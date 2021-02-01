Powell shines in Senior Bowl week, says he was 'very blessed' to showcase skills
by - Senior Writer - 2021 Feb 1, Mon 13:08
Powell had two catches for 42 yards in the Senior Bowl.
Powell had two catches for 42 yards in the Senior Bowl.

Cornell Powell’s breakout season in 2020 gave the North Carolina native a chance at April’s NFL Draft, and his performance at last week’s Senior Bowl only enhanced those chances.

Powell finished the Senior Bowl with two catches for 42 yards but one of those was a tiptoe catch along the sideline that showed his versatility and ability to adjust to the ball in flight. Powell also stood out during Senior Bowl practices and told TigerNet Monday that he was happy to get what might be one last chance to play with Clemson teammate Amari Rodgers.

“Oh man, it was a blessing, first and foremost, to be able to go out there and just be with the best of the best in this class, and just go out there, and compete, and be able to showcase my talent and stuff like that. It really topped off a good year,” Powell said. “So, I was very blessed and fortunate to be out there. So, it was good. It was a great catch. I had to adjust my body and make sure I get both feet in bounds. So, it just goes back to the season that I had, and me being able to have great body control, also having great hands as well, and to make difficult catches.

“I actually told him (Rodgers) that at the end of the game. I was like, ‘Bro, this really could be our last game playing together.’ And we laughed about it, but that's honestly the truth. And so, it was good to go out there and run out there on the field with him one more time.”

Powell said the message from the Carolina Panthers coaches was simple.

“Just to attack the day, and always have a 1% mindset to get better each and every day, have goals to work on and practice throughout the week, every day,” he said. “So, I learned a lot. I learned quite a bit, man. It was very special to be out there. I grew up a Panthers fan, so to be able to go out there and be coached by my childhood team was also fun as well.

The NFL Combine won’t be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns, so Powell said he will return to Fort Lauderdale to train and prepare for an all-important Clemson Pro Day on March 11th. Until then, he said he will block out the outside noise and continue to improve.

“I'm just not really trying to pay attention to it. Everyone has their own opinion, and everyone has say so, but it all comes down to those who keep working, keep grinding,” Powell said. “And if I have a great Pro Day, then I know I'll be right where I need to be, and get it all worked out in my favor.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
Elite Clemson QB target announces commitment date
WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
Clemson earns road victory against Wake Forest
Clemson earns road victory against Wake Forest
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week