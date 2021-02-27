Gamecocks walk off Tigers in extra innings to take game one

GREENVILLE – Andrew Eyester’s 11th-inning double scored Brady Allen with the winning run as South Carolina defeated Clemson 3-2 Saturday at Fluor Field. Clemson pitchers struck out 21 Gamecocks, a record number of strikeouts in a game in South Carolina history, but the Tigers’ baserunning blunders and missed opportunities cost them in the loss. The first game of the series was rained out and will be played May 11th in Clemson. The teams play again Sunday in Columbia at Founders Park (1:30 p.m./SECN+). The Gamecocks didn’t waste any time in scoring in the first. Allen singled up the middle on the first pitch of the game and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Wes Clarke then singled up the middle, scoring Allen for a 1-0 lead.

Sharpe settled in and pitched outstanding, including getting out of a situation in the second inning in which the Gamecocks put runners at second and third with no outs. Sharpe then struck out the side to end the threat.

The Tigers were quiet until the top of the fourth. Dylan Brewer doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning and with one out, James Parker singled up the middle and Brewer scored easily to the game at 1-1.

The Gamecocks got the run back in the bottom of the frame. Brennan Milone doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning and Jeff Heinrich quickly singled to score Milone for the 2-1 lead.

Sharpe pitched four innings and gave up seven hits, two runs, struck out 10 and walked just one in his 89 pitches.

The Tigers missed out on a golden opportunity in the sixth. Brewer singled with one out to bring up Parker. With the count 3-2 on Parker, Brewer ran on the pitch. The call at the plate was ball four, but Brewer popped off the bag after getting tagged on the helmet by the Gamecocks and was tagged out. The umpires huddled, but the call stood and the Tigers failed to plate a run.

Mack Anglin went three strong innings for the Tigers, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out three.

That was it until the ninth. Gamecock pitcher Brett Kerry got ahead of Parker 0-2 but hung a breaking ball that Brewer slammed over the Green Monster in left, tying the score at 2-2 and giving the Tigers new life.

The Tigers missed another opportunity in the 11th. Brewer walked on a 3-2 count to start the inning, and Bryar Hawkins singled through the right side to put runners at first and second with no out. But baserunning cost the Tigers again – third base coach Bradley LeCroy waved Brewer to third, but Brewer slammed on the brakes and stayed at second. That brought up Parker, who bounced into a double play that just moved Brewer to third. Jonathan French bounced out to end the threat.

Two doubles and a single gave the Gamecocks the win in the 11th.