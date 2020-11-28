Pittsburgh vs Clemson: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions
by - Saturday, November 28, 2020 3:27 PM
Pittsburgh vs Clemson: Live Blog and Twitter Reactions

NO. 4/4 CLEMSON (7-1, 6-1 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH (5-4, 4-4 ACC)

SATURDAY, NOV. 28 • 3:30 P.M. ET

MEMORIAL STADIUM • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 83, XM 83, Internet 83

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

4:52 PM
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1332802813001428995
DavidHood®
4:51 PM
The Panthers put together a good drive, get a short field goal from Kessman and Clemson leads 31-3, 9:11 to play in the half.
Crump®
4:49 PM
https://twitter.com/ESPN_BillC/status/1332801892431355912
Crump®
4:45 PM
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1332801493909594113
DavidHood®
4:41 PM
Pitt brings the house and Lawrence goes down for a big loss. Tigers to punt for a second time
DavidHood®
4:40 PM
Pitt is forced into another punt. Has more turnovers (3) than first downs (2)
Crump®
4:37 PM
https://twitter.com/DukesMayoBowl/status/1332796455870984196
DavidHood®
4:35 PM
Pitt came into today giving up an average of 311 yards per game. Clemson had 264 in the first quarter.
DavidHood®
4:34 PM
That is the most points Clemson has ever scored in the first quarter. Pitt has 19 yards, Clemson with 264.
Crump®
4:33 PM
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1332798834372730881
Crump®
4:32 PM
https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1332798594294964224
DavidHood®
4:31 PM
Lyn-J with the short run. 31-0 Clemson at the end of the first quarter
Crump®
4:27 PM
https://twitter.com/Sapakoff/status/1332797167132680196
DavidHood®
4:25 PM
Pitt with another three and out and will have to punt. Skalski with another great play to tackle the receiver short of the marker
DavidHood®
4:22 PM
After the targeting call, Etienne runs it in from two yards out and Clemson leads 24-0. Still almost five minutes to play in the first quarter.
DavidHood®
4:15 PM
And now it's Mario Goodrich with the INT...........Clemson takes over at the Pitt 35. Pitt has run 12 plays for 12 yards, three interceptions
Crump®
4:13 PM
https://twitter.com/ESPNCFB/status/1332793090529169408
DavidHood®
4:08 PM
Three plays later, Clemson runs a flea flicker of its own and Cornell Powell is wide open for the 43-yard score. Tigers lead 17-0 with 7:35 to go
DavidHood®
4:06 PM
Pitt tries the flea flicker, but Andrew Booth read that perfectly and comes away with the pick. Tigers take over at the 35 of Clemson
DavidHood®
4:01 PM
46-yarder by BT Potter, and Clemson leads 10-0 with 9:26 to go in the first quarter
TonyCrumpton®
4:00 PM
https://twitter.com/ClemsonUniv/status/1332789478931509250
DavidHood®
4:00 PM
18 yards to Rodgers and 32 to EJ Williams and the Tigers are in business, but will settle for a field goal attempt
DavidHood®
3:57 PM
Defense forces another 3-and-out and Skalski is making a difference early. After the punt, Clemson takes over at the 19
Crump®
3:54 PM
https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1332788970716090368
Crump®
3:53 PM
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1332788702578401283
DavidHood®
3:49 PM
Clemson scores in three plays, five-yard pass to EJ Williams for the score. Williams wearing No. 39 in honor of his late father, a veteran, who passed away at the age of 39
DavidHood®
3:47 PM
Pickett's pass is tipped at the LOS, Malcolm Greene with the INT. Tigers take over the Pitt 16. First INT of Greene's very young career
DavidHood®
3:45 PM
Clemson with a three and out and punt. Pitt to start at the 14
DavidHood®
3:42 PM
Trenton Simpson with the 12-yard sack on third down, Pitt punts. Fair catch by Amari, Tigers take over on the 33
DavidHood®
3:41 PM
Tyler Davis, James Skalski, Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth, Joseph Charleston the notable starters
DavidHood®
3:40 PM
Potter kicks off through the end zone and we are underway. Pitt to start from the 25
DavidHood®
3:38 PM
Lawrence, Powell, Turner and Skalski are the captains today
Crump®
3:37 PM
Justyn Ross leads the Tigers down the Hill with the American Flag. His mother was in the Navy and is in the National Guard.
Crump®
3:35 PM
Clemson vs Pitt Pregame Photos

https://www.tigernet.com/view/album.do?album=72157717085086752
