From the couch to the SuperDome: Myles Murphy gets his shot at Playoff

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Myles Murphy watched last year’s Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State while sitting on his couch at home in Powder Springs, Georgia, dreaming of the day he would get the chance to appear in a College Football Playoff. That day is now. Murphy has had a stellar freshman season, earning Freshman All-American honors according to The Athletic, being named ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the AP, and being picked as third-team All-ACC pick by Pro Football Focus. Murphy leads the Tigers in tackles for loss (10), is tied for the team lead in sacks (four), and has registered 36 tackles on the season. Next up for the freshman is a talented Ohio State offense that features two great running backs in Trey Sermon and Master Teague, a standout quarterback in Justin Fields, and a talented offensive line. Murphy smiled Monday when he was asked about the season and his chance to appear in the Playoff.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s kind of funny to think that I was watching this exact game last year and now I’m in it,” Murphy said. “It’s very special being on the couch watching it [the College Football Playoff] and then the year after a great freshman season actually being in the game. So, it is a pretty surreal moment.”

Murphy said that the Ohio State offensive line can cause problems for opponents.

“They’re pretty big. A pretty big offensive line. They’re strong up front, so we will have to be strong on the point of attack up front, and they have a very good run game,” Murphy said. “It’s very good structurally with play calls and creating stretches inside the zone. So, we’re going to have to be very sound in our technique and very stout and strong at the point of attack to make sure the line is not moved in the wrong directions. It’s going to be very good up there [on the line].”

Fields can make plays with both his legs and his arm and Murphy said he’s been told that you have to make sure you get the Buckeye signal caller on the ground.

“He’s a very, very strong quarterback. Very strong in the pocket. When we [Clemson defensive line] get to him we have to wrap up and get him all the way to the ground,” Murphy said. “We can’t just tackle him initially and then just hope that he goes to the ground because he won’t go to the ground unless you make him [Fields] go to the ground. So, he’s a very strong quarterback, very strong legs, and we’ll just try to keep him pocketed. If he does get out, he’s very dangerous out in the field, so we’ve got to keep him in the pocket and just wrap up on him.”

The Tigers turned in perhaps their best defensive performance of the season in the ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame, and Murphy is hopeful that momentum carries over.

“We had a good outing defensively in the ACC Championship game. Coach Swinney always says we play our best games during the end of the season,” he said. “Our game only starts to go up during the end of the season once we put on the orange britches. So, I’m sure and have full confidence that it [strong defensive performance] will carry over, but we can’t just hope that it’ll carry over. We have to put in the preparation, watch film, keep staying in the weight room, recovery and stretching and what not. But, yes, I do see it carrying over.”