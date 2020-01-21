Local tight end end commits to Clemson on official visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson coaching staff added to its tight end depth this past weekend when a local product committed to the Tigers on his official visit. Will Blackston a 6-2, 240-pound 2020 tight end prospect out of Honea Path (SC) BHP committed to Clemson this past weekend as a preferred walk-on. “I went up there for an official visit. There was a lot going on,” Blackston told TigerNet after the visit. “I had a great time meeting all of the coaches and getting some 1-on-1 time with them. I really enjoyed getting to grade some film with Coach Pearman and going over some games and going over everything I will be doing when I get up there. I had a great time touring the facilities and meeting my future teammates. “I committed on the last day of the official visit.” Blackston is the son of BHP head coach Russell Blackston, and he says he went into the visit looking for at the opportunity like a coach’s son – looking for the right fit. “I have grown up around football my entire life. It is an everyday theme for me,” he said. “It was awesome to see a different team other than playing for my dad. Of course, I am going to miss playing for my dad but I am still thankful for the opportunity to be up in Clemson with a great coaching staff and I am so excited.”

Blackston had offers from North Greenville, Newberry, Erskine, and Limestone, and when he was asked why he would choosing walking on over a scholarship, he said he simply wants to work hard and prove he belongs.

“I love working hard. I have been in the weight room all my life,” Blackston said. “After touring the facilities and meeting the coaches, I know that is where I belong. I love working hard and I want to be able to prove that I can do it. I want to be a valued part of the team and do everything I can to help them.”

Blackston will enroll in June.

(Junior highlights below)