Nation's top running back was waiting on Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

A Clemson offer is special, and it’s an offer that the nation’s top running back for the 2022 recruiting cycle coveted. He finally has one.

Emmanuel Henderson is a 5-star (247Sports Composite) running back out of Hartford (AL) Geneva County. Henderson is the No. 1 running back and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is ranked No. 57 nationally and the No. 2 overall running back prospect by Rivals. Henderson is the No. 11 overall player and No. 1 running back according to ESPN.

He is a second reported offer for 2022 at running back, joining Travis Etienne's brother Trevor Etienne, and it was an offer he had been waiting on, and it came from running backs coach and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“It's great. I've been wanting that offer for a while now, and I have been wanting to build that relationship up,” Henderson said. “I am excited about it. Now we can get to know each other a little better. We are on great terms. I think he is a great guy.”

How did the offer come about?

“Coach Elliott was on the phone with my father, and he and my father talked for a little minute, and then I got back on the phone with Coach Elliott and he gave me the offer,” he said. “I was excited. Clemson is a great school.”

Along with Clemson, Henderson holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. However, Clemson made a move with the offer, and if the NCAA allows visits this fall, Clemson will be on his list.

“They jumped up there. I really like Clemson,” Henderson said. “I have seen them a lot. You seem them on TV. They have a great team and a great program. It's a great school overall. If we get to take visits this fall, Clemson is for sure one of those places I want to visit.”

What is he looking for in a school?

“I am looking for a place where I have a great relationship with the coaches, a good academic program,” Henderson said.

Henderson rushed for over 2,000 yards with 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore.

Asked to give a self-scouting report, Henderson didn’t hesitate.

“I am a guy that can see the field and read a defense,” Henderson said. “An explosive back that can do it all.”