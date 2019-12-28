|
Live from the Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State
|by TigerNet Staff - Correspondent - Saturday, December 28, 2019 7:55 PM
University of Phoenix Stadium • Phoeniz, AZ
KICKOFF: 8:00 P.M. ET
NO. 3/3 CLEMSON (13-0, 9-0 ACC) vs. NO. 2/2 OHIO STATE (13-0)
University of Phoenix Stadium • Phoeniz, AZ
KICKOFF: 8:00 P.M. ET
Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule | Clemson vs. Ohio State Digital Program
rebeltigersteeler - 12:07 AM
Guess who’s been ‘tested’ now? And passed with an A+! Go Tigers!!
nikkisteele® - 12:05 AM
Clemson takes down Ohio State 29-23 to win the Fiesta Bowl and play for national championship.
nikkisteele® - 12:03 AM
Nolan Turner picks off Ohio State in the endzone!
nikkisteele® - 12:02 AM
Ohio State is at the 23 yard line with 43 seconds remaining and one time out left.
nikkisteele® - 11:59 PM
Ohio State gets the ball at the 25. Buckeyes have two timeouts.
nikkisteele® - 11:58 PM
Clemson leads Ohio State 29-23 with 1:49 to play.
nikkisteele® - 11:57 PM
Lawrence to Higgins for the two-point conversion.
nikkisteele® - 11:54 PM
Clemson will go for two with a 27-23 lead with 1:49 to play.
nikkisteele® - 11:53 PM
Trevor Lawrence dumps it off to Etienne for a Clemson touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 11:48 PM
With the Tigers trailing 23-21, Clemson will have 3:07 to go 94 yards.
nikkisteele® - 11:47 PM
Ohio State will punt and give Clemson the ball back with just over three minutes to play.
nikkisteele® - 11:35 PM
71,330 is the official attendance of the Fiesta Bowl.
nikkisteele® - 11:33 PM
Clemson to punt again and Justyn Ross is hurt.
nikkisteele® - 11:29 PM
Trevor Lawrence is about to take the first snap of his college career when trailing in the fourth quarter.
nikkisteele® - 11:27 PM
Ohio State takes a 23-21 lead with 11:46 to play.
nikkisteele® - 11:26 PM
Ohio State goes for it on fourth down and scores a touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 11:25 PM
Ohio State offense moving now.
davidhood® - 11:23 PM
Simmons with the INT
davidhood® - 11:19 PM
Clemson has had a few chances to extend the lead but can't get a push. A stop here would be big
nikkisteele® - 11:18 PM
At the end of the third quarter, Clemson leads Ohio State 21-16.
davidhood® - 11:16 PM
This is like a heavyweight fight
nikkisteele® - 11:14 PM
After the timeout, Trevor Lawrence gets sacked. Clemson to punt.
davidhood® - 11:13 PM
TLaw made Chase Young look human on that play
nikkisteele® - 11:10 PM
Isaiah Simmons gets the pick on the sideline.
nikkisteele® - 11:09 PM
Chad Smith comes out of the game with an injury.
nikkisteele® - 11:09 PM
Call is overturned, much to the chagrin of the OHio State media.
nikkisteele® - 11:04 PM
Justyn Ross fumbles the ball and it's returned for a touchdown. Play is under review.
nikkisteele® - 11:01 PM
Baylon Spector with a huge sack of Justin Fields on third down. Buckeyes to punt.
davidhood® - 11:01 PM
Baylon Spector put on the field for his speed, gets the sack on Fields
davidhood® - 10:59 PM
Amari got an earful from Jeff Scott on the bench.
nikkisteele® - 10:58 PM
It looks like Etienne may be battling some cramping right now as he's being stretched out on the sidelines.
nikkisteele® - 10:57 PM
Ohio State calls timeout with 7:48 to go in the third quarter and facing a 2nd-and-10.
nikkisteele® - 10:52 PM
Targeting and roughing the punter calls have turned into Clemson touchdowns.
nikkisteele® - 10:51 PM
Clemson has its first lead of the game at 21-16, 7:54 3Q.
nikkisteele® - 10:51 PM
Lawrence pitches to Etienne who races 53 yards to the endzone.
nikkisteele® - 10:50 PM
Justyn Ross back on the field.
nikkisteele® - 10:49 PM
JK Dobbins just came sprinting back on the field.
nikkisteele® - 10:43 PM
Justyn Ross comes off the field with what appears to be a shoulder injury.
nikkisteele® - 10:39 PM
Ohio State moves the ball to midfield but will have to punt.
nikkisteele® - 10:35 PM
JK Dobbins heading to the locker room.
nikkisteele® - 10:34 PM
Clemson to punt after its first drive of the second half.
BrandonRink® - 10:31 PM
Tee Higgins is back on the field and draws a pass interference call.
BrandonRink® - 10:27 PM
View this post on Instagram
Travis Etienne’s start-and-stop TD got #Clemson rolling to cut Ohio State’s lead to two at the half.
A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) on
BrandonRink® - 10:05 PM
Clemson takes a knee going into the half after a strong finish to cut Ohio State's lead to 16-14 at the break. The Tigers will get the ball to start the second half.
BrandonRink® - 10:00 PM
Lawrence motions to the Clemson crowd to get loud. Clemson kicks off to Ohio State with 1:10 left in the half.
BrandonRink® - 9:58 PM
Lawrence hits Ross on third-and-long for the 16-yard connection and Lawrence then jukes defenders and goes for a 67-yard TD.
BrandonRink® - 9:55 PM
Big play from Tyler Davis to disrupt the Buckeyes on third-and-short for the tackle. JK Dobbins down for a second but walks off. The Buckeyes punt and Clemson takes over at its 17 with 1:55 left in the first half.
