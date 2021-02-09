Midyear Primer: Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, and Air Monarchs helped mold enrollees

David Hood by Senior Writer -

We often feel like we know a little bit about the players who choose to play for head coach Dabo Swinney, but last week’s Fort Hill Clemson Club revealed in-depth info about even we didn’t know. Like, which one has family that hails from the Ivory Coast? Which one has worn the same tennis shoes for years? And which one was born in Zimbabwe? Jordan Sorrells, the Director of Football Recruiting for the Tigers, gathered each of the mid-year enrollees in the Poe Indoor Facility for a question and answer session last week, and some of the answers were revealing. Hope you enjoy:

RB Phil Mafah

“I'm from Grayson, Georgia. I play running back and my major is undecided. My family is originally from the country of Ivory Coast in West Africa and my parents moved here in the late '80s to give me and my siblings a better opportunity at life. So, I'm surely grateful for that. And it just ended up being in Grayson, Georgia, great place for football.”

Sorrells: “Yes, it really is a great place for football. So, being the first commit, take us through that process for you and obviously it takes a little bit of courage to be the very first one, but when you knew that Clemson was the place for you.”

Mafah: “The process was easy for me. As soon as Clemson offered me, I knew what I wanted, I want to be surrounded by great people, a great culture — great winning tradition. So, that's why I picked Clemson and I just felt like I can grow spiritually and in football and become a better person if I came to Clemson. So, that's why I chose Clemson, that was easy.”

TE Jake Briningstool

“I'm Jake Briningstool from Brentwood, Tennessee. I play tight end and I'm a business major.”

Sorrells: “Cool man. Well Jake, one of the things that I liked about you in the recruiting processes is watching you play both ways. That was just something I really enjoyed this fall. We got to see your aggressiveness come out and really just your versatility as a player. So, tell me how you think playing on both sides of the ball has helped you develop into the player that you are now.”

Briningstool: “Yeah, well playing both sides of the ball was fun for me because just helping my team out any way I could. And then, it also gave me a different perspective of offense and see what the tight end does and then see how the linebacker can try and stop him. And then, that gave me advantage playing tight end to see what the linebacker's thinking and what they're going to do to try and beat him and make it better.”

Sorrells: “So, one of the things I remember about your process is you had a unique opportunity to commit at coach (Dabo) Swinney's house. So, tell the world a little bit about what that was like and being able to tell coach Swinney right there in his living room.”

Briningstool: “Yeah, it was pretty cool because we all came down for the Junior Day, a lot of us were here and we were just hanging out and having a good time on the visit. And then, it was that night when I went back home that I decided that I wanted to be a part of this. And then I texted Jordan and we set it up to go over to coach Swinney's house because he was flying out the next morning. So, then my family came over, coach (Danny) Pearman and Jordan was there, Swinney and his wife were there and then we just went into his living room and I just told him that I wanted to be a part of it. And everybody was just happy and cheering about it it's something I'll never forget.”

LB Jeremiah Trotter

“I'm Jeremiah Trotter Jr., I play linebacker from Mount Laurel, New Jersey and I'm currently a business major.”

Sorrells: “Well Jeremiah, you were one of the early commits too, I think maybe you committed third but Phil was first, I think then Dacari then it was you and then Jeremiah. And you've obviously got some good bloodlines too, right? I mean, your dad played for a long time in the NFL. So, tell me a little bit about that experience and how you feel like that prepared you to be the player and specifically the linebacker that you are now.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: “Well, it was definitely a great experience, not many can say they had a dad or a parent that just played professionally and had experience in the professional league. And definitely, I would say he prepared me mentally for the game, teaching me different techniques that he learned in the playing in the NFL and I'm very grateful for that. And I try to make sure I let him know how appreciative of it I am.”

Sorrells: “He certainly was a good player back in his day so you got a cool son of an NFL player story that you can share with us and let the folks know what it was like?”

Trotter: “Something I'll never forget is the day my dad was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame, being able to walk out on the field with him. And then that experience was just a great moment for him as well as me. I was very proud of him for where he got to and it was just something that I really look up to him about and something I wish though to strive to be when I get older.”

CB Nate Wiggins

“Cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia and I'm a business major.”

Sorrells: So Nate, you're a little unique too, right? In that you were committed to another school for quite some time throughout this process, really up until just a few days before Saturday, so take us through that process. I'm sure a lot of people were interested what it's like when you're committed to another place and all of a sudden you decide, ‘Hey, I think Clemson might be the place for me.’ So, take us through that process.”

Nate: “The process was like, it was a long process but a lot of stuff was going on at the time so I was just like, ‘No, I don't want to do this.’ I de-committed and yeah I felt like just go home, so I just made it home.”

Sorrells: “We're glad you're here. So, the real question is how much was Dacari in your ear and how much credit does he get for you ending up with Clemson?”

