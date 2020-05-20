New Clemson QB commit: "I'm not afraid of competition"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s recruiting class has reached an even dozen. Two-sport athlete Bubba Chandler of Bogart (GA) North Oconee burst onto the scene in the spring when Clemson began to show interest, and the one-time baseball commit (University of Georgia) saw his football offer list expand from a few smaller schools to places like Miami (FL), Louisville, Ole Miss, and Clemson. His recruitment took a step forward when he called head coach Dabo Swinney Wednesday afternoon and gave his verbal to the ACC Champs. “Last night I had a virtual visit with them, just over the campus with (Brandon) Streeter, (Jordan) Sorrells, J.P. Losman, Josh Law and Tyler Clements,” Chandler told TigerNet. “At the end, they all got off and it was just my family and Coach Streeter talking. This is the first time he's asked me what other schools have and about other coaches. “He asked me what my time frame on committing was and he said he truly feels that I'm their guy and I told him, 'Yes sir, I want to come to Clemson.' I just texted him and asked if I could get a FaceTime or Zoom call with Coach Swinney at 2:45, so they set that up.”

What set Clemson apart?

“It's just different there,” Chandler said. “They're bringing in guys that are like me who don't have the stars and the publicity and turn them into first-round draft picks like Isaiah Simmons.”

Also a middle infielder who committed to the Bulldogs as a pitcher, Chandler plans to play baseball for the Tigers.

“Yes, I am. I've FaceTimed with both Bradley LeCroy and Monte Lee last week,” he said. “I've kept up with them. We talk a pretty good amount.”

Clemson’s quarterback room appears to be loaded for the next few years – including DJ Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh, but Chandler isn’t afraid to compete.

“I'm not afraid of competition. I've got all the respect for them. I don't really know Taisun, but D.J., I watched him on QB1 and you can see that on film and on the field,” Chandler said. “I feel like I'm just as good as him in some aspects of the game and I want to go there and compete.”

His rapid rise in the football recruiting circles has been nothing short of meteoric, turning his quiet spring upside down.

“It's been crazy. It's been really sweet. I never dreamed of it, if we're going to be honest,” Chandler said. “ A few of my buddies and I were talking and saying when we were freshmen we never even played on the football team and how cool it be to go play at Clemson and now I have the opportunity to.”

He grew up watching Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson and patterns his game after both of Clemson’s star signal callers.

“I try to pattern my game after those two guys, kind of a mix. Trevor is a good runner but Deshaun Watson was better,” Chandler said. “Trevor has a freaking cannon. I try to be able to make all of the throws that he can and try to be able to make all of the runs and good moves that Deshaun does.”

Chandler even has a small history with Lawrence.

“I've never talked to Deshaun. Trevor probably doesn't remember it but where he used to live in Cartersville, there's a big baseball complex there called Lake Point and that's where all of the baseball games and tournaments are played,” Chandler said. “He used to work there keeping stats and doing the scoreboard and he came down one time - it's hard not to recognize Trevor - so I was like 14 and I see him and he walks past me and I said, 'Cartersville sucks,' He turned around - I'm a little kid at the time, like 5-9 and I was like, 'I'm just playing. Nice to meet you, I'm a quarterback.' I told him, 'Go Tigers!' He said ‘Go Tigers’ back to me.”

Clemson's 11th commitment for this cycle was 4-star linebacker Barrett Carter out of North Gwinnett (GA), who committed to the Tigers Tuesday evening.