Live from Charlotte, NC: Clemson vs. Virginia

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75,412) • COLUMBIA, S.C. KICKOFF: 7:30 P.M. ET TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor) RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons) CLEMSON/VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY: - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 38-8-1 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 20-3-1 - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 - NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 2013 (59-10, W) - STREAK: Clemson, Won 3 SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81 Matchup: No. 3 Clemson will face No. 22 Virginia in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Coastal Division Champion Virginia will be making its first appearance in the game, while Atlantic Division Champion Clemson returns for the fifth straight season and seventh time overall. Clemson has won the last four league championship games. CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule | Clemson vs. Virginia Digital Program LIVE Game Photos