Golf greats react to Larry Penley's retirement

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson golf coach Larry Penley announced Thursday that he will retire after the 2021 spring season, and that announcement led to an outpouring of reflection and pride from his former golfers. Penley has been the head coach of the Tigers since the 1983-84 academic year, with this year marking his 38th leading the program, the longest tenure by a Clemson head coach in any sport. The number-14 finish for the Tigers in the Sagarin/Golfweek ranking in 2019-20 was his 25th Top 20 season, six more than any other coach in school history regardless of sport. His 13 Top 10 finishes are second to Dr. I.M. Ibrahim’s 14 as the men’s soccer coach between 1967-93. Penley has taken Clemson to the NCAA Tournament all 36 seasons in which a tournament was held since taking over the program from Bobby Robinson, also a Clemson athletics record for team appearances by a head coach by a wide margin.

The highlight of Penley’s career so far took place in 2003 when Clemson won the National Championship, at the time, just the fourth national team championship in Clemson athletics history. The Tigers were one of the most dominant teams in college golf history that year, winning six times, including the ACC, NCAA Regional, and NCAA Championship tournaments. Clemson was the first team in college golf history to win all three of those postseason tournaments in the same year.

Here is what his former players had to say:

Stephen Behr, 2012-16

All-American 2015-16

“Playing under Coach Larry Penley was an extraordinary experience in many ways. Not only was he well-liked and treated like a celebrity amongst the other college coaches (due to his personality and proven track record), but he had countless stories everywhere we went that captivated us for hours.

“One thing that stands out to me is his exceptional memory regarding past tournaments, pin locations, green reads, and shots players hit, which gave us a huge advantage by enabling us to learn from the past.

“When you were playing well (Behr was an All-American his senior year and was Clemson’s top player) there was no other coach who made you ooze confidence quite like Coach Penley. His voice is still something I hear in my head to this day after hitting a great golf shot.

“I will also never forget the generosity of he and Mrs. Penley, who often graciously hosted the team at their house for outstanding dinners throughout the season.

“Ultimately, Coach Penley helped me mature and grow into the player, and man, that I am today, and for that I will always be thankful.”

Bryson Nimmer, 2015-19

All-American, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19

“Having the opportunity to play for coach Larry Penley has made me a much better golfer and a better person. Obviously, his career at Clemson is unmatched and the impact he has had is incredible!

“Clemson golf owes a lot to Coach Penley and Coach Jordan Byrd in their time and effort in the program. Coach Penley truly wants what is best for every player on his team and will do anything for you, which is a great feeling from a players' perspective!

“Coach Penley will truly be missed, but I know he will enjoy having some time off after all the years spent traveling and giving to the program! Thanks for everything Coach! Go Tigers.”

Charles Warren, 1994-98

All-American, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98

“Larry Penley changed my life forever when he gave me the opportunity to play golf at Clemson University. I am so proud to be a part of an incredible legacy that Larry has single-handedly created, and am excited for what the next chapter holds for Clemson Golf. Larry was like a father during my time at Clemson and he continues to be a sounding board and friend to all former and current players.”

Ben Martin, 2006-10

All-American, 2009-10

“There are defining moments and influential people in everyone’s life and career. For my golf career, one of those moments and one of those people merged when Coach Larry Penley offered me the chance to come to Clemson. There's little doubt in my mind that without that opportunity to come compete at Clemson under Larry, I would have achieved just a fraction of what I’ve been able to do in golf.

“I’m honored to be a small part of the rich golf heritage he has built over the course of four decades at Clemson, and I will forever be grateful to him for giving me a chance to join the Clemson golf family.”

Jonathan Byrd, 1996-2000

All-American, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00

“I am grateful to have played my college golf at Clemson University under Larry Penley. In my four years, he taught me how to compete and how to simplify my game to get the most out of it. He was patient and kind, but also tough, which I surely needed. He and his wife Heidi have been a great team for Clemson golf and have left quite a legacy. Congratulations coach on an awesome career and my family wishes you and Heidi the best in your retirement.”

Kevin Johnson, 1985-89

All-American, 1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89

“I am sure Larry is looking forward to retirement. He certainly deserves it after spending 40 + years as a player and then coach, building the program to what it is today. As a wide-eyed freshman growing up in Boston, Mass., I knew nothing about Clemson, nor could I find it on a map, but from the first day of recruiting I trusted Larry. Coming to Clemson was the best decision of my life. Larry and Heidi took me in as part of their family, and I have been a proud member of the Clemson Family ever since.

“For me it will be sad to see Larry retire since he is the one common denominator since I walked on campus in 1985. The Clemson legacy he has created is impressive, but even more remarkable is the number of former players who remain so close and continue to support the golf program years after they have graduated.

“To me Larry is not only a Hall of Fame coach, but he is someone that I have had the privilege to call a close friend for almost 40 years. Larry will be missed, but I have confidence Clemson golf will continue to flourish due to the strong foundation he has created for four decades.”

Kyle Stanley, 2006-09

All-American, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09

“I want to congratulate Coach Larry Penley on his 38 amazing years leading the Clemson program. Personally, Coach Penley was very instrumental in my growth both on the course and off and has been a tremendous asset to me over the years. He helped make my transition from college golf to professional golf very seamless. I wish him nothing but the best and thank him for the legacy he leaves behind.”

Doc Redman, 2016-18

All-American, 2016-17, 2017-18

“Coach Penley is an even better person than the great coach he is. He brought me into the Clemson Family as if I was his own and taught me how to represent myself, Clemson Golf, and the University with integrity and the competitive nature to win championships. Coach Penley is respected nationally as a great college golf coach, but more importantly, respected locally as a Clemson legend."

John Engler, 1997-01

All-American, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01

“Larry Penley is just simply a remarkable players Coach!

“Coach Penley was able to relate with all of his players and give each of us a fatherly presence. He taught all of us so much about time management, ways to prepare for tournaments, a love for Clemson, and pushed each of us to be the best we could be! He was able to do all of this over the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s in all aspects of our lives.

“Coach Penley will always be a best friend and, along with his wife Heidi, they will always be a second family to me! As he walks off into the sunset, I will always remember the joys of my experience at Clemson with him at the helm and all the incredible experiences and victories we (all my former player) all had with the Head Unit!

“Cheers Coach to an incredible career!”