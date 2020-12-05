Instant Analysis: Defense overcomes injuries as Tigers secure ACC title game spot

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

BLACKSBURG, VA – Championship bound!

On a cold, blustery night, Clemson punched its ticket to the ACC Championship for the sixth consecutive season.

Clemson (9-1 overall, 8-1 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5) 45-10 at Lane Stadium Saturday night to set up a re-match with Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trevor Lawrence became Clemson’s winningest quarterback Saturday on a night with imperfect conditions. On a cold and windy night, Lawrence completed 12-of-22 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While Lawrence is mostly known for his arm, he showcased his running ability, carrying the ball seven times for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE GAME: As Clemson’s defense was once again hit with the injury bug, Nolan Turner was a veteran presence on the field and in the secondary. Clemson lost James Skalski (soreness) and Jake Venables (arm) early in the game, but Turner was a calming presence, especially for the young linebackers and defensive backs. Turner finished the game with 11 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

STAT OF THE GAME: Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson is 9-0 in games when the temperature is below 45 degrees.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Tigers respond – After Virginia Tech took a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter, Clemson answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive of its own. The Tigers mixed the run and the pass to perfection, and when the defense collapsed on a fake to Etienne, Lawrence sprinted around the left end and raced 17 yards untouched into the end zone. Late in the first quarter, the Tigers led 10-7.

*Myles Murphy forced fumble - The teams traded punts to open the second half, but the ball bounced to the Hokies punter and his punt traveled just 10 yards and was returned seven yards by Nolan Turner to near midfield. The Tigers moved steadily down the field and had the ball first-and-goal, but on third down, Lawrence’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

However, the Hokies were called for a chop block that pushed the ball to their 10, and on the next play, Myles Murphy punched the ball out of the hands of Burmeister. The ball rolled into the arms of corner Mario Goodrich and Clemson took over at the Hokies 12. Lawrence kept the ball for five yards on the first play, and then ran it in from seven yards out on the second play, giving Clemson the 24-10 lead late in the third quarter.

*Scoop and Score – Burmeister was injured on the next possession after he was drilled by linebacker LaVonta Bentley, and following punts by both teams, Hooker came back in the game with the Hokies on the Tigers’ side of the field. Hooker took a shotgun snap on the second play and simply bobbled the ball and batted it on the ground where it was picked up by Derion Kendrick, who raced 66 yards for the touchdown. Late in the third quarter, Clemson led 31-10.

UP NEXT: Clemson will face second-ranked Notre Dame in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19 at 4 p.m. on ABC.

The ACC announced earlier this week that neither team will play next Saturday after cancellations and postponements forced schedules to be rearranged.