Galloway says Clemson offense needs to get back to basics

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The off week provided some much needed rest, rehabilitation and self-scouting for Clemson’s football team, especially Braden Galloway.

Much like the rest of the team, Galloway has been nursing an injury, so the week off couldn’t have come at a better time.

The junior tight end said he spent the week resting his body and getting his mind right for the final stretch of the season.

“It was a lot of rest. Mentally, I was still watching film and watching college football, but physically, just giving my body a break,” Galloway told the media earlier this week. “I banged up my ankle a little bit so I was just doing rehab on that at my house and get back to 100-percent for this week.”

Much of the talk since the loss to Notre Dame was about the costly turnovers and lack of execution, but Galloway said Clemson just needs to get back to doing the little things.

“I feel like we learned that we can't continue to do things that beat us,” Galloway said. “We made some costly mistakes in the last few games. Fortunately, against Boston College and Syracuse, we were able to get away with it, and then it came back and got us in the Notre Dame game. I feel like we're on the right track and we're doing things the way they're supposed to be done. We just have to be a little bit more careful. Maybe it's something in how we're preparing or something like that, but we have to make sure we're dotting all of our i's and crossing our t's whenever it comes to making sure we have the game plan down and making the least amount of mistakes as possible.”

The offensive line has had its fair share of criticism after Clemson mustered just 34 yards on 33 carries in South Bend, Indiana. Galloway said the guys on the offensive line need to focus on the basics.

“I think we just have to get back to the basis in doing what we do,” he said. “I think it's internal and getting guys back to the basics - going over gap schemes, going over zone plays, practicing and getting guys back in that rhythm. I don't think it's anything that other teams are doing. I think it's all Clemson. We have to keep practicing and making those adjustments wherever they need to be made. Travis (Etienne) is going to do what Travis does and it's not going to be a problem. I think we'll be back on track.”

Clemson has always relied heavily on its tight ends in the running game, a craft that hasn’t always come easy to Galloway.

“That's one thing that I'm most thankful for Davis (Allen) for. He's pushed me to become a better player and vice versa,” he said. “I feel like we bring different things to the game but can also do some of the same things. Watching him make blocks and watching him like it, is a big deal. That's rubbed off on me. Going through practice and doing inside drill or whatever it may be, he's able to get my mind right.

“It's really a mental thing. I feel like for me, physically, I was held back in a way just being not as big when I first got here, so I had to grow in that part of the game. I was just a receiver, but I feel like that's where I've grown the most this year. There are times that it's tough blocking those d-ends and linebackers. Davis has definitely rubbed off on me and even in the weight room, he's helping me become a better, stronger player.”