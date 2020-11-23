Monday Interviews: Clemson players, coaches react to FSU postponement

11:37 AM

KJ Henry



Henry says that while they were waiting at the team hotel for the team to find pilots, defensive coordinator Brent Venables had the defensive players watching film of Pitt. He said they were watching TV with their breakfast.



“It was very weird to be on vacation in Florida and watching film of Pitt,” Henry said. “We were locked in where we were but I don’t know what the offense was doing. Coach V had us tangled up and we were locked in for the next one.”



Henry said he knew something was up when Swinney was late to the tent for the team breakfast.



“I was waiting on something like that to happen,” Henry said. “Coach Swinney was late to breakfast and that never happens. That was the first time that had happened in the three years I’ve been here, so I knew something bad was going on. And sadly I was right. I ate a little more breakfast than I would on a game day.