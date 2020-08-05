Quick observations from Clemson's Big Weigh-In

Clemson’s big weigh-in provided more than a few interesting results. The best news, however, is that it means fall camp is finally here.

Players assembled in the indoor practice facility Wednesday for the official weigh-in which marks the start of fall camp. The weigh-in has always been a source of interest for fans who want to see how the redshirts have fared over the summer and if their favorites will look different this fall.

The first practice of the fall is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but here are a few observations from the weigh-in.

Let’s start with running back Travis Etienne, who checked in at 199 pounds. He admitted that he was a little too heavy at times last fall, even saying that too many trips to Popeyes back home caused him to gain weight. He was listed at 210 the last time we checked. It will be interesting to see if he lost the weight to add speed –- he is already a legit 4.3 guy. If he’s faster, look out.

How about Kobe Pace in at 216 pounds? He can move the pile or run away from you. Can’t wait to see his progress. Mikey Dukes went from 195 to 206.

*I saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the peaceful demonstration in June and he looked thicker through his upper torso to me. I wondered if it was added weight or just muscle, and after he checked in at 222. He has added over 10 pounds since he arrived on campus and it appears to be all muscle.

Taisun Phommachanh is now a smooth 220 pounds. Phommachanh has been compared to Tajh Boyd as a runner, and anymore who remembers Tajh Boyd remembers how devastating Boyd was on short-yardage downs. D.J. Uiagalelei maintained his 245-pound weight and has avoided the freshman pounds so many seem to gain.

*Defensive end KJ Henry was another one I wanted to see. He played last season at 250 pounds and there were times when he was pushed around by bigger lineman. He added 10 solid pounds and is poised to have the kind of year we’ve all be waiting for.

*On our update, someone wondered if Mike Jones was too light at 217 pounds. You have to remember that he is taking over for Isaiah Simmons at the SAM/Nickel spot and will be chasing receivers all over the field.

*Speaking of the freshmen and pounds – defensive tackle Bryan Bresee checked in at an even 300 pounds, which is 10 pounds more than the spring. Another 300-pounder is Tre Williams, while Myles Murphy is in at 272 and Demonte Capehart is 306. These kids are gonna be special, and there is no need to wait on them to grow up physically. They already look the part. Once they learn the defense and what Brent Venables expects, they will be dangerous.

*Another freshman that needed to gain weight was defensive back R.J. Mickens, who added eight pounds and now stands in at 198. Given the lack of experience in the secondary, he will likely see the field early.

*Left tackle Jackson Carman admitted that he liked pizza and eating out when he first arrived on campus. He also loves to cook, and he gained too much weight. He checked in at 333 pounds Wednesday and looks fantastic.

*How about wide receiver Frank Ladson adding 13 pounds to his frame? He needed to add weight (now 208), and his emergence might soften the blow of losing Justyn Ross.

*Defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies was around 260 pounds this time last year, and no one knew he was battling diabetes. We told you earlier this year that a visit home revealed his condition and he now has the disease under control and is gaining the right kind of weight. He checked in at 292 pounds, and with his athleticism is not to be forgotten when it comes to the depth chart.

