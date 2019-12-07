Live from Charlotte, NC: Clemson vs. Virginia

BREAKING

NO. 3/3 CLEMSON (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. NO. 22/22 VIRGINIA (9-3, 6-2 ACC)

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75,412) • COLUMBIA, S.C.

KICKOFF: 7:30 P.M. ET

TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor) RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

CLEMSON/VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY: - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 38-8-1 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 20-3-1 - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 - NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 2013 (59-10, W) - STREAK: Clemson, Won 3 SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Matchup: No. 3 Clemson will face No. 22 Virginia in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Coastal Division Champion Virginia will be making its first appearance in the game, while Atlantic Division Champion Clemson returns for the fifth straight season and seventh time overall. Clemson has won the last four league championship games.

nikkisteele® - 10:44 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 55-17, 8:13 4Q.
nikkisteele® - 10:43 PM
Chase Brice rumbles four yards into the endzone.
nikkisteele® - 10:40 PM
Isaiah Simmons with an interception.
nikkisteele® - 10:36 PM
Clemson's 48 points is a new ACCCG record.
nikkisteele® - 10:34 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 48-17, 10:45 4Q.
nikkisteele® - 10:34 PM
BT Potter nails a FG from 24 yards.
nikkisteele® - 10:28 PM
It looks like it's about to be Chase Brice time.
nikkisteele® - 10:26 PM
Virginia adds a field goal to make it a 45-17 Clemson advantage with 13:11 to play.
nikkisteele® - 10:19 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 45-14 at the end of the third quarter.
nikkisteele® - 10:18 PM
With the final play of the third quarter, Clemson's streak of 12 games without allowing 300 yards comes to an end.
nikkisteele® - 10:14 PM
Lyn-J Dixon takes it 23 yards for another Clemson touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 10:09 PM
Virginia tries a fake punt but Clemson stops them short.
nikkisteele® - 10:00 PM
Tee Higgins now has 27 receiving touchdowns tying Sammy Watkins and Nuk Hopkins for most in Clemson history.
nikkisteele® - 9:59 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 38-14, 6:12 3Q.
nikkisteele® - 9:59 PM
Clemson answers as Lawrence finds Higgins for another touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 9:52 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 31-14, 8:21 3Q.
nikkisteele® - 9:52 PM
Virginia takes its first drive of the second half for a touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 9:51 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 24-7, 9:10 2Q.
BrandonRink® - 9:18 PM
Half: Clemson 31, Virginia 7. Clemson outgains Virginia 345-193, averaging 10.5 yards per play. 31 points sets the record for most points in the first half in ACC Championship history.
BrandonRink® - 9:13 PM
BrandonRink® - 9:10 PM
Lawrence has already tied the single-game ACC Championship Game record for TD passes (3). He's connected on 12-of-15 throws for 235 yards.
BrandonRink® - 9:09 PM
Trevor Lawrence connects with Tee Higgins for the 7-yard TD. Higgins with seven catches in eight targets for 117 yards with 2 TDs tonight. Clemson 31, Virginia 7, :49 2nd.
nikkisteele® - 8:52 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 24-7, 9:10 2Q.
nikkisteele® - 8:52 PM
Etienne fights off defenders for a 26-yard touchdown run.
nikkisteele® - 8:45 PM
Kendrick muffed the punt but Sheridan Jones happened to be laying on the ground and the ball fell on top of him.
nikkisteele® - 8:43 PM
Clemson's defense forces a second consecutive punt.
nikkisteele® - 8:41 PM
It's been all Nolan Turner at safety on the last two drives. Tanner Muse is on the sideline.
nikkisteele® - 8:36 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 17-7, 13:23 2Q.
nikkisteele® - 8:35 PM
Third time's a charm...Potter hits from 47-yards.
nikkisteele® - 8:27 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
nikkisteele® - 8:20 PM
Perkins and UVA's offense using quick hitters across the middle to keep Clemson's defense at bay.
nikkisteele® - 8:17 PM
The 59-yard pass was the second longest passing touchdown in ACC Championship Game history. The longest goes to Georgia Tech in the 2009 game against Clemson.
nikkisteele® - 8:16 PM
Clemson leads Virginia 14-7, 4:46 1Q.
nikkisteele® - 8:16 PM
Trevor Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 59-yard touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 8:13 PM
That was only the second touchdown Clemson's defense has given up in the first quarter. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 163-17 in the first quarter.
pointcove - 8:13 PM
Perkins will slow down. He is taking a beating.
nikkisteele® - 8:10 PM
That was the first touchdown Clemson's defense has given up since the third quarter of the NC State game.
nikkisteele® - 8:09 PM
Clemson and UVA are tied at 7-7, 6:22 1Q.
nikkisteele® - 8:09 PM
Perkins hits his receiver on the post for Virginia's first touchdown of the night.
nikkisteele® - 7:56 PM
Clemson didn't face a second down on the entire possession.
nikkisteele® - 7:54 PM
Clemson takes a 7-0 lead with 11:11 to play in the first quarter.
nikkisteele® - 7:54 PM
Lawrence finds Tee Higgins for a 19-yard touchdown.
nikkisteele® - 7:51 PM
Heck of a catch by Nolan Turner as he was going out of the back of the endzone.
nikkisteele® - 7:50 PM
Nolan Turner picks off Bryce Perkins in the endzone.
BrandonRink® - 7:49 PM
Virginia's offense is missing national-leading kick returner and receiver Joe Reed due to an undisclosed injury tonight.

nikkisteele® - 7:47 PM
Clemson starts with four defensive linemen - Foster, Pinckney, Davis, Thomas
nikkisteele® - 7:44 PM
Clemson won the toss and deferred to the second half.
nikkisteele® - 7:42 PM
Clemson captains: Etienne, Higgins, Wallace, Simmons
BrandonRink® - 7:32 PM
Are you ready for some Championship football?

