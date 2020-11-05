Peach State tight end target has Clemson ties

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Up to this point, Clemson currently has two reported offers out to the tight end position in the 2022 class. The Tigers have another fast-rising recruit on their radar, and an offer could soon be approaching for a Peach State prospect.

Oscar Delp is a 6-5, 220-pound tight end from Cumming (GA) West Forsyth, and the offers have started to roll in recently for the versatile playmaker. The 4-star’s first offer came from Michigan on September 3rd, with 17 offers being reported since that time. Delp’s offer list currently includes the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Stanford, and Clemson could possibly be soon to follow.

Delp’s Clemson recruitment has been handled by tight ends coach Danny Pearman and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, and both coaches have remained in constant contact with Delp.

“I’ve been talking to coach Streeter and coach Pearman almost every week for the past two or three weeks,” Delp told TigerNet. “My uncle (James Chappell) was roommates with coach Streeter, so we’ve known him for a while and I’ve always dreamed of having a recruiting conversation with him. And now it’s just the time where I’m actually being recruited by them and it’s just crazy. It’s such a family atmosphere and they really care about you as a person and not just a player.”

Delp has put up big numbers this year for West Forsyth HS, including a nine-catch performance totaling 172 yards and two touchdowns. Pearman has been impressed with Delp’s work on the field and lets him know that the Tigers have taken notice.

“Coach Pearman talks about me as a person and trying to get to know a lot about me,” Delp said. “We’ve talked about my film and he’s really impressed with it and enjoys watching it every week. He pretty much tells me I’m one of their top guys and I’m up there on their board and they would be able to do a lot with me.”

Delp’s recruitment has blown up over the past two months, with big-time schools joining the offer party. Delp’s childhood dreams have started to come true, and his dream schools have come calling.

“It first started out as kind of an eye-opener,” Delp said of his recruitment. “It was always a dream of mine to be in this position, and now I’m finally in this position. It’s still kind of a shock to me, but I’m slowly getting used to it and becoming more comfortable with everything. I didn’t have any offers, and I was just a guy that was starting to get on everyone’s radar. We had a game and that really started a domino effect where the Michigan offer came in, and then my phone really started blowing up after that. I’ve always had a couple of dream schools in my mind and it was Michigan, Georgia, and Clemson. And shortly, I feel like I’m going to have all three of those (offers), which is just insane to say.”

At 6-5, 220-pounds, Delp has recorded a laser 40-time of 4.6. With Delp’s combination of size and speed, schools have talked with him about his potential to create mismatches all over the field.

“They’ve definitely said they’re going to move me around and use me everywhere I can be used at,” he said of his conversations with various schools. “But me being listed as a tight end makes me more versatile than being a wide receiver to where I can also block and get my hand on the line and be matched up with some of those slower linebackers. And then they can also put me out wide and get me lined up with some of those smaller corners. I’ve been working on my route running ability and I feel like that’s starting to pay off along with my size and speed. And all three of those things as a combination has been pretty deadly this season and it’s leading to me getting open, getting the ball in my hands and making plays.”

Delp has previously attended a Dabo Swinney football camp, coming away impressed with the overall atmosphere of the campus. What else about Clemson interests Delp?

“It was really mind-blowing because it was the first college campus I had been on and pretty much the only college campus I have been on,” Delp said of his time at Clemson for football camp. “They have such high-tech football technology and everything about that facility is top of the line. It’s just amazing that those players get to use that stuff every day. Every year Clemson is going for a national championship run. I’ve been to the campus and it was beautiful, it feels like home when I was there. Everyone there feels like a brother to you, and just how they treat each other is just amazing.”

Delp has a few factors in mind when considering who his contenders will be moving forward. What are those factors? And what will that school be getting from Delp?

“Academics is going to be a huge factor, along with how they are going to utilize the tight end position and how well I fit in the program,” he said. “They are going to get a hardworking kid that’s going to put his everything into every workout and every practice. I’m going to go out there and compete every day for a starting position, and hopefully, help that team win games.”

Delp has recently recorded maxes of 320 pounds on bench and 415 on squat. As previously mentioned, Delp’s last recorded 40 time was an impressive 4.6, but he feels he has gotten faster since that time from January. Delp also said that he has been watching Clemson’s games this year and has been impressed at how Clemson has used the tight ends, noting Braden Galloway’s two-touchdown performance in the Miami (FL) game.