Nate: “Yeah, all the credit. He was in my ear every day before I even committed, before I even committed at LSU, he was telling me to come here.”

DE Cade Denhoff

“My name's Cade Denhoff, I'm a defensive end from Plant City, Florida and I'm majoring in management.”

Sorrells: “So, you have a unique story too, man. You were obviously had to be a little bit more patient in the process and that's not something that a lot of guys that end up at a place like Clemson have to experience, right? But you really did earn your opportunity. And as we saw you in camp, we really like you, we want to see you grow and develop and that's exactly what you did. So, take us through that process of just being patient but also knowing what you wanted and having the opportunity to come here and eventually earn that scholarship offer from Clemson.”

Cade Denhoff: “Yeah. It was a long process. I mean, there's a lot of waiting. I came to my first camp here when I was a freshman going into my sophomore season that summer. I was able to talk to coach (Brent) Venables when I was here and obviously, go through the camp. And then, I came on a visit in my spring of my sophomore year and kind of like, I knew this was definitely one of the places that I was considering heavily. I came here and talked to Coach Venables and I fell in love a lot more and was like, ‘Man, if I get this offer, this is definitely where I want to go.’”

Sorrells: “That was a cool day because there's quite a few guys that committed around that time of that Junior Day, summer, we had a really, really cool time. So, I know mom and dad had to be excited when you had that opportunity.”

Cade Denhoff: “Yeah, they were hyped.”

WR Beaux Collins

“I'm Beaux Collins from Los Angeles, California, and I play wide receiver and I'm an undeclared business major.”

Sorrells: “You've come the farthest man, all the way across the country to do this but you've got a special connection too because your high school quarterback is here obviously. So, talk about your relationship with DJ and what it means to you to be able to come play with him here at Clemson.”

Beaux Collins: “Oh man, that's my dog. We luckily got the opportunity to play in high school, win a championship and just being able to come here, continue that legacy with him is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I would say.”

Sorrells: “You guys played at an elite high school, I would say. And all you guys probably think your old school was probably the best. But I'll put Beaux's up against just about anybody's, he came from a really, really strong program. So, talk about that program that coach (Jason) Negro has got set up at Bosco and how you feel like that prepared you to be a student athlete at Clemson.”

Beaux Collins: “I would just say even off the field, the teachers do a good job there of keeping us in our books and on the field coach Negro has over the years, built a great program just getting us in a weight room, keeping us in there, staying strong, faster than our opponents and just the winning mentality. Every day we have a quote that we go by and just stay in the course.”

DT Payton Page

“My name is Payton Page. I play defensive tackle from Greensboro, North Carolina. We call it the East Side where I'm from. My major is broadcast and journalism.

Sorrells: “You were the only defensive tackle that we took obviously. And coach (Todd) Bates really from the very beginning made you his No. 1 priority. So, talk about what that meant to you in the process and how that influenced your decision to come to Clemson.”

Payton Page: “I mean, it was just a blessing and all the other schools offered more than five defensive tackles in my class. They kept saying I'm the only one. So, once you lie to me, I know you got to lie to me when I get there, obviously. So, I just chose this school, it was more like me.”

Sorrells: “The real question is, did you get some poetry from coach Bates along the way?”

Payton Page: “Yeah, you know it, he sent at least three paragraphs a day.”

Sorrells: “He's good. He spends a lot of his time doing it. So, in actually I think at your commitment ceremony, you mentioned there was just something different about Clemson, right? So, now that you've been here for a few weeks, you feel like you've figured out what the difference is?”

Payton Page: “If you hear about it, he's (Swinney) like such a father that everybody treats each other like family, everybody's cool with each other, nobody beefing on that or that.”

C Ryan Linthicum

“My name is Ryan Linthicum, I play center. I'm from Damascus, Maryland, and my major is business.

Sorrells: “Another guy who's got a high school teammate here. You and Bryan Bresee were teammates. So, talk a little about your old relationship and then how that helped you decide to come to Clemson.”

Ryan Linthicum: “Bryan moved to my high school about my freshman year, his sophomore year. And from there, he really took me under his wing, just showed me the ropes in high school. When we got to college and I got off and sometimes when I came to camp here, he showed me the ropes, but he ultimately left it up to me. He told me it was my recruitment and he's like, ‘I'm not going to force anything on you.’ He said it was my decision. He definitely played a role because I mean, I trust Bryan, I trust his words and he told me that Clemson is unmatched.”

Sorrells: “I like it, Bryan's a good recruiter. Good. I would say you've been one of our lead recruiters. Just the way you've interacted with social media, with the rest of these guys because you were an earlier commit too, you just got this thing going. So, talk about how you embraced that role and felt like you wanted to help us build a good class.”

Ryan Linthicum: “I think the third or fourth committed so I was committed early. I made my decision and a lot of other guys who came this year were between a couple of schools so I really took that role and made sure I let the guys know that Clemson is home and make sure that they won't regret this decision.”

