Nation's No. 3 receiver caps busy season with commitment to Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Beaux Collins has had a busy and exciting six weeks, but he’s ready to get back to work to prepare for his senior season and eventual arrival at Clemson next year. Collins, a 2021 4-star wide receiver prospect out of Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco that is rated as the No. 3 overall receiver in the nation by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 overall receiver by Rivals, committed to Clemson Saturday evening during his visit to campus. Stanford, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC were among the schools Collins was focused on, and he had more than 30 offers. Clemson won out, however, and Collins decided Saturday morning that he was ready to make a commitment. Collins was able to hang out with his former – and now future – quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei once he arrived on campus. After spending time with the coaches and other prospects and current players, his mind was made up. “I would say early Saturday morning, I knew,” Collins said. “I had been thinking about it all week and I just wanted to pull the trigger. It was great to have DJ around for that. He was pretty pumped about it. He was the second one to know.” Uiagalelei has already let Collins know what life in Clemson is like.

“He said so far he has learned a lot. He said it is a little different than out here in California, obviously,” Collins said. “He said that it is not that hard to adjust, but there are some things you have to get used to.”

What stood out about Clemson?

“I would just say one, the brotherhood of all the players and even how the coaches can trust each other on certain things,” Collins said. “The second thing would probably be the history of them putting out great receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and players like those.”

Collins was also able to spend time with new wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who took over for Jeff Scott after Scott became the head coach at South Florida.

“I have talked to him a lot. I have had a couple of long phone calls with them, and then Saturday I hung out with him a lot,” Collins said. “He is a great guy. He is obviously younger, and he is able to relate to us more. He has a lot of energy and passion for what he's doing.”

Collins has made two trips to Clemson since the fall with his parents in tow, and they are on board with his decision. Because of that, he says his recruitment is closed.

“It's done. They supported me 100-percent in my decision and they thought it was the best decision for me,” Collins said.

Collins has had a busy fall and start to his winter – Bosco won the state title after defeating rival Mater Dei in early December, and the Braves were later crowned the national champs. Add in his college decision and it’s a lot to take in. However, he is busy reflecting on all that has happened.

“At school, we have started working out again, so it's back to football full-time with all of our workouts and stuff,” Collins said. “This off time that I have had right now, and before I start spring ball, is really the time when I can look back and reflect on all this.”

Collins finished his junior campaign with 41 catches for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season in an offense that also featured Oregon signee Kris Hutson, UCLA signee Logan Loya, 2021 three-star Jode McDuffie and others, including Uiagalelei.