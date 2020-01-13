|
Live from the CFP National Championship: Clemson vs. LSU
|by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 6:12 PM
Mercedes-Benz Superdome • New Orleans, LA.
KICKOFF: 8:00 P.M. ET CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule |
NO. 3/3 CLEMSON (14-0) vs. NO. 1/1 LSU (14-0)
LIVE Game Photos
KICKOFF: 8:00 P.M. ET
Bring That Energy - 10:35 PM
Clemson has a lot to clean up; as Dabo said we have a lot to clean up.
pawsrule4evr - 10:24 PM
He needs to feel more of them in the 2nd half! GO TIGERS! 🐅🐯
mdenz3 - 10:17 PM
Looks like the cocky second stringer felt that hit on the last TD.
BrandonRink® - 10:16 PM
Clemson takes a knee and heads into the half. 28-17 LSU. LSU gets the ball to start the second half.
pawsrule4evr - 10:15 PM
WTF!?!?
BrandonRink® - 10:14 PM
Field opens up for a 29-yard run for Joe Burrow on 3rd and long and he then finds a wide-open Thaddeus Moss to put LSU up 28-17 with 10 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink® - 10:12 PM
LSU calls its final timeout of the first half on 3rd and 10 at the Clemson 35 with 21 seconds to go.
BrandonRink® - 10:07 PM
Pass interference from Derion Kendrick on 3rd and 19 moves the chains for LSU with 2:23 to go in the half. At the LSU 36.
BrandonRink® - 10:03 PM
Clemson goes 3-and-out and Will Spiers pins LSU at their 5 with 3:38 left in the half. 21-17 LSU.
BrandonRink® - 9:58 PM
The catch looks to be overturned after review. 2nd and 10 for the Clemson Tigers.
BrandonRink® - 9:56 PM
Tee Higgins' 11-yard catch is under review now.
BrandonRink® - 9:54 PM
Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase again from 14 yards out and LSU jumps on top, 21-17, 5:19 2nd.
BrandonRink® - 9:52 PM
Tyler Davis slowly walks off the field a bit hobbled.
BrandonRink® - 9:52 PM
LSU offense has gone 73 yards in five plays and now sits at the Clemson 14 with 5:54 left in the half. Tyler Davis down for the Tigers.
svaughan - 9:48 PM
The idiots on espn have not mentioned anything.
BrandonRink® - 9:45 PM
LSU forces the punt and the Bayou Bengals take over at their 13 with 7:22 left in the second quarter. 17-14 Clemson.
BrandonRink® - 9:43 PM
Amari Rodgers jogs off after being down for a minute after taking a hit to the back after a pass sailed o ver his head.
nikkisteele® - 9:38 PM
Clemson leads LSU 17-14, 9:17 2Q
nikkisteele® - 9:38 PM
Burrow keeps and takes it to the endzone.
nikkisteele® - 9:34 PM
LSU calls timeout on third-and-three.
nikkisteele® - 9:32 PM
Clemson calls timeout on second-and-three.
nikkisteele® - 9:29 PM
Clemson leads LSU 17-7, 10:38 2Q.
nikkisteele® - 9:28 PM
A reverse to Tee Higgins goes for a 36-yard touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 9:23 PM
Clemson will start from the four-yard line.
nikkisteele® - 9:22 PM
Burrow runs for 20 but Clemson gets a stop and LSU will punt.
svaughan - 9:19 PM
XT only played the 1st play of the Game. And Simpson has been out awhile.
nikkisteele® - 9:16 PM
Clemson leads LSU 10-7, 13:43 2Q.
nikkisteele® - 9:15 PM
BT Potter going out for a 52-yard attempt and nails it.
nikkisteele® - 9:10 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Clemson and LSU are tied at 7--7.
nikkisteele® - 9:05 PM
Clemson and LSU tied at 7-7, 2:20 1Q.
nikkisteele® - 9:04 PM
Joe Burrow connects with Ja'Marr Chase for a 52-yard touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 9:00 PM
Clemson picks up a first down due to a PI call, but nothing else.
nikkisteele® - 8:57 PM
Burrow is putting passes on the money but his receivers aren't making plays. LSU to punt.
BrandonRink® - 8:51 PM
Heck of a start for Trevor Lawrence: 6-of-8 passing for 112 yards and now a rushing TD. Clemson's averaging 8.6 yards per play.
nikkisteele® - 8:50 PM
Clemson takes a 7-0 lead, 6:34 1Q.
nikkisteele® - 8:50 PM
Trevor Lawrence keeps and races one yard to the endzone.
BrandonRink® - 8:44 PM
LSU averaging one yard per play through two drives. Just like we all thought.
nikkisteele® - 8:43 PM
Clemson will start at its own 32.
nikkisteele® - 8:42 PM
LSU goes three-and-out again.
nikkisteele® - 8:39 PM
Spiers with another excellent punt to pin LSU on the four.
nikkisteele® - 8:37 PM
Lawrence overthrew Higgins on third down and Clemson will punt again.
nikkisteele® - 8:36 PM
Clemson starts on the LSU 42.
nikkisteele® - 8:35 PM
LSU loses yards on its first possession. Will punt from the back of the endzone.
nikkisteele® - 8:32 PM
Foster, Rudolph and Davis are the three down linemen.
nikkisteele® - 8:29 PM
LSU to take over on the seven-yard line.
nikkisteele® - 8:28 PM
Trevor Lawrence sacked on third down to force a punt.
nikkisteele® - 8:23 PM
Travis Etienne back to receive.
nikkisteele® - 8:21 PM
LSU won the toss and deferred.
nikkisteele® - 8:20 PM
Grady Jarrett is the honorary captain for Clemson.
