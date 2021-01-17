Rising Florida corner prospect loves Clemson's winning tradition

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson is continuing its concentrated efforts on bringing in highly-skilled cornerbacks for the 2022 class, with Mike Reed extending an offer on Friday to an up-and-coming defensive back from Florida. Ryan Turner is the most recent recipient of a Clemson offer, adding the Tigers to an offer list that includes the likes of Arkansas, Boston College, Miami, Penn State, and West Virginia. The 6-foot and 185-pound 3-star Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) product’s impressive junior season has major programs calling, and Clemson is hoping to pull another star from the Sunshine State. Turner has recently started communicating with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and Reed likes what he sees from Turner on film.

“I was happy because that’s a school I’ve been watching since I was little,” Turner told TigerNet of receiving the Clemson offer. “Coach Reed text me on Tuesday and introduced himself, then it was just little talk here and there. Then (later in the week), he told my head coach he wants to offer me. Coach Reed is very cool and he’s going to keep it real with you. He was talking about how he loves my film.”

Although Turner’s talks have just taken off with Clemson, the talented corner has taken notice of Clemson’s winning ways over the years.

“I love the winning tradition, and I love how passionate coach (Brent) Venables is about his job,” Turner said. “Every time I watch Clemson, I see coach Venables celebrating with his players and sometimes even going off on his players. But that just shows that he wants to win and I love that about Clemson.”

Turner does not currently have a list of top schools in mind, and he plans on taking visits to multiple schools once on-campus recruiting resumes. What will Turner be looking for in a school to call home?

“The main things I’m looking for is the coach keeping it real with me from the start,” he said. “A winning tradition, and playing as early as possible. Everybody’s the same right now. I really want to visit all the schools as of right now. There’s really nobody at the top right now.”

Turner trains with Arturo Freeman at DB Flight, where he has posted a 4.5-40 yard dash. Turner’s standout junior campaigned included 30 tackles, 1 interception, 9 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble. Turner brings fluidity to the cornerback position, and he also likes to play physical.

“I blanket your best receiver 24/7. Where ever he goes, I’m there,” he said of his strengths on the field. “I can come up and hit also. I feel like I’m a good tackler in space. As a player, I want to do what’s best for the team and be a leader on the team. As a person, I’m somebody that will lead by example.”