:30 AM - John Williams 7:45 AM - Kevin Swint 8:00 AM - Walker Parks 9:00 AM - RJ Mickens 9:00 AM - E.J. Williams 9:30 AM - Sage Ennis 11:00 AM - Myles Murphy 12:00 PM - Bryn Tucker 12:30 PM - Demarkcus Bowman 2:15 PM - Mitchell Mayes 2:30 PM - Bryan Bresee 3:00 PM - DJ Uiagalelei 3:45 PM - Demonte Capehart 4:00 PM - Tre Williams 5:00 PM 5.00 Bryan Bresee DT 6-5, 290 Damascus, MD5.00 Signed as the top-ranked overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and 247Sports … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 … ranked by most as the top defensive player in the nation and among the top five players overall … first-team USA Today All-American as a junior in 2018 when he was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland … participated in the Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019. Listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also called him the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in the state of Maryland … ranked as the top overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the top defensive tackle and the top player in Maryland … ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation by PrepStar, the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in Maryland … rated as the No. 4 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and top player in Maryland … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated. Played for Eric Wallich at Damascus High School in Damascus, Md. … concluded career with 134 career tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks … had 47 tackles in 2019, but 30.5 of them were tackles for loss including 14 sacks … also added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup … helped team to 13-2 record and state championship as a senior … first-team Washington Post All-Met defensive lineman as a junior and senior … Maryland Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 … first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American defensive lineman in 2018 … Montgomery County 3A MVP in 2018 … Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018 … team won state championship in Maryland in 2018 with a 38-0 victory in the championship game … had 36 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks, as a junior, earning first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America status in 2017 … played basketball as a junior and averaged 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds. Committed to Clemson on April 23, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates … last name pronounced bruh-ZEE … wore No. 55 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: I can't remember seeing anyone with more impressive film. Bresee is a monster who physically dominates everyone in front of him. He has the feet of a speed rushing defensive end and the size and strength of a terror on the inside. I can't wait to see Bresee push the pocket at Clemson. Some think this is the number one player in the country and its hard to argue. His video makes you feel sorry for high school offensive players. This could be the next Christian Wilkins in that he can play inside or defensive end. This class was formed around him and his alpha personality. Reminds Plyler of: JJ Watts, Christian Wilkins Reminds Plyler of: JJ Watts, Christian Wilkins 4.38 Sergio Allen LB 6-0, 217 Fort Valley, GA4.38 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2020 … semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award … consensus top 200 player nationally who is rated among the top 10 players in the country at his position by ESPN, PrepStar and 247Sports … a winner who saw his high school team post a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter … played linebacker all four years and saw action as a tight end as a sophomore in 2017 … his Peach County team was among the final eight of the state playoffs all four years, including two runner-up finishes, one semifinalist finish and one quarterfinal finish … completed his 51-game high school career with 357 total tackles, including 222 solo … ranks in top five in school history in career tackles … posted 45 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks, and 48 quarterback hurries. Ranked as the No. 150 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the second-best inside linebacker and 16th-best player in Georgia … PrepStar Magazine ranked him as the No. 165 overall player, the sixth-best inside linebacker and 19th-best player in Georgia … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 189 overall player, the eighth-best inside linebacker and the 19th-best player in Georgia … named to the 2019 preseason Super 11 team named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Played for Chad Campbell at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga. … named team captain and team MVP as a senior in 2019 … posted 74 tackles as a senior, including 46 solo, with 14 tackles for loss and three sacks … also had an interception and 17 quarterback hurries … recorded at least one tackle for loss in nine of his 10 games … had a pick-six vs. Northside … as a junior in 2018, posted a career-high 122 tackles, including 82 solo, en route to being named team MVP … had 11 tackles for loss, six of which were sacks … had five double-figure tackle games, including a career-high 15 stops against Pike Country … had an incredible seven quarterback pressures against Westminster that year among his 17 quarterback pressures on the season … named 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association … as a sophomore in 2017, helped Peach County to State Championship game while recording 104 tackles, including 59 solo … notched at least 10 tackles in four games … had single-season career-best 15 tackles for loss, including two sacks … caused three fumbles and added an interception and seven hurries … recorded 19 receptions for 333 yards and three scores as a sophomore, his only year playing tight end … contributed 57 total tackles in 11 games as a freshman…had five tackles for loss, including four sacks. Committed to Clemson on July 26, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Allen is a very athletic linebacker who could play any of the three spots eventually at Clemson. I have seen video of him rushing the passer and can see Venables utilizing him as an inside linebacker at the next level. He runs very well and his video shows him playing well in space. From what I have seen he appears to have a lot of skill, including being a good tackler in space. Reminds Plyler of: Dorian O'Daniel Reminds Plyler of: Dorian O’Daniel 4.26 John Williams OT 6-5, 270 Canton, GA4.26 One of six offensive line signees in the Clemson class of 2020. Rated as the No. 220 overall player in the nation, 22nd-best offensive tackle and 25th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar Magazine. Played for Trevor Williams at Creekview High in Canton, Ga. … two-time first-team all-state offensive tackle … played along the offensive line his entire career, but did see some time in the defensive line in short-yardage situations … three-year starter who played for three different head coaches … helped team to 7-4 record his senior year when he was an all-state, all-area and all-conference honoree … named all-state by Georgia Public Broadcasting, a team that includes all levels of high school football … named all-state by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and