RB Will Shipley

“Hello everyone. My name is Will Shipley. I'm a running back here. I'm from Charlotte, North Carolina and I'm an undeclared business major.”

Sorrells: “So Ship, you come from a great program, right? Weddington, you guys won quite a few state championships I believe back to back in '18 and '19?”

Will Shipley: “Yes, sir. And probably would have won one in '20. Definitely. And we would have beat Bosco too.”

Sorrells: “Fair enough. But talk a little bit about how the way the program was set up, just that winning tradition. How do you feel like it's molded and shaped you with where you are now?”

Will Shipley: “Yeah, coach Andy Capone, my head coach back at Weddington, he was born a winner, that's what he taught all of us. And he just created a culture, a tradition that all of us wanted to follow. He made us victorious on the field, off the field and just in every walk of life.”

Sorrells: “You're an extremely talented guy and you're a great dresser. So, as our evidenced by the shoes, so you were telling us a little bit earlier about the shoes. So, give us the backstory on the Air Monarchs that you currently wear.”

Will Shipley: “Back in seventh grade, I needed some new shoes. Pops took me to Rack Room and bought them, $62 Rack Room shoes. He bought them a couple sizes big and made sure that I could wear them all the way through high school. And here I am first semester at Clemson still rocking them, always will, I'm a proud Monarch wearer.”

OL Marcus Tate

“Y'all can call me MT. I'm from Sunrise, Florida, Broward County. I'm an offensive lineman here. I'm a criminal justice major but I think I'm going to switch in the fall.”

Sorrells: “You've got a pretty outgoing personality, right? You're easy got to be around, get to know, like one of our other former players who's now in Miami, Christian Wilkins, I know you guys had a chance to meet. So, tell us about getting to know him a little bit and how your interactions with him were.”

MT: “I mean, it was pretty cool. I mean, we connected real quick. We're both outgoing people. I think one thing that we got really in common is that we love people. So, talking to people has always been easy and he took that big brother role even for the first time that I met him, he was always, I got his number, he always offered any help that I needed. He's been actually a big help to me. He was actually a blessing to me because he obviously he went here and played in the NFL so that's cool.”

Sorrells: You model yourself after Christian, the way he worked and the way he showed up every day and you'll be just fine. So, alright, two things I want to know about you. One, as an offensive lineman, you guys know food, right? So obviously, the Bistro is a big deal here, the PAW Bistro. So, what's some of the favorite things that you've had that has been cooked in your first few weeks?

MT: “I would say steak, did she cook steak two weeks ago? I love me some steak. And so, I eat that every day. So, that's probably my favorite dish. And then, she's been cooking the stir fry recently.”

Sorrells: “Favorite rapper, who is it?”

MT: “My favorite rapper is Tupac Shakur, best hands down all time, still listening to this day. Lyrical, influential, activist, you can't get better than that.”

DB Andrew Mukuba

“My name is Andrew Mukuba, I'm from Austin, Texas. I'm a defensive back and my major is business.”

Sorrells: “You've had a unique story, too, because you came to the United States when you were what, nine? Tell us about your journey here, where you came from, how your family ended up in the United States and then two, how you've discovered football.”

Andrew Mukuba: “So, it's different from a lot of people and me. Me and my people from ... I was born in Zimbabwe but my parents are from Congo so we came here when I was nine. And ever since then ... I didn't start playing football until the sixth grade. That's when I really started playing football. And then, I just picked it up from there. But it was a nice transition from where we came from.”

Sorrells: “So, your family probably didn't have a whole lot of knowledge about the recruiting process when it first started.”

Andrew Mukuba: “Not really. My mom, she wouldn't know what a touchdown is, but she just knows I'm in a great place and they're going to take care of me here.”

WR Dacari Collins

“Dacari Collins, I play wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia, and I major in business management.”

Sorrells: “Obviously, you're coming in at a position that's got a ton of tradition. You, Beaux, Troy, you guys are coming in and get to be a part of Wide Receiver U. So, tell us a little bit about how that impacted you in the process and then making your decision, but also what it means to carry on that legacy.”

Dacari Collins: “It taught me it's a blessing just to be here and I know I’ve got big shoes to fill and it's just been great. And I know a lot of things is going to come with it and that you got to put in the work.”

Sorrells: “Speaking of work, how were the first few days of work as you guys really just started working, so how has the first few days been?”

Dacari Collins: “Exciting. I'd say exciting. Just to work out with the guys and meet new people and get close to my strength and coaches. So yeah, it's pretty cool.”

Sorrells: “So, tell us about what it's like coming to school with a high school teammate.”

Dacari Collins: “It's fine, just growing up with somebody you knew, playing football and just to play the next level with somebody that you know, it's pretty fun.”