IMG Academy defensive end says Clemson is "very high" among his contenders

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Another top defensive end out of IMG Academy is taking a long look at Clemson. The Tigers have had great success in recent years bringing in the top defensive ends in the country. Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll, Myles Murphy, Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff were all highly ranked and heavily recruited before signing with the Tigers. In the 2022 recruiting class, one that stands out is Jihaad Campbell (6-4 220), a New Jersey native now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Campbell recently trimmed his list to a top eight of Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma and Rutgers. He said Clemson made his shortlist because of what he has learned about the defense and the program from Brent Venables and Lemanski Hall. “Just me fitting into their scheme of how they play and the way they operate things in their program,” Campbell said. “Just the whole culture, how they greet their players and develop their players into the next level.”

Campbell added that the recruiting work by the Clemson coaches has put the Tigers in a good place with him.

“Clemson is very high in there,” Campbell said. “I’m looking for a program where I can be most successful. I’m also looking at who can really develop me and who is really be real with me instead of sugarcoating stuff. And having a great relationship with the coaches is big to me too, especially during this time.”

Venables and Hall, Campbell said, talk to him at least two times a week. His relationship with them appears to be strong.

“That’s my guys,” he said. “We’re close. I feel like our connection is getting stronger and stronger by the days.”

Though he’s not yet visited Clemson, Campbell said he has been very busy with the Clemson coaches thru virtual media learning more about the school and the football program.

“Academics visit, a virtual visit, facilities tour, speaking with the strength and conditioning staff,” Campbell said. “I feel like they’ve got a great culture and a great standard over there.”

Campbell plans to make his decision before his season. He is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 20 weakside defensive end nationally in the class. According to MaxPreps, in six games last season Campbell recorded 45 tackles with seven sacks. He also caught 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.