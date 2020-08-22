Future brain surgeon looking for a Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Joshua White isn’t your normal high school football prospect. Yes, he wants to play college football and play it at the highest level, but he has sights set on a life beyond football, a life with a career in medicine.

White is a 4-star 2022 defensive end out of Decatur (GA) Columbia who has offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Tennessee among others.

White already stands in at 6-5, 258-pounds and recorded 80 tackles and 11 sacks last season as a sophomore. His stock is rising, and he’s doing everything he can to stay in shape for a possible Georgia high school football season.

“To stay in shape, we practice and everything,” White said. “First thing in the morning, we practice from 8 am until 1 pm. And then I do training in the evening from six to eight. I do speed training in one session and strength in the other session. So that's how I stay in shape. For Georgia, I believe we will have a season. We just got to stay safe, keep on our masks.”

What does he hear from Clemson?

“They send me mail from time to time. Actually, they just sent me some mail and I sent it back, because I'm waiting for them to reach out to me,” he said.

What would a Clemson offer mean?

“That would mean a lot, because that's a big school, a great program,” White said. “For them to offer me, it would give me way more confidence, because it says I can do anything, if I'm from a school like them. They have a great program and great fans and it’s close to home. And you can get a great education there.”

White said he is looking at a career in medicine.

“I want to take courses in school that can help me get to be a surgeon, because for me, that's something I have wanted to do my whole life,” he said. “I want to go to the NFL but I also want to be a brain surgeon or any type of surgeon, really. Because it runs in my family.”

Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, and Florida are four of the schools he wants to visit if the NCAA allows recruits to travel to college campuses this fall.

Both Rivals and ESPN rate White as a four-star recruit, while ESPN pegs him as the No. 135 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.