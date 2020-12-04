Notebook: Orange britches, COVID testing, and Korey Foreman's weekend in Valley

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson will break out the orange britches tonight in Blacksburg, hoping to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame with a victory over Virginia Tech.

TigerNet will be on hand for the festivities if you can call them that, and we will have plenty of pictures and videos (or as much as we can deliver) from the game. Before driving up the mountain, I wanted to comment on a few topics that have caught my attention but didn’t have anywhere else to run. In other words, I needed to clear out the cluttered notebook of my mind.

*I’ll start with the comments made by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey about the ACC taking away the games on Dec. 12th for Clemson and Notre Dame. It’s a good thing it’s Christmas time, because Sankey was green with envy (Grinch green) when he made his idiotic comments.

"I was surprised to see the announcement (Tuesday)," Sankey told CBS Sports. "It begs one question: If their two most highly ranked teams were, for instance, (ranked) five and six in the CFP Rankings, would this decision have been made?"

Sure, the ACC wants to protect Clemson and Notre Dame. But I guess he missed where Clemson and Notre Dame will play the same number of games as teams from the SEC. Missed that, did ya Greg? And I was told by a contact at the ACC office that the driving factor for the decision is, wait for it, COVID.

Games across the country have bene canceled or postponed over the last several weeks as teams have come to grips with the pandemic. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19th, right? So let’s say that you made Notre Dame travel to Wake Forest on that date and made Clemson travel to Duke (which was an obvious choice if the Tigers didn’t play FSU) or made Clemson make the return trip to FSU.

What happens if Wake has another outbreak and can’t play? What happens if Florida State finds another reason to back out of a game? What if one team plays more games than the other? What happens if either Clemson or Notre Dame have additional outbreaks? The additional week gives both programs the chance to recover in time for the game in Charlotte.

Sankey is calling the ACC out, however, because he wants two SEC teams in the College Football Playoff. If Clemson goes into the championship with one loss and beats Notre Dame (and it’s competitive, as we expect it to be), the ACC will likely earn two of the four spots. That would leave out one of his SEC teams.

Speaking of the game in Charlotte – I was told by a contact at the ACC this week that there will be no public sale of tickets for the ACC Championship.

*Clemson is offering free COVID testing at Memorial Stadium, and I was one of the first ones tested.

The university recently finalized details to offer free COVID-19 testing opportunities for a limited number of members of the surrounding community. Clemson has been among the nation’s leaders in COVID testing throughout the fall semester, and with increased capacity as a result of commitments from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the General Assembly, the University is in a position to offer free testing as in-person classes for the semester have been completed.

The University, along with testing facilitator Rymedi and the on-campus saliva testing lab, will provide PCR saliva tests daily beginning Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 18. Registration for testing is mandatory prior to arrival. The online registration portal, along with additional information, is available in this link here. The initial capacity will be 150 tests per day, and members of the community who find their preferred testing window unavailable should check back periodically, as testing capacity is anticipated to increase.

Because I am married to an employee, I took advantage of the testing Thursday. My dad passed away recently and I found out that I might have been exposed to someone with COVID two weeks ago. I haven’t had any symptoms, but with me traveling to Blacksburg this weekend I wanted to make sure I wasn’t carrying it with me to the press box. You enter through Gate 13 at the stadium, and you’re immediately asked if you’re symptomatic or have been exposed.

Once you answer, you’re directed to the right table and given a tube to fill with saliva. Once you’ve filled the tube to the desired line, you set it down for pickup. I went home and had my result six hours later (it was negative).

The COVID-19 Clinical Diagnostics Lab started off by testing the saliva of athletes and Tiger Band members and is now poised to broaden testing across campus. Once fully operational, the lab will be able to test 5,000 samples daily and return results the same day, with each test costing about $8.

“This is a clear example of Clemson’s leadership through the efforts of its faculty, staff and students to take on the COVID-19 challenge,” President James P. Clements said. “The lab reinforces what Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx said when she visited campus: ‘It was apparent from the moment we arrived the outstanding efforts Clemson has done to open the university and to keep it open. It’s clear the students have taken a responsible approach to their return and the results have been encouraging.’”

The lab is overseen by Delphine Dean, the Ron and Jane Lindsay Professor of Bioengineering, with the help of Mark Blenner, the McQueen Quattlebaum Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering.

The Athletics Department has provided key support for the creation of the lab, including the purchase of equipment and providing samples for research. Over the summer, student-athletes were tested with both nasal swabs and saliva tests, helping researchers validate that their saliva tests worked.

“We appreciate the opportunity to support the research and teaching mission of the University, while helping enhance the mental and physical well being of our student-athletes through regular testing for COVID-19,” said Athletics Director Dan Radakovich. “I very much appreciate the hard work that Clemson’s faculty and students have put into helping keep our student-athletes safe. I thank them and congratulate them on the opening of the lab.”

The lab is processing samples from athletes for all fall and spring sports, except for game day tests. A third party chosen by the ACC conducts those tests.

Read more about this amazing endeavor here.

*I will take a moment to talk about the visit by defensive end Korey Foreman last weekend. I’ve spoken to several sources about the visit, and from all accounts it was as good or better than expected. Someone on the ground in California told me that while it’s good news for Clemson that Foreman canceled this weekend’s trip to LSU, it’s also good news for Southern Cal and they think the Trojans might hold a slight lead at this point.

Another source close to Foreman told me that he thinks Clemson took the lead this weekend. It will all play out over the next few weeks, but I think Clemson is in a great spot here. Considering that the coaches couldn’t do more than wave at Foreman and his family from the field Saturday, everything else went better than expected.

I am hoping to talk to Foreman this weekend and get his thoughts on the visit.