Powell shines in Senior Bowl week, says he was 'very blessed' to showcase skills

Cornell Powell’s breakout season in 2020 gave the North Carolina native a chance at April’s NFL Draft, and his performance at last week’s Senior Bowl only enhanced those chances. Powell finished the Senior Bowl with two catches for 42 yards but one of those was a tiptoe catch along the sideline that showed his versatility and ability to adjust to the ball in flight. Powell also stood out during Senior Bowl practices and told TigerNet Monday that he was happy to get what might be one last chance to play with Clemson teammate Amari Rodgers. “Oh man, it was a blessing, first and foremost, to be able to go out there and just be with the best of the best in this class, and just go out there, and compete, and be able to showcase my talent and stuff like that. It really topped off a good year,” Powell said. “So, I was very blessed and fortunate to be out there. So, it was good. It was a great catch. I had to adjust my body and make sure I get both feet in bounds. So, it just goes back to the season that I had, and me being able to have great body control, also having great hands as well, and to make difficult catches.

“I actually told him (Rodgers) that at the end of the game. I was like, ‘Bro, this really could be our last game playing together.’ And we laughed about it, but that's honestly the truth. And so, it was good to go out there and run out there on the field with him one more time.”

Powell said the message from the Carolina Panthers coaches was simple.

“Just to attack the day, and always have a 1% mindset to get better each and every day, have goals to work on and practice throughout the week, every day,” he said. “So, I learned a lot. I learned quite a bit, man. It was very special to be out there. I grew up a Panthers fan, so to be able to go out there and be coached by my childhood team was also fun as well.

The NFL Combine won’t be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, so Powell said he will return to Fort Lauderdale to train and prepare for an all-important Clemson Pro Day on March 11th. Until then, he said he will block out the outside noise and continue to improve.

“I'm just not really trying to pay attention to it. Everyone has their own opinion, and everyone has say so, but it all comes down to those who keep working, keep grinding,” Powell said. “And if I have a great Pro Day, then I know I'll be right where I need to be, and get it all worked out in my favor.”

Here are fastest max speeds from Day 2 of Reese’s Senior Bowl practice (7-on-7’s, team, and WR/DB 1-on-1’s) per our partners at @SlantsAI.



Cornell Powell - 20.47 mph

Dez Fitzpatrick - 19.92 mph

Demetric Felton - 19.61 mph

Thomas Graham Jr. - 19.49 mph

Khalil Herbert - 19.43 mph pic.twitter.com/shtylau1ba — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2021

