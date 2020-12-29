Justin Fields on motivation to beat Clemson: "That game hurt us a lot last year"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields walked off the field at the Fiesta Bowl last season wanting another shot at Clemson. He gets that shot Friday. Fields threw for 320 yards against the Tigers in last season’s 29-23 loss with a touchdown. But Fields never got on track in the run game, carrying the ball 14 times for 13 yards, and threw two interceptions. The last one landed in the arms of Clemson safety Nolan Turner with 37 seconds remaining, ending the Buckeyes’ comeback bid and hopes of playing in the National Championship. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told the media Monday that Fields has been looking forward to this rematch since Turner’s interception, as has his entire team.

“Well, I think he left that field wanting another shot and now he has another shot. He's not the only guy that has felt that way,” Day said. “There's a lot of other guys on our team that felt that way. You would have never thought you were going to make it all the way back here to go play in this game. And the journey was so strange to get here, but here we are. And now we have an opportunity to go play them again. And this is the reason why everybody works so hard during that off season, was to get to this opportunity. Now we've got to go make the best of it.

“Do I know what it means? I don't know. It's an opportunity to go play Clemson. And if we win, we go play for the national championship with everything that's gone on this season. And that's what matters. Has it been normal? No. But here we are. We asked for this opportunity, and now we've got to go.”

Fields said he doesn’t have to look far for motivation.

“It is pretty self-explanatory that that game hurt us a lot last year. So, that has kind of been our whole motivation this offseason,” Fields said. “Just getting a chance to play those guys [Clemson] again is a great opportunity. Of course, we know that Clemson is a great team. They have a great coaching staff, great players. So, we are just excited to be on the same stage as them and get another chance to play those guys.”

He then said he had one big takeaway from the loss to the Tigers.

“The biggest thing that I have learned just playing on the big stage is that one play can change the whole game,” Fields said. “Whatever that play may be. Last year was the targeting call on Shaun Wade, and from that point on, the momentum just changed. So, it is really just playing your hardest on each and every play. Again, one play can change the whole outlook of the game.”

Day said he has to caution his quarterback to not try and do too much in the game.

“Well, I think the first thing is you just have to win the game. I think one thing that happens a little bit at Ohio State is that people want you to win a certain way here. And I think sometimes that's a little dangerous,” Day said. “But right now, there's only one goal, win the game. It doesn't matter if you win 6 3. Doesn't matter if you win 52 51. Just win the game. I think that has to be the approach, not we're going to beat a team by 28 points, are we going to throw for 500 yards and be on the Heisman trophy watch or whatever. It's win the game. If you win the game, you move on. That's what matters. So I think that's the focus.”