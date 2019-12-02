K'Von Wallace to the doubters: "We are the best dern team in the country...Stay tuned"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Expect K’Von Wallace to play his best game of the season in Saturday’s ACC Championship against Virginia. Wallace is playing with a chip on his shoulder, and he’s not mad at any one person or team. He’s just mad in general at anyone who has disrespected him or his team. Wallace met with the media Monday morning in the Poe Indoor Facility and started off by saying he can’t wait to face Virginia this weekend. Wallace is a Virginia native who did not receive an offer from either Virginia or Virginia Tech. Wallace watched Virginia’s Coastal Division-clinching win over Virginia Tech as the team rode the bus to Columbia Friday and was cheering as hard as he could for the Cavaliers because he wanted to play them before he leaves Clemson. “I can't wait. It's a championship game and I play my best when the lights are shining,” Wallace said. “This is a fascinating team with a great offense and great quarterback, a running back quarterback, and we will have to do everything we can to stop what he does best. They have a lot of weapons on offense. I am super excited because it's a Virginia team, and if you know my story you know how I feel about Virginia teams. I am definitely excited because I got to play Virginia Tech in my sophomore year. I played corner up at Virginia Tech and we beat them. We dominated them and I feel like I had a chip on my shoulder going into that game. “And I have a chip on my shoulder going into this game. UVa was a team that didn't recruit me, and being a Virginia native I feel like I should have had that offer. But it is what it is and I am where I am supposed to be. Everything worked out perfectly, the way it is supposed to be, but that doesn't mean I can't have a chip on my shoulder this game. I am fixing to dominate. I am fixing to put my best 60 minutes on display. I am fixing to lead and be that team player that my teammates want me to be.”

Wallace was asked about his earlier comments when he said the media doubted the Tigers, and he said people need to realize Clemson is the best team in the country.

“I feel like it's ridiculous. Like Coach Swinney said, we have to go 30-0 to get ranked number one. We have to do the unthinkable. I love it, though,” Wallace said. “I wouldn't have it any other way. Being number three, and we haven't lost since my sophomore year, is the craziest thing I've ever been a part of. I haven't lost a football game since my sophomore year and we are only ranked three. That is crazy to me. We are playing Power Five schools - yes, they aren't ranked - but we are playing Power Five schools who can beat you any given night. We have to prepare hard each and every week for who we play. I do understand LSU being highly ranked because of who they beat. I understand Ohio State, they've won a couple of good matchups. But to have us at number three, like I said before the season started and I will continue to say it, we are the best dern team in the country and you will see it every Saturday, Stay tuned.

“All we can do is control what we can control in this building. All we can do is dominate the gameplan our coaches have for us. We know what we are capable of. We have been doubted since before the season started. We are going to put our best four quarters to UVa. That is all we are focused on.”