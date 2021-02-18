Georgia tight end looking toward Palmetto State for college home

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top tight ends out of the Peach State of Georgia is looking at the Palmetto State as his collegiate home. Oscar Delp (6-5 220) of West Forsyth High School has been on almost everyone’s most-wanted list in the 2022 class. But this week he announced a list of 13 schools he’s primarily focused on at this point. South Carolina and Clemson, two schools to which he has family ties (his mother went to South Carolina and his uncle played at Clemson), are there and major factors. Delp said there are many reasons both Palmetto State programs have his full attention. “I grew up a Gamecock fan and kind of always a dream to be able to play there,” Delp said. “They’ve really pitched me how I could be one of those players that come in and make an immediate impact on the team. I could be playing as a freshman and all four years. That’s definitely very attractive to look at. Everyone wants to play right away and for them to believe that I have a very good chance of that is awesome. They love throwing to the tight end. Coach (Shane) Beamer was the tight end coach at Oklahoma. He loves the tight end position, and he really wants to use it as a versatile tight end, and that’s catching a lot of footballs.”

As for Clemson, Delp said, “The winning culture they have there and just the family atmosphere. They are also moving towards a receiving tight end role with the players that they are starting to get, and with Coach (Tony) Elliott now at the tight end position.”

Delp said he is in constant contact with both schools.

“Both schools are just amazing schools to have a chance to play at,” Delp continued. “I just got off a Zoom with Clemson. I did a Zoom with South Carolina last week. I’m talking with the coaches every week. Just seeing everything they have to offer. How they use the tight end position. The school, the facilities. Everything you don’t get to see on an actual visit that you would see without coronavirus. Kind of showing me that as best as they can and showing everything they offer.

“Clemson has been split up into about four different Zooms…academics, football, facilities and just meeting everyone,” Delp added. “Those have been a little bit different. The South Carolina one was more of a virtual tour and them showing me film and all this different stuff.”

The other 11 on the Delp list are North Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, Northwestern, LSU, Stanford and Southern Cal. And then there’s Texas. The Longhorns, with new coach Steve Sarkisian, offered the day after the short list dropped.

“I’m definitely going to give them consideration,” Delp said. “It’s a huge school. I think Coach (Steve) Sarkisian is doing something great there. That top 13 wasn’t really cutting schools out. It was more limiting to the schools I’m focusing on and keeping the phone and the Zooms to a minimum. I’m still open to everything, but I just wanted to calm things down a little bit.”

What’s next for Delp is what all recruits are waiting on, the chance to visit schools, and that won’t come, at the earliest, until June 1st.

“My next move is to get out to the campuses and really get my feet in the ground and see everything they have to offer before I made any other decision,” Delp said. “I think if I have to make another cut (of schools) I will. Right now the plan is to get out and visit all the schools I can in person. If I find where home is, I’m just going to make the decision right away.”

Delp said he will sign in December and he will enroll in college in January.

Top 13 (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/Ziw6sDjGNP — Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) February 15, 2021