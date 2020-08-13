Heat humidity and the popping of the pads: Welcome to Jervey Meadows

David Hood by Senior Writer

Wednesday’s practice on Jervey Meadows was full of hard hits, heat, and humidity. In other words, it was a typical August football practice, and head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t be happier.

The Tigers practiced on Jervey Meadows for two hours Wednesday.

“Good practice today. Nowhere to hide over here at Jervey Meadows. A lot of clouds, but that Clemson Bubble, man, there are no clouds over Jervey Meadows for sure,” Swinney said. “But this was a football practice. It was great to be out here and a really good, tough day, I am proud of our guys and how they pushed through. Like I said the other day, it's good seeing these guys have a lot of fun and being grateful to just be playing football.”

The hitting began in earnest.

“We did what we call the WIN drill, the W drill, which is more kind of one-on-one on all three levels. That kind of leads up into it. It was really good,” Swinney said. “We have been building up to it and we've been in camp mode full-speed now. We have a great plan on how we are going to get our team ready. School starts next Wednesday, so we have just a few more days of camp and then we get into school mode, which is a totally different schedule. We have some recovery time built in for these guys as well. We have a little more time before we play.

“But today was really good, the first time we've gone in a 1-on-1 situation. OL versus DL, tight end versus backers, receivers versus DB and a little bit of competitive work like that. We had good energy. A bunch of good looking football players. I will tell you, this is a good looking football team out here that loves to play and loves to compete. I can't say enough about this freshman group. A pretty special group. A group that you can tell just loves it, loves every bit of it. Today was not an easy day. Today was a tough football practice and it was great to see the guys push through and finish well and have fun doing it.”

The Tigers will be in full pads Thursday.

“We were in shells so no pads on our legs. We will be in full pads Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and then take a day off Sunday and just have meetings and then finish up Monday,” he said. “We have a situation scrimmage Tuesday and then we will break camp and have class Wednesday. It's time now. I guess we started our meetings last Tuesday and it's been a little over a week and the guys have progressed very well and we are ready to get into full pads tomorrow.”

Injury news

On Nyles Pinckney

“Nyles has been doing great. He didn't know if he would be released for the first practice, but he was ready to go and he has looked very good. He is a very knowledgeable player and knows how to play the game and looks like a fifth-year guy should look. Really proud of him. No health issues at all and it's good to see him out there bouncing around.”

On Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson

“Frank is great. He is just quarantined right now. He is a close contact guy. He is doing great. Joe was back today and hopefully, we will get him full-go in practice by Monday. He needs to have a couple of days in shorts and a couple of days of acclimatization like everybody has to go through. Hopefully, we will get him into practice by Monday.”