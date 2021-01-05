Open letter to Clemson's athletes, coaches, staff, and their families: Thank you

David Hood by Senior Writer -

An open letter to Clemson’s student-athletes, coaches, support staff, administration, and all of their families: Let me start with a thank you. A big thank you. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Clemson’s sports this fall, including football and the incredible run that soccer had, and we are in the middle of basketball with baseball and softball and other sports hopefully on the horizon. No, things aren’t normal, not yet, and might not be for a while yet. But we’ve had sports and we’ve all thrilled to the baskets and the goals and the touchdowns, and those few moments away from the mundane of every day life have been a salve to our wounded souls. And it’s happened because all of the mentioned above have sacrificed their normal, their every day lives, and their time with their families so all of that could happen. That hit home with me in September.

My two-year old is your typical rambunctious boy toddler – he is wide open from the time his eyes open in the morning until he goes to bed. And because we live so close to campus, there are plenty of places I can take him and just turn him loose and let him run until he falls down, laughing with breathless exhaustion.

On one of those Wednesday afternoons, knowing that football practice would be ending (and I would have post practice interviews via Zoom) and wanting to take advantage of the remaining light, I took him over to Jervey Meadows and turned him loose with his favorite bat and ball. Soon, the sounds of a child’s laughter mixed with the whistles and shouts and myriad sounds of a college football practice.

During normal times, I would be over in a doorway just outside the football facility, patiently waiting with other media members to enter and conduct interviews. The parking lot outside the football facility would be overflowing because Wednesday night at Clemson football is family night – player, coach and staff family members are invited into the dining area for a family meal following practice.

It’s a chance for the coaches to see their kids, for players to see their parents and siblings. It’s a final chance for the “family” to be together until after the game Saturday.

As I stood there watching my child and listening to the sounds of fall football, I felt a momentary pang of sadness. I truly enjoy my job and I was missing the interaction with other members of the media (well, most of them anyway), the coaches, the sports information staff, and the players. Zoom is fine for now, but it is nowhere near the same, too impersonal, too crowded, and it doesn’t allow you to connect with the person you are interviewing. Again, fine for now, but I can’t wait for normal.

But that feeling left when I looked over and saw the almost empty lot – there were cars and the usual number of player mopeds, but it wasn’t overflowing. I didn’t see families walking in, and I knew that for the players and coaches, this would be just another practice. And I realized what everyone was sacrificing so there could be a season.

Yes, they did it willingly. Entire schools and conferences opted out, players opted out, and yet here was Clemson’s entire football team chasing another championship. Team meetings are via Zoom and players have to wear shields and masks on buses and planes, hotel accommodations are different, and I’ve heard stories of coaches spending nights away from their families in an effort to stay safe.

It was tough on everybody, and I was told by a source close to the program Sunday that everyone was emotionally and mentally drained, that no one outside of that building truly understood what it took to make that season happen.

We were told in June and July and even August that a season wasn’t feasible. We were told even after it started that there was very little chance it would finish. There were challenges along the way, but next week, the season is scheduled to come to a close. And it's my hope that sooner rather than later, the parking lots at the stadiums are overflowing with fans on game days, and most of all I hope the families can see their "people" on Wednesday nights next season. Because Clemson is, after all, about family.

You did it. All of you over there on campus, you did it. You made it happen.

And for that, I say thank you.