Priority DL target out of Alabama details Clemson recruitment

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has brought in a ton of talented defensive linemen in recent recruiting classes, and the 2022 recruiting class is loaded with more elite linemen. One of those prospects has been building a relationship with Clemson and hoping to make a return trip to Clemson soon. Khurtiss Perry is regarded by many coaches as a dominant pass rusher and a top priority. The 6-2, 260-pound defensive end from Park Crossing (AL) Montgomery made the trip to Clemson last year for Dabo Swinney’s football camp and plans to check out Clemson again when everything clears up for visits. TigerNet caught up with Perry to talk about his views of Clemson and what he’s been hearing from the coaching staff.

Perry has been in talks with defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Lemanski Hall. Those talks go beyond football, but Clemson has made sure to let Perry know what they are very impressed with his game.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Bates and Coach Hall,” Perry told TigerNet. “They just tell me things I need to do, like stay on top of my school work and keep grinding. They stay on me to make sure I’m doing the right things and make sure that I’m being great. They tell me I have a hard first and second step. They also said they have never seen anyone with such a hard first and second step like that. And that’s great for me, especially going to the 11th grade.”

Perry’s visit to Clemson provided him the opportunity to meet the staff and witness first-hand what everyone says about Clemson.

“It just feels like family when you get on campus,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of love from each and everybody.”

Perry has been hearing from major programs around the country, receiving offers already from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, and many others. Clemson usually waits until after the sophomore year to offer a recruit, and Perry appears to be getting a Clemson offer soon. What would a Clemson offer mean to Perry? And what factors will Perry consider when deciding which school is the best place for him?

“It would mean a lot,” Perry said of a Clemson offer. “It would be great knowing that Clemson wants me to be a part of their team. I’m looking for a school that I can come in and work hard. Just a loving family that I can feel like I’m at home with, a great education, get a chance to play my first year, and feel happy with everyone around me.”

Only a sophomore in high school, Perry is still in the process of feeling out schools and enjoying the recruiting process. One of those players who is telling him to enjoy it and take it all in is his cousin, Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. What kind of player and person would Clemson be getting if Perry decided to join his cousin at the end of his recruitment?

“A very respectful, responsible, and hard-working young man,” he said. “I’m very explosive with a great first step. I have a great get off and I’m a playmaker at all times.”

During the 2019 season, Perry absolutely dominated opposing teams. Perry registered 11 sacks and 151 tackles — numbers that make it hard to believe he was only a sophomore. His goals for the upcoming season are simple.

“Be the best at everything,” Perry said. “Dominate everything, dominate everybody, and set every record.”

Perry jumps out on film, flying to the ball with bad intentions and exploding off the line on every snap. His snap anticipation and wide range of pass rush moves makes it hard for offensive linemen to even get a hand on him. In the early 247 Sports rankings for the 2022 class, Perry is currently listed as a 4-star and the No. 45 player in the nation.