MaxPreps for his junior year when he helped Creekview to a 12-1 record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the 6A playoffs … two-time first-team all-region selection who was a second-team honoree as a sophomore. Committed to Clemson on Sept. 1, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 76 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. Committed to Clemson on Sept. 1, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 76 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. Plyler says: I really like this prospect because of his attitude he seems to play with. Williams moves well, and like several others on the offensive line in this class, I could see him playing a couple of different spots in college. Williams will have to add strength before he gets here this summer but he will have a chance to add much-needed depth this fall. Reminds Plyler of: Eric Mac Lain Williams WR 6-3, 188 Phenix City, AL4.76 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2, 2020 … consensus national top-125 player who will contribute to Clemson’s outstanding wide receiver tradition … comes to Clemson from same school as current Tigers receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton III … MVP for the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game on Dec. 14, posting six catches for 98 receiving yards in the game … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019. Listed the No. 99 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best player in Alabama … ranked No. 112 overall and fourth-best player in Alabama by PrepStar … ESPN.com ranked Williams as the No. 124 overall player in the nation and sixth-best player in Alabama … listed No. 132 overall by Rivals.com, the fourth-best player in Alabama. Played for Jamey DuBose at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. … had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … helped team to a 12-2 overall record, including 6-0 in the region … first-team all-region, All-OA News, All-Bi-City as a junior and senior … had 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior … over his last two years, recorded 84 catches for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns … averaged 16.8 yards per catch and a touchdown every 4.4 receptions in that span. Recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Jeff Scott … committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, 2019 … wore No. 5 at Central … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Williams reminds me of the most recent wide receiver takes at Clemson. He has some of the same skill as Ladson, Ngata, Higgins and Ross. He is another burner, but he has great ball skills and high points it well. His people also rave about what kind of kid he is so he fits into the culture. Recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Jeff Scott … committed to Clemson on Aug. 24, 2019 … wore No. 5 at Central … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Williams reminds me of the most recent wide receiver takes at Clemson. He has some of the same skill as Ladson, Ngata, Higgins and Ross. He is another burner, but he has great ball skills and high points it well. His people also rave about what kind of kid he is so he fits into the culture. A big compliment you can give to Williams is that he looks like a Clemson wide receiver take. Reminds Plyler of: Kevin Youngblood Reminds Plyler of: Kevin Youngblood 4.50 Demarkcus Bowman RB 5-10, 191 Lakeland, FL4.50 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … one of the top running backs in the nation and a unanimous five-star prospect who rushed for 5,081 yards in three years at Lakeland High School in Florida … averaged an incredible 11.4 yards per rush and scored 71 touchdowns during his career … posted 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career … averaged 145 yards rushing in his 35 career games … led Lakeland to a 15-0 record and 7A State Championship as a junior in 2018, matching Clemson’s 15-0 championship season that year as well … comes to Clemson from the same high school as Pitt running back A.J. Davis, the Panthers’ leading rusher in 2019 … named a 2019 preseason first-team All-American by USA Today and first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated. Ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the second-best running back in the nation and the top player in Florida … listed as the No. 19 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 running back and the top player in the state of Florida … 247Sports called him the No. 21 overall player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player in Florida … Rivals.com ranked him the 24th-best player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player from Florida. Played for Bill Castle at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Fla. … competed at The Opening in Orlando prior to his senior year and recorded a 100-yard time of 10.82 and 36-inch vertical jump … in 11 games in 2019, recorded 1,570 rushing yards on 142 carries, an 11.1-yard average … averaged 142.7 yards a game, including nine games of at least 100 yards, while scoring 24 touchdowns and helping his team to a 12-1 record … had 16 carries for 122 yards against George Jenkins High and 21 attempts for 195 yards and four touchdowns against Tampa Bay Tech … posted 2,422 rushing yards in 15 games and scored 36 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior, earning 7A Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors for Florida …was a first-team Max Preps Junior All-American … Polk County Player of the Year … 2018 Gatorade Mr. Football runner-up … recorded at least 100 yards in 13 of his 15 games, including four games with at least 200 yards … averaged 11.8 yards per carry and averaged 161.5 yards per game … .led team to state title with a 15-0 record … had 14 carries for 225 yards and five scores against George Jenkins … had career-high 260 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns against Plant High, a team that included new Clemson teammate Will Putnam … recorded 22 carries for 211 rushing yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in 33-20 state championship victory against St. Thomas Aquinas … as a sophomore in 2017, finished with 1,096 yards on 113 carries, a 9.7-yard average, and 10 touchdowns … had four games of at least 100 yards, including six carries for 155 and four touchdowns in his first game … had at least one 80-yard run in each season. Committed to Clemson on May 3, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … wore No. 3 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Some on the staff feel Clemson has its next C.J. Spiller with Bowman. This is a five-star back with great top-end speed. He has great acceleration as well, so I like his burst and his top-end speed. On film he explodes through holes and is never caught once he reaches the third level. Like all backs, he will have to make adjustments in college with pass pro and pass receptions, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he is a home run threat. This will be a big spring to see how fast he can pick up the system, but I expect big things from Bowman from day 1. Reminds Plyler of: C.J. Spiller On film he explodes through holes and is never caught once he reaches the third level. Like all backs, he will have to make adjustments in college with pass pro and pass receptions, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he is a home run threat. This will be a big spring to see how fast he can pick up the system, but I expect big things from Bowman from day 1. Reminds Plyler of: C.J. Spiller 4.08 Demonte Capehart DT 6-4, 295 Hartsville, SC4.08 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. … rated as a five-star defensive tackle according to most organizations … made great improvement during his senior year, jumping 29 spots in final Rivals.com ranking at end of the year … played three years at Hartsville High School in South Carolina before going to IMG Academy for the 2019 season … participated in the 2019 Opening in Frisco, Texas, in the summer of 2019. Ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina … listed as No. 34 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive tackle and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as No. 35 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the third-best defensive tackle and the fifth-best player from Florida … ranked as No. 52 player in the nation overall, the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player of South Carolina origin by PrepStar … listed as the second-best player from South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated. Played the 2019 season for Kevin Wright at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. … started all 10 games for IMG Academy and had 44 total tackles, including 35 first hits … led the team with 16 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5 … helped IMG to a 9-1 record and No. 9 national ranking from USA Today … had nine tackles, including four tackles for loss, against Venice in his first game at IMG … had seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks against Life Christian later in the season … had at least one tackle for loss in eight of the 10 games … As a junior at Hartsville, he helped Jeff Calabrese’s team to a 12-1 record, posting 40 tackles, 19 of which were tackles for loss, and seven sacks … also played 22 basketball games over two years for Hartsville. Committed to Clemson on June 5, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 19 in high school … name pronounced "duh-MON-tay" … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: In many classes, Capehart would be the headliner. I think he is a five-star. He had a great base but what he showed at IMG sent him to another level. Capeheart is an extremely athletic big man. It is rare to see this kind of frame and athletic ability. This has to be the best defensive line class in the history of the industry. Reminds Plyler of: Jeff Bryant Reminds Plyler of: Jeff Bryant 5.00 Myles Murphy DE 6-5, 260 Powder Springs, GA5.00 One of the top defensive ends in the nation who is listed as one of the top 10 overall players in the nation by ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals.com … consensus five-star prospect by every service … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020. Listed as the No. 3 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and No. 1 player in state of Georgia … listed as the No. 5 overall player in the nation, the top defensive end and the top player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive end and No. 1 player in Georgia … Rivals.com ranked him as the ninth overall player in the nation, No. 2 defensive end and top player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution preseason Super 11 team for 2019. Played for Phillip Ironside at Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Ga. … as a senior in 2019, posted 53 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 of which were sacks … had a fumble recovery and a blocked kick … in 2018, had 55 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks … helped team to the quarterfinals of the state 7A playoffs and the team finished 12-1, the most wins in school history … committed to Clemson at the school’s spring game prior to his senior year. Committed to Clemson on May 17, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall … his father, Willard Murphy, played at Chattanooga and his older brother, Maxwell, played at NAIA school Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts … plans to follow his brother as an engineering major and has expressed aspirations of becoming an architect … wore No. 98 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: This is a huge addition. Committed to Clemson on May 17, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall … his father, Willard Murphy, played at Chattanooga and his older brother, Maxwell, played at NAIA school Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts … plans to follow his brother as an engineering major and has expressed aspirations of becoming an architect … wore No. 98 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: This is a huge addition. The Tigers needed a difference maker at defensive end and they got a five-star in Murphy. It's easy to see why the national recruiting services have him as one of the top ten prospects in the country. Murphy has everything you are looking for at this spot. He is big, strong, athletic and smart. He plays with great effort. Murphy makes plays on the edge but is big enough to set the edge too. Clemson has had some great defensive ends in recent years and Murphy looks like the next in that line of great ones. To go into Georgia and get a player like this was a huge boost to this class. Reminds Plyler of: Austin Bryant Murphy makes plays on the edge but is big enough to set the edge too. Clemson has had some great defensive ends in recent years and Murphy looks like the next in that line of great ones. To go into Georgia and get a player like this was a huge boost to this class. Reminds Plyler of: Austin Bryant 4.52 Bryn Tucker OL 6-5, 305 Knoxville, TN4.52 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2020 … one of six offensive line signees in the class of 2020 … looks to continue the tradition of strong offensive players from the Knoxville area … went to same high school as current Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers and hails from the same area as receiver Tee Higgins. Ranked as the No. 132 overall player in the nation, the fourth-best offensive tackle and the fifth-best player in Tennessee by ESPN.com … rated as the No. 188 overall player, 10th-best offensive tackle and ninth-best player in Tennessee by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 207 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also listed him as the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee. Played for Steve Matthews at Knoxville Catholic High in Knoxville, Tenn. … was a consensus four-star offensive lineman … graded out at 85 percent from his offensive tackle position in 2019 … three-time all-state selection … 5A Region Offensive Lineman of the Year … a four-time All-Region selection … played on state championship team in 2017. Committed to Clemson on March 14, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell… wore No. 55 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020 … name pronounced BRINE. Plyler says: Tucker is another big body with good feet. Committed to Clemson on March 14, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell… wore No. 55 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020 … name pronounced BRINE. Plyler says: Tucker is another big body with good feet. It is players like this that make this the best offensive line class in many years at Clemson. I like Tucker's versatility. Like Mayes, he could play several positions on the offensive line. Also like Mayes, his high school video shows him dominating high school defenders. Reminds Plyler of: Eric Harmon Reminds Plyler of: Eric Harmon 4.75 Tre Williams DT 6-2, 306 Washington, DC4.75 Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … helped St. John’s College High School go 9-1 in 2018 and rank 20th in the nation (second in the Washington, D.C. area) by MaxPreps … qualified for The Opening national camp last summer and made final top 10 of the lineman event. Ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Maryland … 247Sports ranks Williams as the 55th-best player in the nation, the seventh-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Maryland … PrepStar ranked Williams as No. 67 player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C. … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 206 overall player in the nation, 16th-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington D.C area. Played 2018 and 2019 seasons for Joe Casamento at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C. … named to the MaxPrep Junior All-American team after the 2018 season … was a MaxPreps first-team preseason All-American for 2019 … helped team to 9-1 record in 2018 and top-20 national rank as a starting defensive tackle. Committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 … wore No. 8 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Todd Bates … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. Plyler says: Williams is a great signee who differs slightly in what he brings to the table compared to the rest of the defensive line class. He plays with great pad level and leverage. He can be a very good run stopper. His powerful lower body gives him a chance to play early at Clemson if needed. I like his motor too. He seems to play hard and pursues the football. This is what four-star prospects look like. Reminds Plyler of: Tyler Davis Reminds Plyler of: Tyler Davis 3.00 Tyler Venables ATH 5-10, 191 Central, SC3.00 Played quarterback for nearby Daniel High School but is expected to play safety at Clemson … ranks as the school’s career passing yardage leader with 6,927 yards … totaled 73 touchdown passes and 38 rushing touchdowns in three years as a quarterback … comes to Clemson from the same high school that produced DeAndre Hopkins, Shaq Lawson and Kyle Young, players that became All-Americans at Clemson … will play for South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21 … son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Clemson linebacker Jake Venables … ranked as the 12th-best player in South Carolina by PrepStar … ranked as the 19th-best overall player in South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer. Played for Jeff Fruster at Daniel High School in Clemson, S.C. … helped Daniel to an 11-1 record and the third round of the state playoffs as starting quarterback in 2019 … set school record for passing yards in a season with 3,281 completed 253-of-374 passes, a 67.6 completion percentage, on the year … posted four straight 300-yard passing games at three straight five-touchdown games at various points … completed 26-of-43 passes for 426 yards and six touchdowns vs. Walhalla … recorded 48 combined touchdowns rushing and passing … was also starter on defense, contributing 75 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions in 2019 … named all-state as a defensive back in 2019 … named Offensive Player of the Year for the region and was a first-team all-region honoree … Mr. Football nominee in the state of South Carolina … first-team all-region and was Player of the Year for the area in 2018 as a junior … second-team USA Today All-State selection that year … threw for 3,006 yards and rushed for 890 as a junior when he helped Daniel to an 11-2 record … completed 243-for-364 passes that year with 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions … added 163 rushes for 890 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns to finish with 54 combined touchdowns rushing and passing … recorded 23 carries for 218 yards and five rushing touchdowns and threw for 234 and another touchdown in a 50-49 win over South Pointe to end South Pointe’s bid for a fifth straight title … as a sophomore in 2017, threw for 640 yards and rushed for 198 and four touchdowns. Committed to Clemson on June 2, 2019 … son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Clemson redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Venables … signed with Clemson on December 18, his dad’s birthday … his father played college football at Kansas State and is one of the top assistant coaches in the country who won the Broyles Award in 2016 … his brother is a top reserve linebacker on 2019 team … recruited to Clemson Brent Venables and Mickey Conn … wore No. 24 at Daniel … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: I am a Tyler Venables fan. He is one of the best athletes in this class. He put his high school team on his back in so many games and willed his team to victory. I think he has a chance to come in and make an immediate impact. I think he is a four-star type of talent. Tyler is smart and this will help him play early. He is also very competitive. I can’t wait to see his transition to safety and to college. I think he can have an impact like Nolan Turner but I feel Tyler is even more athletic. Reminds Plyler of: Nolan Turner 4.82 Fred Davis II CB 6-0, 192 Jacksonville, FL4.82 Consensus top-60 player nationally … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All-American in 2019 … was a multi-dimensional weapon for Trinity Christian Academy … posted 101 tackles in 37 career games, adding four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two caused fumbles and a blocked kick … averaged eight yards per carry on offense … also played quarterback and threw for three touchdown passes in a game … also returned kicks. Rated as the No. 25 player in the nation by PrepStar, which called him third-best cornerback and second-best player in Florida … ranked as the 28th-best overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the third-best cornerback and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 45 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the fourth-best cornerback and 10th-best player from Florida … ranked as the No. 54 player in the nation by 247Sports, the third-best cornerback and the third-best player from Florida. Played for Verlon Dorminey at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. … recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and 11 passes defensed as a senior … had seven tackles and five passes broken up in season opener against Godby … played some quarterback as a senior and completed 11-of-19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Pahokee … recorded 16 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown against Booker T. Committed to Clemson on April 8, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Mike Reed … wore No. 2 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Davis reminds me of the type of corners Clemson has had great success with in recent years. Davis can line up and get very physical with wideouts. He is a bigger corner but he can cover. He reminds more of Mullen and Terrell than Derion Kendrick. You can't have enough five-star corners and Davis continues a long line of NFL potential signees at this position. Reminds Plyler of: Mullen and Terrell You can’t have enough five-star corners and Davis continues a long line of NFL potential signees at this position. Davis reminds me of the type of corners Clemson has had great success with in recent years. Davis can line up and get very physical with wideouts. He is a bigger corner but he can cover. He reminds more of Mullen and Terrell than Derion Kendrick. You can’t have enough five-star corners and Davis continues a long line of NFL potential signees at this position. Reminds Plyler of: Mullen and Terrell 5.00 Trenton Simpson LB 6-3, 224 Charlotte, NC5.00 Five-star linebacker who committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019 and signed with the Tigers four days later … will play in Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando … rated as the top player in the state of North Carolina according to many services … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019. Ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … Rivals.com rated Simpson as the No. 26 overall player, the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … ESPN.com ranked Simpson No. 107 overall, the 11th-best linebacker and fourth-best player in North Carolina … listed as the top player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated. Played for Michael Palmieri at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte …helped his team to a 10-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps … started his high school career as a running back, playing both running back and linebacker in 2019 … led the Mallard Creek defense with 20 sacks … had 44 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns … for his career, recorded 97 carries for 799 yards and seven touchdowns with 8.2-yard average per carry. Recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Brent Venables … originally committed to Auburn … wore No. 22 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: It says a lot about a program that can wait until the final weekend to offer a five-star and wrap him up that weekend. Simpson gives this class a five-star athlete with a big upside. On video he runs very well and plays in space like a safety. Cover skills are rare for this kind of frame but it's easy to see why he is one of the best players in the nation. Perhaps my favorite part of his recruiting was the fact that he paid his own way to see Clemson play in the ACC title game and he wanted desperately to be a part of this program. I am told by people close to him that Simpson will be a great fit into the program and is a great kid who will be a leader. One person told me he has K.J. Henry type of leadership skills. Reminds Plyler of: Johnny Rembert It says a lot about a program that can wait until the final weekend to offer a five-star and wrap him up that weekend. Simpson gives this class a five-star athlete with a big upside. On video he runs very well and plays in space like a safety. Cover skills are rare for this kind of frame but it’s easy to see why he is one of the best players in the nation. Perhaps my favorite part of his recruiting was the fact that he paid his own way to see Clemson play in the ACC title game and he wanted desperately to be a part of this program. I am told by people close to him that Simpson will be a great fit into the program and is a great kid who will be a leader. One person told me he has K.J. Henry type of leadership skills. Reminds Plyler of: Johnny Rembert 4.41 Kobe Pryor RB 5-10, 205 Cedartown, GA4.41 All-around athlete who played football, basketball and baseball over his career at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … Averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt in his career as a running back. Played running back and linebacker for Doyle Kelley at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … had strong senior season with 1,471 yards rushing in 211 carries for a 7.0-yard average … added 25 receptions for 358 yards for 1,829 total yards from scrimmage … had 12 touchdowns rushing, two receiving and two on kickoff returns … also completed 3-of-4 passes for 100 yards and two scores … on defense, compiled 33 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks … added 10 quarterback pressures … named Region 5A Player of the Year … as a junior, had 721 yards rushing on 93 attempts for a 7.3-yard average … was also an outstanding linebacker who was voted Two-Way Player of the Year (Ironman Award) in Region 5A … all-state selection by Georgia Coaches Association … named to all-area team as well. Committed to Clemson on May 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Tony Elliott … wore No. 2 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. Plyler says: Pryor is a power back. He doesn’t have the top-end speed of some of the recent feature backs at Clemson, but he breaks tackles and gets extra yards. I think the Tigers needed this type of back. He gives Tony Elliott a different skill set from the other backs on campus. Reminds Plyler of: Chad Jasmin 4.53 Kevin Swint LB 6-2, 243 Carrollton, GA4.53 One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia over the last four years … four–year starter who recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles … outstanding leader who was a three-time captain as voted by his teammates … two-time all-state selection … was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist along with Clemson signee and classmate Sergio Allen. Listed as the No. 137 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best linebacker and the 14th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 171 overall player, seventh-best linebacker and 21st-best player in Georgia by PrepStar. Played for Sean Calhoun at Carrollton High in Carrollton, Ga. … recorded 103 tackles, including 26.5 tackles for loss, including 12.5 sacks, in 2019 … had 12 quarterback pressures, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception … posted nearly identical stats in 2018 as a junior with 103 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks … added six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 13 quarterback pressures and an interception … first-team all-state selection by GPB Sports and the Atlanta Touchdown Club … Region 7 5A Most Valuable Player … all-area, all-region and all-state honoree as a junior … as a sophomore in 2017, contributed 97 tackles, a career-high 31.5 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks, seven passes broken up and four forced fumbles … Area Defensive Player of the Year … first-team all-region … had 56.5 tackles as a freshman in 2016, including 16.5 tackles for loss, three of which were sacks … area Newcomer of the Year and a second-team all-region selection in 2016. Committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 … outstanding student who had career GPA near 3.6 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … wore No. 14 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Swint was a big linebacker as a junior and some felt he would grow into a defensive end prospect at some point. That may happen but I am not convinced yet. I still think there is a chance we could see him as a linebacker. Clemson has had guys like Chris Register and Justin Foster in recent years but it has also had big linebackers like Tre Lamar as well. I tend to think Swint will stay at linebacker at this point. He is a physical player who finishes tackles. Reminds Plyler of: Tre Lamar 4.74 Malcolm Greene DB 5-10, 180 Highland Springs, VA4.74 Four-star signee who originally committed to LSU … played on 5A state championship teams in Virginia as a sophomore and junior. Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 17 defensive back and the No. 3 player in Virginia … rated as the No. 253 overall player in the nation, No. 24 defensive back and No. 6 player in Virginia by PrepStar … ranked as 20th-best defensive back in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 9 overall player in Virginia. Played for Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High School in Virginia, the same program that produced Clemson All-ACC safety K’Von Wallace … helped Highland Springs to 11-1 record in 2019 … team ranked as the No. 3 overall team in Virginia by MaxPreps … team won its first 11 games then lost in the second round of the playoffs to end a 40-game winning streak … .ranked among the top 15 players in Virginia by the Daily Press prior to the 2019 season … had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles in 2018 when he helped his team to a state championship and a perfect season. Committed to Clemson on Dec. 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Mike Reed … wore No. 9 in high school. Plyler says: Clemson has had some success with versatile defensive backs in recent years. Greene reminds me of Marcus Gilchrist and K’Von Wallace. I think he can play corner, safety or nickel. He is physical enough to play close to the line of scrimmage but his feet will allow him a look at corner. The game has changed so much and having a player with this kind of versatility has grown in importance. And it’s always nice to steal a former LSU commitment. Reminds Plyler of: K’Von Wallace, Marcus Gilchrist 4.76 RJ Mickens S 6-0, 197 Southlake, TX4.76 Will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4, 2020 … listed among the top defensive backs in the nation by many services … all-around player who helped Southlake Carroll as a safety and receiver who is slated to play safety at Clemson … ranked as the second-best safety in the nation by PrepStar … for his career as four-year starter, recorded 211 tackles, eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed … offensively, added 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns … was also an outstanding punt returner with 29 career returns for 574 yards, a 19.8-yard average … son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, Sr. Ranked as No. 33 overall player in the nation, the second-best safety and fourth-best player in Texas by PrepStar … 247Sports ranked Mickens as the No. 96 overall player, the fifth-best safety and the 13th-best player in the state of Texas … ESPN.com listed Mickens as the No. 138 overall player, the 12th-best safety and the 22nd-best player in Texas … listed as the No. 194 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com … was a preseason second-team MaxPreps All-American for 2019. Played for Riley Dodge at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas … Helped Southlake Carroll to a 13-1 record in 2019 … The team was ranked in the top 15 in the nation by MaxPreps most of the year, including a No. 12 as of Dec. 14 … recorded 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and three passes broken up in limited action in 2019 … recorded seven punt returns for 121 yards, a 17.3-yard average … posted 57 tackles in 2018, adding two interceptions, five total pass breakups and a tackle for loss … contributed 14 punt returns for 294 yards, 21.0 yards per return … as a sophomore in 2017, posted a career-high 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed … averaged 20 yards per punt return on eight returns as a sophomore … had 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and 36 tackles as a freshman. Committed to Clemson on April 6, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn … wore No. 10 at Southlake Carroll … son of former Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, Sr. … Ray Mickens, Sr. was a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, for whom he played for eight seasons, and played one year in Cleveland for a total of 146 career NFL games … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: There is a lot to like about Mickens' game. He is a very smart player which gives him as advantage in making the jump to the next level. I also like his versatility. Safeties are asked to do a lot in coverage now and I think Mickens can develop into a premier cover guy at his spot. Like so many in this class, this is another character fit into the culture at Clemson. The staff had a bunch of safeties that wanted to jump in the boat but zeroed in on Mickens early. Reminds Plyler of: Leomont Evans He is a very smart player which gives him as advantage in making the jump to the next level. I also like his versatility. Safeties are asked to do a lot in coverage now and I think Mickens can develop into a premier cover guy at his spot. Like so many in this class, this is another character fit into the culture at Clemson. The staff had a bunch of safeties that wanted to jump in the boat but zeroed in on Mickens early. Reminds Plyler of: Leomont Evans 3.35 Trent Howard OL 6-3, 283 Birmingham, AL3.35 One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class who played all five positions on the line in high school … started at multiple offensive line positions in 2019 based on whom was the best defensive lineman his team would face … originally committed to Georgia Tech … was the sixth offensive line commitment in this class … his father, Johnny, was a teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 National Championship season. Played the 2019 season for Matthew Forester at Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham … played his first three years for Fred Yancey, the veteran coach who retired after 2018 season … helped Briarwood Christian to a 45-10 record over his four years … three-year starter … team posted an 11-4 record in 2019 … helped his squad to a 9-3 mark his junior year, a 13-1 record his sophomore year and a 12-2 mark in his freshman season … reached quarterfinals of the state tournament his freshman year and reached the finals in 2017 … also had experience as long snapper … attended Dabo Swinney Football Camp six years during his youth … was a PrepStar All-Regional selection. Committed to Clemson on Dec. 6, 2019, 12 days prior to signing … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell and Todd Bates … his father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and was a member of the 1992 Alabama National Championship team … wore No. 75 in high school. Committed to Clemson on Dec. 6, 2019, 12 days prior to signing … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell and Todd Bates … his father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and was a member of the 1992 Alabama National Championship team … wore No. 75 in high school. Plyler says: I knew nothing about Howard until his decommitment from Georgia Tech. Their recruiting sites really liked him and most thought he was their best offensive line prospect. I talked to an observer who saw him at camp this summer and thought he was a very good prospect as an interior offensive lineman. Reminds Plyler of: Thomas Austin Reminds Plyler of: Thomas Austin 3.58 Sage Ennis TE 6-4, 220 Tallahassee, FL3.58 All-around athlete who looks to play tight end for the Tigers but had experience at defensive end, quarterback and tight end during his career … started at quarterback as a sophomore … scored nine touchdowns on just 23 carries as a goal line Wildcat back as a junior in 2018 … recorded 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career as a tight end … scored at least one touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his three seasons playing the position … rushed for 13 touchdowns, giving him 30 total rushing and receiving touchdowns for his career. Ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the nation according to PrepStar … ranked as the No. 5 H-Back/TE by ESPN.com. Played for Quinn Gray at Lincoln High in Tallahassee, Fla. … recorded 40 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 … had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown vs. Navarre High … posted 81 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards in season opener … added six catches for 125 receiving vs. Chiles … finished 2018 season with 39 receptions for 596 yards and four scores … had best game against Raines with seven catches for 102 yards … played quarterback as a sophomore and completed 86-of-175 passes for 1,529 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 96-yard touchdown pass … completed 17-of-26 passes for 323 yards and two scores against Chipley … completed 12-of-20 passes for 326 yards and two scores vs. Lafayette … started at tight end as a freshman and registered 34 receptions for 627 yards and six scores … had career-best 18.4 yards per catch as a freshman … had five catches for 107 receiving yards against West Gadsden … also played a season of baseball at Lincoln in spring of 2017. Committed to Clemson on June 17, 2019 … wore No. 10 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Danny Pearman … last name pronounced ENN-iss … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: The Tigers needed a tight end in this class and they stumbled onto a good one with Ennis. Clemson once again went into FSU’s backyard and stole one the Noles wanted here. Ennis is a solid blocker and has good enough hands to develop into a threat in the passing game. I think he runs a little better now than originally thought on video. Reminds Plyler of: Davis Allen 4.37 Walker Parks OL 6-5, 275 Lexington, KY4.37 First Clemson signee from the state of Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen to sign in this class … unanimous top-100 player nationally. Rivals.com ranked Parks as the No. 59 best player in the nation, eighth-best at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky … listed as the 63rd-best overall player, eighth-best offensive tackle and best player in Kentucky by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 69 overall player by 247Sports, fifth-best at his position and second-best in the state of Kentucky … ranked as No. 89 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best offensive tackle and second-best player in Kentucky. Played for Brian Landis at Frederick Douglass High in Lexington, Ky. … did not allow a sack in 15 games as a senior … highest-graded lineman on the team in five of the 15 games and had 75 knockdown blocks … graded over 90 percent from his coaches five times … 5A District Player of the Year … first-team all-state … two-year captain … helped offense record more than 3,500 yards rushing and 1,600 yards passing … on defense, added 32 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks. Committed to Clemson on Oct. 2, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 64 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. Plyler says: This is the highest-rated offensive lineman in this class. Parks is technically-advanced. He has good bend and good athleticism. He moves his feet very well. He also plays with a little mean streak. He is the closest thing to Mitch Hyatt Clemson has signed in a few years. Even though he won't be here in the spring, I could see Parks playing as a true freshman. Reminds Plyler of: Mitch Hyatt Reminds Plyler of: Mitch Hyatt Tanner Tessmann K 6-2, 183 Birmingham, AL Slated to contribute to two athletic teams at Clemson, as he will play football and men’s soccer…first Clemson football signee under Dabo Swinney who did not play high school football…one of the top 25 high school soccer players in the nation, expected to be a key contributor for Mike Noonan’s top 5 Clemson soccer team, but also will play football and according to NCAA rules must count as a football scholarship… rostered with the United States Under-20 Men’s National soccer team during most recent training camp this past September in Slovenia, and is expected to compete for a spot on the U.S. 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup team. Outstanding central midfielder ranked as the nation’s 9th best and 23rd best overall player by Top Drawer Soccer…named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-American team on Nov. 27, 2019…has played the last four years for the FC Dallas Academy within the United States Soccer Development Academy…in his four years with FC Dallas has played 67 matches with 55 starts…has scored 25 goals…still has second half of this season to play, concluding this June…so far this year has 5 goals in 10 games…had eight goals in 26 matches in 2018-19 and 11 goals in 28 matches in 2017-18…in 2018-19 captained FC Dallas to the Academy Championship and won the U18/U19 Golden Ball, as the most outstanding player in USSDA Postseason competition…named to Academy’s “Best XI” at the end of the 2018-19 season. Recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Dabo Swinney…Father, P.J. Tessmann, is director of Dabo Swinney’s All-In Team Foundation …. expected to enroll at Clemson in June 2020. 4.33 Paul Tchio OL 6-5, 299 Alpharetta, GA4.33 Will play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive line signees in the 2020 class. Listed as the No. 82 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the fourth-best offensive guard and the 12th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 143 overall player in the nation, the fifth-best offensive guard and the 15th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked No. 150 overall, the seventh-best offensive guard and 18th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 140 overall, the fourth-best offensive guard and 17th-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2019 Preseason Super 11 team … played some Wildcat quarterback for his high school despite weighing 300 pounds. Played for Adam Clack at Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga. … played offensive line and defensive line as a senior … scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion last year … earned an Athlete of the Week selection by WSB-TV in Atlanta … finished with 113 pancake blocks as a junior when he helped Milton to a 13-2 record and the state championship for the first time in school history … as a junior, was a first-team all-state and all-region selection … North Georgia Lineman of the Year … a finalist for The Opening … Adidas All-American selection. Committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 57 in high school … last name pronounced TEE-oh … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Tchio is a different prospect than he was early in career. He reshaped his body and looks much more athletic today. It is rare to see a high school lineman change his body this much. That is usually what happens in college. The bad weight is off and he should move much better as a result. Originally I thought he was an interior lineman but he arrives in January and I think he could get a look inside or outside this spring. Reminds Plyler of: Steve Reese 4.44 Mitchell Mayes OL 6-3, 306 Raleigh, NC4.44 Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen in this Clemson class, and is ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the nation by ESPN.com … could contribute to 2020 Clemson offensive line that graduates four starters from its 2019 unit … rated as a five-star by many services. Ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina … ranked as the 64th-best player overall by PrepStar, which ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in North Carolina … ranked as the fourth-best player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … ranked No. 136 by Rivals.com overall, which ranked him as the third-best offensive tackle in the nation and fifth-best player from North Carolina. Played for Ben Kolstad at Leesville Road High in Raleigh, N.C. and at Sanderson High … four-year starter as a lineman … played defensive tackle as a freshman and offensive tackle his final three seasons … all-conference selection as a sophomore, junior and senior … selected to the North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21, … two-time captain of his Leesville Road team … helped Leesville Road to the state championship game in 2019. Committed to Clemson on March 11, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. Plyler says: Mayes is a powerful run blocker and a massive body. He is a barrel-chested prospect who moves very well for his size. Some like him as a tackle but his frame looks like an interior guy to me. He is athletic enough to become a factor quick in college. The Tigers will be looking for depth on the offensive line in the spring and Mayes has a great opportunity to shape his role and avoid a redshirt Reminds Plyler of: Tyrone Crowder 5.00 DJ Uiagalelei QB 6-4, 246 Bellflower, CA5.00 Listed as the top player in the nation by PrepStar and ranked second according to Rivals.com behind Clemson signee and classmate Bryan Bresee … top quarterback in the nation according to Rivals.com and PrepStar… led his team to No. 1 ranking by MaxPreps and USA Today after guiding them to a 7A state championship in California … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … National Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American by USA Today in 2018 as a junior … threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions … completed 585-of-871 passes for a 66 percent completion mark … averaged 18 yards per completion … also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, a 6.1 yard-per-carry average. Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the best quarterback and best player in California by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the top quarterback and top player in California … 247Sports ranked him the No. 3 overall player in the nation, the top quarterback and second-best player from California. Played for Jason Negro at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif. … led his team to a 13-1 record and state championship in 2019 … won state championship on Dec. 14, as he was 24-of-29 for 410 yards and four touchdowns while also gaining 67 rushing yards on just five carries with another touchdown on the ground … led team to thrilling semifinal victory over Mater Dei, which had beaten St. John Bosco in the regular season and entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today and MaxPreps … led St. John Bosco to victory out of a 28-5 deficit in that game, completing 26-38 for 446 yards and five touchdowns … completed 222-of-344 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns against just two interceptions in 2019, averaging 19 yards per completion and 12.3 yards per attempt … added 412 yards rushing and eight touchdowns … as a junior in 2018, led team to a 13-1 record with only loss coming to Mater Dei in state playoffs … had exceptional game against Miliani, completing 25-of-31 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns … completed 13-of-15 for 361 yards and six scores against Oaks Christian … completed 179-of-257 passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns against just seven interceptions on the year and added 50 carries for 312 yards and six rushing touchdowns … as a sophomore in 2017, completed 184-of-270 for 2,905 yards and 31 touchdowns against just two interceptions … posted 67 rushes for 379 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore … helped team to 10-2 record that year … helped lead team to 40-38 victory against Santa Margarita by throwing for 405 yards and two scores and followed that performance with 320 yards and four touchdown passes against Servite … completed 20-of-21 passes and two scores against Mater Dei in state playoff game. Committed to Clemson on May 5, 2019 … wore No. 5 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020 … name pronounced ooh-ee-UNGUH-luh-lay. Plyler says: What a run Clemson has been on at quarterback, Brandon Streeter will be able to say he coached Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Uiagalelei. DJ has some of the same physical and mental makeup as those other two five-stars. He has played at a very high level and has won some huge football games before he gets to Clemson. Like Watson and Lawrence no spots seem to make him uncomfortable. Physically, he is a rare athlete. You don't see this kind of athleticism in this type of body. DJ is an arm talent who can make all of the throws. He has all of the tools to continue to develop as a passer. As a runner is powerful and athletic. He enters college with a skill set unlike any other in this class. I haven't seen too many with this kind of potential. Mentally he handles big situations. Few come to college this prepared. And like Watson and Lawrence, DJ is a very mature young man who is grounded and is prepared emotionally. He is a great fit for the Clemson culture. Reminds Plyler of: Some Watson and Lawrence. Steve McNair * Bios from Clemson Sports Information Few come to college this prepared. And like Watson and Lawrence, DJ is a very mature young man who is grounded and is prepared emotionally. He is a great fit for the Clemson culture. What a run Clemson has been on at quarterback, Brandon Streeter will be able to say he coached Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Uiagalelei. DJ has some of the same physical and mental makeup as those other two five-stars. He has played at a very high level and has won some huge football games before he gets to Clemson. Like Watson and Lawrence no spots seem to make him uncomfortable. Physically, he is a rare athlete. You don’t see this kind of athleticism in this type of body. DJ is an arm talent who can make all of the throws. He has all of the tools to continue to develop as a passer. As a runner is powerful and athletic. He enters college with a skill set unlike any other in this class. I haven’t seen too many with this kind of potential. Mentally he handles big situations. Few come to college this prepared. And like Watson and Lawrence, DJ is a very mature young man who is grounded and is prepared emotionally. He is a great fit for the Clemson culture. Reminds Plyler of: Some Watson and Lawrence. Steve McNair * Bios from Clemson Sports Information