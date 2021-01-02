Recruits react to Sugar Bowl: 'We’ll definitely be back next year. Without a doubt”

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson suffered a tough loss in Friday night's Sugar Bowl, but the new wave of recruits are ready to get on campus and get the Tigers back to their championship ways. A total of 18 players announced signing National Letters of Intent last month to play football at Clemson during the early signing period and another five-star was added on Saturday to that count with offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.). National Signing Day is Feb. 3, 2021. Before Leigh's pledge, Clemson’s class rated No. 5 according to ESPN, No. 5 according to 247Sports and No. 6 according to Rivals. Entering this recruiting cycle, Clemson's recruiting classes had finished in the top 15 of at least one of three primary recruiting services (ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports) every year since 2011. Clemson was one of only seven schools to produce a Top 15 class in each of the last 10 years, a group that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State. After that group, the next longest active streak of Top 15 classes entering this year was five (Florida). That class watched Ohio State defeat Clemson 49-28 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Friday night, the second-straight year the Tigers’ season ends with a blowout loss in the Superdome. But those same recruits feel like the Tigers will be back on top next season.

TigerNet reached out by text to a few to get their thoughts:

Payton Page

“I know for sure they will be back in the playoff next season.”

Bubba Chandler

“Ohio St. played a great game. They caught us at our worst but can’t make excuses. No doubt we’ll be back in the Playoff next year and for sure years to come. Our class expects National Championships and that is what we are going to work hard to get. I can’t wait to get around the guys and everyone having the same goal in mind, and that’s to bring multiple National Championships to Death Valley.”

Beaux Collins

“It was a very tough loss but it’s hard always being at the top. We’ll definitely be back next year. Without a doubt.”

Cade Denhoff

“That was a tough game. But the best is yet to come.”

Troy Stellato

“Definitely a little frustrating to watch. I was definitely expecting a win but I thought the team fought hard and I firmly believe we will be in the same spot next year.”

Jeremiah Trotter

“For my thoughts on the game last night, I thought our guys played really hard. We just came up a bit short but we will definitely be back next year. And I am feeling great and can’t wait to move in.”

Barrett Carter

“It was tough to say the least, but we didn’t play our best football on both sides of the ball. We will definitely be back in the Playoffs next season!! I will enroll in the summer and I working my butt off to get ready! I am looking forward to giving my all for my brothers every day, getting developed, and most definitely leading our team to National Championships.”

Will Taylor

“Tough loss last night. Clemson will without a doubt be back to the Playoffs next year. I can't wait to get on campus and be ap art of a winning program.”