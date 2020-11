Monday Interviews: Clemson players, coaches react to FSU postponement

11:38 AM

Clemson’s game at Florida St. last Saturday was postponed after one of the Tigers’ backup offensive linemen tested positive for COVID Friday. The player made the trip to Tallahassee but was sent home. That didn’t stop Florida St. medical personnel from deciding it wasn’t safe to play and the game was postponed just three hours before kickoff.Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney suggested that COVID wasn’t the reason for the postponement in an angry teleconference with the media Sunday. Here is the recap of BockhorstBockhorst said it didn’t take long to figure out that something was wrong.“I was sitting in the tent with Blake Vinson getting ready to eat breakfast, and breakfast was late so that was my first inclination that something was wrong,” he said. “It was definitely a weird experience, but this year has had some extenuating circumstances for sure. It was weird.Bockhorst said he was appreciative of head coach Dabo Swinney’s remarks Sunday night."One thing is he'll always have his players' back. No. 2, I know how diligent we have been following protocol,” he said. “It was definitely disappointing not being able to play the game. We certainly appreciate coach Swinney stepping up and having our backs."Bockhorst told me that he has healed after the injury at Notre Dame, would have played at Florida St., and is ready to take the field against Pitt next weekend.