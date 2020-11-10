Lawrence shuts down questions about NFL future

David Hood by Senior Writer

For the first time during his Clemson career, quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s tone took a bit of a biting edge as he responded to an interview question about his future, saying that his total concentration was on getting back on the field and leading his team to a National Championship.

Lawrence has missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID two weeks ago but returned to practice Monday. The Tigers have an open date before playing at Florida State in 11 days. During the interview session, he was asked about his future – whether to return to Clemson for a final season or go to the NFL – and he said he was done answering questions about the topic.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what I decide to do,” Lawrence said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it, and obviously I’m not trying to make a stir. I don’t want any more people talking about me than they already are, so my thing is I’m just never going to corner myself to where I have to do something just because of something I said in the past.”

Lawrence is scheduled to graduate in December and would likely be the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, but what was loud and clear when he said he was tired about talking about his future – he is living in the moment and nothing else.

“My mindset is the same, but I really don’t want to talk about it anymore,” said Lawrence. “People want me to say no matter what, for sure I’m leaving school, and that’s just not something I’m going to say. That’s as simple as it is. I’m never going to corner myself like that, but that’s what people want to hear. I want to leave myself opportunities to take everything in and make a decision and obviously I’m not going to say that for sure I’m staying or for sure I’m leaving, and it turns out that caused more of a commotion than if I hadn’t said anything.”

Clemson lost a 47-40 heartbreaker at Notre Dame last weekend, and he was asked if his presence in the lineup would have made a difference, even though back DJ Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards in the loss.

"Who knows? Football's such an interesting game. Looking back, D.J. made a ton of plays," Lawrence said. "Who knows how it would've gone if I'd played? I would have loved to have been in there and done everything I can to win the game. But at the same time, D.J. played really well and I was proud of him. He was prepared and did everything he could. So, I really don't know, but obviously I would've loved to have been able to play, for sure."

Lawrence was forced into isolation for ten days, and while he did step outdoors to throw into a net at his house in an effort to get his arm in shape, he used the time to the best possible advantage.

“It (was) a chance for me to rest,” he said, noting that he was more tired than he originally thought. “To rest my body, my mind, and get ready because it’s a long season.”

Now he steps back into the lineup, NFL questions at bay, ready to get his team back in the win column.

"As a leader just to make sure we're all re-setting after that kind of a game, but just going back to work," Lawrence said. "That's never been an issue here. Just get ready to make that championship run. I'm glad to be back and I'm just excited to be back practicing this week."